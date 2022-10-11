‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Charlotte Hope to Star in True Crime Series ‘Catch Me a Killer’

Mortal Kombat is one of the most iconic video games of all time. It has a lengthy, genre-defining legacy that’s withstood the test of time in several mediums. Actors Courtenay Taylor and Ron Yuan, who voice Kira and Sub-Zero, respectively, in the Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind animated film, understand this. Taylor (widely known for voicing Jack in Mass Effect and Ada Wong in Resident Evil) is no stranger to joining a well-respected franchise. The same goes for Yuan, who has been in a slew of television and film throughout the years and recently joined the MK Universe in full as the new Scorpion in Mortal Kombat 11.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO