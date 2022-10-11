ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When will there be a "George Floyd-like" movement for murdered police?

On Free-Style-Friday Jim asks if there will be a George Floyd moment for the police and is joined by National Correspondent Rory O'Neil to discuss a new spyware threat to your mobile device. Jim is also joined by Felecia Vidito to talk about how you can help with a random act of kindness and takes your calls in this Show Wrap Podcast.
