Why Ohio State’s football coach wears black on game days
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day always wears a black shirt and black hat on game days due to superstition, though not necessarily his superstition. Answering a listener question on his weekly radio show Thursday, Day said the style mandate began before he was officially head coach.
High school football scores and highlights for Week 9
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week nine of the Ohio high school football regular season is here as teams across Central Ohio make a push to get in the playoffs and improve their seeding in the postseason. Below is a look at the games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 on NBC4. […]
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts
And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Evidence tampering charge surfaces out of shooting on I-71 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man faces tampering charges related to a shooting on Interstate 71 that injured two people and closed parts of the highway Friday night. Tayvion Taylor was charged with tampering with evidence in relation to the incident, according to the Columbus Division of Police. On Friday, police officers responded to a […]
Police: Man intentionally crashed head-on into car after argument in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was arrested Monday morning after police said he crashed his car into another man's car on purpose. Officers were called to the 900 block of North Cassady Avenue off of East 5th Avenue for a report of a crash around 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Inmate found hanging at RCI in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio— Medics from Union Township responded to the Ross Correctional Institution on an inmate who attempted suicide. According to dispatchers, it was unknown at this time if the inmate was breathing. The individual was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center. Stay with the Guardian for the latest...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash claims the life of a Pickaway Co. woman
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A crash claimed the life of a Pickaway County woman yesterday evening. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Duvall and Lockbourne Eastern Road shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday after a commercial dump truck collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 23-year-old Michael D. Linek Jr. of Ashville.
Kroger agreement has employees wondering what future holds for future of grocery stores
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The National Retail Federation predicts that online grocery purchases will account for 20% of sales in the next five years as shoppers look for more convenient ways to shop. Grocery store shoppers use to choose which store they go to or what products they buy based...
Your Radio Place
Zanesville Police looking for man who caused a disturbance at the Hampton Inn
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Police Department is on the lookout for a man who caused a disturbance Sunday at the Hampton Inn on Spring Street. According to police, the man threw rocks toward the hotel causing damage to a window. He then got into a silver Hyundai SUV and left the scene. If anyone can identify the person, they are asked to call the Police Department at 740-455-0700.
ycitynews.com
Urban Comforts closes doors for good
A local restaurant in downtown Zanesville, Urban Comforts Eatery, has served its last meal. The management said that unfortunately they never fully recovered from the pandemic and that rising food costs, among other things, made the difficult decision necessary. Urban Comforts opened roughly three and a half years ago and...
