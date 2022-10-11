ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Victor Oladipo passed on potential starting role with Wizards

Victor Oladipo signed a two-year, $18.2M contract to return to the Miami Heat this past summer. But before his re-signing with the Heat, Oladipo was reportedly pursued by a handful of teams. One team that appeared in the Oladipo sweepstakes was the Washington Wizards. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo!...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Wizards Trade Features Kristaps Porzingis

Sometimes, NBA teams reunite with their former players as well. Everyone loves a reunion, right? Well, no. Sometimes, a reunion can be awkward. Suppose you just got divorced. You don’t need everyone at your high school reunion asking “how’s Judy”, do you? Let’s be honest – you probably won’t even go.
NBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Wizards Trade Features Marcus Morris Sr.

Having too much of something is always preferable to not having enough of it. That doesn’t mean it can’t be a problem. NBA teams have to find balance as well. For example, take food. Not having enough food is a serious problem. On the other hand, you can have too much food. Food rots and gets wasted. Ideally, you’ve got the right amount of food.
