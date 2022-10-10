Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Four finalists announced for Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin, two from northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – We’re down to four finalists in the Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin and two of them are locals to the Fox Valley. Put on by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) alongside Johnson Financial Group, over one million votes have been cast in the competition over the last seven years, drawing attention to Wisconsin’s diverse, robust, and growing manufacturing industry.
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
wpr.org
Gov. Tony Evers says increasing shared revenue would be a top priority if reelected
Gov. Tony Evers said increasing shared revenue for municipalities across the state would be a top priority for him if he wins his reelection bid this November. Speaking at a Milwaukee Press Club event Tuesday, Evers said he wants to "reset" the state's relationship with cities and counties. "We have...
Tornadoes sweep across Wisconsin, 21K without power
SERIES OF TORNADOES SWEPT ACROSS WISCONSIN LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON–21,000 REPORTED WITHOUT POWER THERE–TREE LIMBS REPORTED DOWN BUT THREAT HAS MOVED OUT OF THE STATE–55MPH WINDS ACCOMPANIED THUNDERSTORMS SWEEP ACROSS WAUCONDA IN ILLINOIS PROMPTING A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR A TIME IN NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY–
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpr.org
Tornados reported in southeast Wisconsin
A strong storm raced through southeast Wisconsin Wednesday morning and afternoon, causing power outages and downed trees. Tornadoes were reported near Burlington, Merton, Caledonia and north of Milwaukee. There were also reports of storm damage and downed trees in West Allis. It's not clear yet if any of the tornadoes...
Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin
A new report by Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonprofit group whose mission is “to protect Wisconsin’s conservation legacy” by “promoting science-based management of natural resources,” says the state’s efforts to protect natural resources and human health are being paralyzed by special interests and political ideology, resulting in what the group calls a “public health crisis.” […] The post Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wpr.org
Many voters are worried about climate change, but it's not top of mind in Wisconsin's US Senate race
Wisconsin voters say they’re concerned about climate change — but it's far from the forefront of issues in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race. During Wisconsin’s first U.S. Senate debate, candidates provided a stark contrast on addressing climate change. Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said the climate crisis requires transitioning away from fossil fuels as storms that used to occur once every century or 500 years have devastated infrastructure statewide.
wpr.org
First Lady visits Milwaukee to speak with teachers, parents and students about difficulties facing education
The First Lady of the United States visited Milwaukee Wednesday, speaking to teachers, students and parents about the challenges facing schools. As a teacher herself for over three decades, Jill Biden said she understands educators' day-to-day problems. "This isn't always an easy job," she said at a Milwaukee Teachers' Education...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wisconsin sheriffs’ advice for voters: Ignore the rhetoric
MONROE, Wis. — Amid the amped-up rhetoric about crime in the 2022 election, sheriffs on both sides of the aisle implore voters to do the hard work: ignore the talking points and do your homework on the candidates’ records. “It takes work on the voters’ part,” said Green...
whbl.com
Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin Elections Commission rejects guidance for poll observers
MADISON, Wis. — The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission failed to pass a Republican motion during a special meeting Monday that would have provided new guidance as to what observers would be allowed to do at the polls on Election Day. Chair Don Millis, who was appointed to the commission...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
10 Largest Cities In Wisconsin
Wisconsin, a Midwestern jewel, is bordered to the west by the Mississippi River, has sparkling shorelines on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and a lush interior primarily covered by forests and agricultural fields. It is the 23rd largest state by area and has a population of 5,893,718 as of 2020, making it the 20th most populated state. Below is a list of the ten biggest cities in Wisconsin by population.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top Wisconsin midterm races tightening
(WTVO) — It is shaping up to be a tight midterm season in Wisconsin. New polls showed that two of the top races are neck-and-neck. A CBS YouGov poll has Republican Senator Ron Johnson up one percentage point over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. A different poll found that the state’s Democratic Governor Tony Evers is […]
UPMATTERS
Deputies in Wisconsin arrest three men, one wanted for homicide in Texas
CRANDON, Wis. (WFRV) – Three men were taken into custody in northern Wisconsin with help from a number of agencies. According to a release, on October 4 around 1:30 p.m., detectives with the Forest County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by a Task Force Officer with the United States Marshals Service and advised that Oneida County Sheriff’s Investigators were currently tracking a subject who was possibly wanted for homicide in the state of Texas.
cntraveler.com
How to Eat Your Way Through Wisconsin's Best Supper Clubs
Supper clubs got their start in London in the 1880s, as late-night, members-only establishments where the theater community went for post-performance food, drinks, and dancing. The idea took root at out-of-sight roadhouses and speakeasies in the United States during Prohibition, and then as more elegant iterations, which flourished across the United States in the 1950s and ‘60s.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin apple orchards celebrate bountiful growing season
HORTONVILLE, Wis. — Wisconsin’s apple orchards are celebrating what they say has been a good growing season. Eric Bauer’s family runs The Apple Shed in Hortonville, near Appleton. He said this year’s crop is one of the best he’s seen in a long time. “Apples...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wisconsin, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
The Midwest is home to many animals who are looking for a warm place to stay this fall and wineter. Some furry freinds try to sneak into the house. While bats and birds usually go to the attic, other animals like mice might go for the walls. Others sometimes find themselves in or around the garage.
The Best Small Town in Wisconsin for a Weekend Getaway
Wisconsin is a state that's full of charm. From ice caves to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Wisconsin has tons of options.
WEAU-TV 13
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this weekend
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement of traffic laws in western Wisconsin this weekend. According to a release by the State Patrol, aerial enforcement will be conducted in Eau Claire County Oct. 15 and 16. The State Patrol will be focusing...
wtmj.com
Wisconsin hero greets veterans at WWII Memorial
United States Army Lieutenant General Dan Karbler is an American hero. The Hartland, Wisconsin native is the commander of the United States Army Space and Missile Defense Command. General Karbler is also a big supporter of Wisconsin’s Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. On October 8, Karbler met the 230...
Comments / 0