The 2022 season is over for the Atlanta Braves after an 8-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the NLDS. After the Braves went down in order to start the game, Charlie Morton found himself in trouble right away. Kyle Schwarber walked to get things started and then moved all the way to third on a single by Rhys Hoskins. Morton came back and struck out J.T. Realmuto looking and then got Bryce Harper swinging. Nick Castellanos then flew out for the final out the Braves dodged a huge bullet in the first.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO