‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Charlotte Hope to Star in True Crime Series ‘Catch Me a Killer’

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Fairfield Sun Times
 4 days ago
Fairfield Sun Times

‘From Scratch’: 3 Reasons to Binge Zoe Saldaña Life-Affirming Series

Dreamy, heartbreaking, and life-affirming: From Scratch, inspired by Tembi Locke’s memoir about her multicultural relationship with late Sicilian chef husband Saro, is a full meal for anyone hungry for an epic love story. Here’s why you’ll be rapt with the Zoe Saldaña drama, premiering Friday, October 21 on Netflix....
TV SERIES
Fairfield Sun Times

‘Happy Valley’ Final Season: AMC+ Releases First-Look Images (PHOTOS)

The third and final season of Happy Valley is set to premiere on AMC+ and Acorn TV at a future date, and today, Thursday, October 13, the network is building anticipation with some first-look images. As revealed in the photos, Sarah Lancashire (Julia) returns as Sergeant Catherine Cawood for the...
TV SERIES
Fairfield Sun Times

‘Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind’ Cast Talk MK Universe, Being Fans of the Games & More (VIDEO)

Mortal Kombat is one of the most iconic video games of all time. It has a lengthy, genre-defining legacy that’s withstood the test of time in several mediums. Actors Courtenay Taylor and Ron Yuan, who voice Kira and Sub-Zero, respectively, in the Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind animated film, understand this. Taylor (widely known for voicing Jack in Mass Effect and Ada Wong in Resident Evil) is no stranger to joining a well-respected franchise. The same goes for Yuan, who has been in a slew of television and film throughout the years and recently joined the MK Universe in full as the new Scorpion in Mortal Kombat 11.
VIDEO GAMES
Fairfield Sun Times

Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Documentary (VIDEO)

Apple Original Films is offering a never-before-seen look at Louis Armstrong in an upcoming documentary about the legendary jazz musician. Set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 28, Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues will feature archival footage and previously unheard home recordings and personal conversations that shed new light on the beloved jazz icon. It will trace Armstrong’s influence on the music industry and how he prevailed in spite of the rampant discrimination and harsh working conditions of the time.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

SNL: Jack Harlow announced as double-duty host and music act

Jack Harlow will be on double duty on Saturday Night Live on 29 October.The Louisville, Kentucky, rapper will serve as both host and musical act on the long-running sketch show.Harlow previously appeared as a musical guest on the show in March last year, crediting former SNL star Pete Davidson with getting him on.“After a few months of knowing each other (but never meeting), Pete successfully pushed to get me on ‘SNL,’ which was a genuine dream come true for me and my family,” Harlow wrote in an essay honouring Davidson making Time's “100 most influential people of 2022”. “I...
CELEBRITIES

