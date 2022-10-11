‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Charlotte Hope to Star in True Crime Series ‘Catch Me a Killer’

Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
‘From Scratch’: 3 Reasons to Binge Zoe Saldaña Life-Affirming Series
Dreamy, heartbreaking, and life-affirming: From Scratch, inspired by Tembi Locke’s memoir about her multicultural relationship with late Sicilian chef husband Saro, is a full meal for anyone hungry for an epic love story. Here’s why you’ll be rapt with the Zoe Saldaña drama, premiering Friday, October 21 on Netflix....
Fairfield Sun Times
Emily Blunt Braves Violent Wild West in New Trailer for ‘The English’ (VIDEO)
Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer are embarking on a violent trek across the American Wild West in Prime Video‘s upcoming drama series The English, set to premiere on November 11. Described as an “epic chase Western,” The English is written and directed by Hugo Blick (The Shadow Line) and...
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Happy Valley’ Final Season: AMC+ Releases First-Look Images (PHOTOS)
The third and final season of Happy Valley is set to premiere on AMC+ and Acorn TV at a future date, and today, Thursday, October 13, the network is building anticipation with some first-look images. As revealed in the photos, Sarah Lancashire (Julia) returns as Sergeant Catherine Cawood for the...
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind’ Cast Talk MK Universe, Being Fans of the Games & More (VIDEO)
Mortal Kombat is one of the most iconic video games of all time. It has a lengthy, genre-defining legacy that’s withstood the test of time in several mediums. Actors Courtenay Taylor and Ron Yuan, who voice Kira and Sub-Zero, respectively, in the Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind animated film, understand this. Taylor (widely known for voicing Jack in Mass Effect and Ada Wong in Resident Evil) is no stranger to joining a well-respected franchise. The same goes for Yuan, who has been in a slew of television and film throughout the years and recently joined the MK Universe in full as the new Scorpion in Mortal Kombat 11.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fairfield Sun Times
‘The Equalizer’ Sneak Peek: Trish Meets Vi’s Family After ‘Amazing’ Night (VIDEO)
How are things going now that Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) and Trish (Gloria Reuben) have rekindled their relationship? Let’s let Trish answer that, based on how she describes the night before in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 16 episode of The Equalizer. Just as Vi’s...
Fairfield Sun Times
David Beckham’ Docuseries ‘Save Our Squad’: Soccer Icon Returns to Roots in Disney+ Trailer (VIDEO)
Soccer superstar David Beckham is returning to his roots to help a floundering soccer team turn their fortunes around in the upcoming Disney+ docuseries Save Our Squad with David Beckham. Set to premiere on Wednesday, November 9, the heart-warming series sees the former Premier League winner return to his home...
Fairfield Sun Times
Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Documentary (VIDEO)
Apple Original Films is offering a never-before-seen look at Louis Armstrong in an upcoming documentary about the legendary jazz musician. Set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 28, Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues will feature archival footage and previously unheard home recordings and personal conversations that shed new light on the beloved jazz icon. It will trace Armstrong’s influence on the music industry and how he prevailed in spite of the rampant discrimination and harsh working conditions of the time.
SNL: Jack Harlow announced as double-duty host and music act
Jack Harlow will be on double duty on Saturday Night Live on 29 October.The Louisville, Kentucky, rapper will serve as both host and musical act on the long-running sketch show.Harlow previously appeared as a musical guest on the show in March last year, crediting former SNL star Pete Davidson with getting him on.“After a few months of knowing each other (but never meeting), Pete successfully pushed to get me on ‘SNL,’ which was a genuine dream come true for me and my family,” Harlow wrote in an essay honouring Davidson making Time's “100 most influential people of 2022”. “I...
Comments / 0