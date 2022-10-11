Read full article on original website
Phillies fans triggered noise notification warnings during Game 4 of the NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies closed out the NLDS on Saturday afternoon with an 8-3 win in Game 4, eliminating the Atlanta Braves in front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park. Just how loud was it in Philly on Saturday? According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal's cell phone, the decibel...
Phillies fans, media blaming Rhys Hoskins for Game 2 loss
Compounding the defensive play for Hoskins is his offensive struggles. Hoskins was 0-4 in Game 2 and is just 1-18 in four playoff games thus far with six strikeouts.
Phillies bus driver comes out of retirement to help the team for the postseason
The Philadelphia Phillies' former bus driver will be one of the thousands of fans at Citizens Bank Park to see NLDS Game 3.
Former Phillies All-Star Shane Victorino to throw out first pitch at NLDS Game 3
The Return of the Flyin' Hawaiian: Shane Victorino will throw out the first pitch before Game 3 of the NLDS at Citizens Bank Park!
Phillies-Braves NLDS: Rally for Red October Bus Tour returns ahead of Game 3
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies Rally for Red October Bus Tour will return Friday ahead of Game 3 against the Atlanta Braves. First pitch between the Phillies and Braves will be at 4:37 p.m.Former Phillies Mickey Morandini and Tommy Greene will be special guests on the double-decker bus. Fans at each stop will be invited to sign the The Rally for Red Red October Bus with "Go Phillies" messages and get postseason freebies, including a Red October rally towel, a cheer poster and more. Here's the bus tour schedule: 10:30 a.m. – Chickie's & Pete's (1100 Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia)11:15 a.m. – Canal View Park (4430 Main Street, Manayunk)12:00 p.m. – Fairmount Avenue (Eastern State Penitentiary)12:30 p.m. – The Fillmore Philadelphia (29 East Allen Street, Fishtown)1:00 p.m. – Live! Casino (South Philadelphia)1:15 p.m. – Phillies Postseason Block Party at Citizens Bank Park (Citizens Bank Way)
batterypower.com
Spencer Strider to return, make postseason debut as NLDS shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3
After keeping the baseball world on the edge of their seat, wondering whom they might deploy as their starter for Game 3 of the NLDS, the Braves have ended the speculation: it’ll be the sensational Spencer Strider, making his postseason debut. However, as good as Strider has been, this game is nowhere near a gimme for the Braves, because their bats will have to stare down MLB pitching fWAR leader Aaron Nola in this one, in what should prove to be a very tough matchup.
Fans cheer on Atlanta Braves ahead of Friday’s playoff game
MARIETTA, Ga. — Atlanta Braves fans are rallying to support their team as it heads to Philly. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Glover Park in Marietta, where the celebration for the Braves began. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The team faces the...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live on Oct 14
On Oct 14 at 4:37 PM ET, the Philadelphia Phillies will play the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on FS1. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Nationally, the game is streaming on FS1, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu...
batterypower.com
Battery Power TV: Charlie Morton or Spencer Strider? Who starts Game 3?
Will it be Charlie Morton or Spencer Strider who gets the ball for the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series vs. the Philadelphia Phillies?. Manager Brian Snitker hasn’t made his decision. Grant McCauley and Cory McCartney weigh both starter’s case as one goes opposite...
batterypower.com
Vaughn Grissom starts at second as Braves take aim at Aaron Nola in Game 3
Here we go, with NLDS Game 3 coming in just a few hours. The top part of the Braves’ lineup is familiar, but surprise surprise: Vaughn Grissom is starting at second base in lieu of Orlando Arcia. It’s an interesting move — the Braves may be banking on the potential for defensive dropoff not costing them given Spencer Strider’s propensity to strike guys out.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Game Three starter still unknown, ALDS update, more
The Atlanta Braves have landed in Philadelphia and are set to take on the Phillies for Game Three of the National League Division Series today at 4:37 ET. The Phillies are sending out righty Aaron Nola, who owned a 3.25 ERA during the 2022 regular season. Brian Snitker has yet...
batterypower.com
NLDS Game 4: Braves vs. Phillies game thread
The season will be on the line for the Atlanta Braves Saturday when they face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the NLDS. Atlanta fell in Game 3 Friday to fall behind 2-1 in the series. A win Saturday would force a Game 5 back in Atlanta Sunday. A loss will give them an early start to the offseason.
IN THIS ARTICLE
batterypower.com
Daily Hammer Podcast: Early Series Takeaways and Game 3 Preview
A 1-1 series as the NLDS between the Braves and Phillies heads to Philly may not be exactly ideal for Atlanta. However, there should be plenty of reason for optimism. Though Game 1 clearly had its struggles, the Braves bounced back to once again beat an ace-level arm in Zach Wheeler. Kyle Wright was incredible and Atlanta has had the better bullpen thus far. If the offense can continue to make good contact, good things should happen.
batterypower.com
Former Braves pitcher Bruce Sutter passes away
Former Atlanta Braves pitcher Bruce Sutter has passed away at the age of 69. The St. Louis Cardinals, with whom Sutter spent four seasons with, confirmed his passing with a tweet Friday morning. Sutter was a six-time All-Star and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2006. He signed...
batterypower.com
Braves’ season ends with 8-3 loss to Phillies
The 2022 season is over for the Atlanta Braves after an 8-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the NLDS. After the Braves went down in order to start the game, Charlie Morton found himself in trouble right away. Kyle Schwarber walked to get things started and then moved all the way to third on a single by Rhys Hoskins. Morton came back and struck out J.T. Realmuto looking and then got Bryce Harper swinging. Nick Castellanos then flew out for the final out the Braves dodged a huge bullet in the first.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Atlanta takes a 2-0 lead over the Dodgers
1914 - The Boston Braves complete a remarkable sweep of the Philadelphia Athletics, the first in World Series history. Dick Rudolph pitches a complete game, 3-1 victory for the Braves, who were 15 games out of first place in early July. 1959 - The Milwaukee Braves release long-time veterans Enos...
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Sid slides to send Atlanta to the World Series
1992- Pinch-hitter Francisco Cabrera delivers a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning, driving in Sid Bream who narrowly beats the throw home for a 3-2 win over the Pirates in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series. 1997 - Kevin Brown pitches a complete game and...
