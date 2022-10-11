Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer partners with Little Hands Virginia

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer President and CEO Lee Warfield (at left) presents a check for $5,873 to Little Hands of Virginia officials, including Director of Operations Ashley Raggi (second from right) and Executive Director Taylor Keeney (far right). (Contributed photo)

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer partnered with Little Hands Virginia for the third quarter of 2022 through its Thalhimer Gives program, a company-wide initiative focused on community involvement and charitable giving. Through Thalhimer Gives, associates actively engage in the community by donating financially and with their time, as well as by providing supplies to local nonprofit organizations.

Little Hands provides support to a variety of agencies, shelters and nonprofits that help young children and parents in need.

Thalhimer associates raised $5,873 for Little Hands Virginia through Friday Jeans donations. Friday Jeans allows Thalhimer associates to wear jeans every Friday and make a monetary donation to the Thalhimer Gives partner organization, along with a company match.

Thalhimer also partnered with Little Hands Virginia for volunteer opportunities and provided associates with paid time off to give back. Employees volunteered on three dates throughout the quarter at Little Hands, helping to sort, clean, and organize donated items for distribution to families in need. Many Thalhimer associates signed up for ‘delivery days’ to transport items requested by families and/or partners of Little Hands Virginia.

And, “Grab ‘n Go Laundry” was a popular activity, through which Thalhimer associates volunteered to launder, sort, and fold clothing donations received by Little Hands Virginia.

Thalhimer employees donated hundreds of items that are regularly requested by Little Hands partners and families, such as diapers, baby wipes, diaper cream, baby wash items, towels/cloths, shoes, clothing, and more.

“Little Hands is so grateful for the support of Thalhimer in the third quarter,” said Ashley Raggi, director of operations for Little Hands Virginia. “Their volunteers helped us complete projects both big and small around the office, delivered many requests in the community, and laundered countless bags of laundry for our families. We loved having Thalhimer as a part of our team, and we are so thankful to have been selected for Thalhimer Gives!”

“Our team enjoyed washing and sorting heaps of donated clothing and building and delivering essential care packages to families in need,” said Thalhimer President and CEO Lee Warfield. “Little Hands has a truly impressive and compassionate staff and volunteer/donations network. We were proud to be a small part of their incredible team.”

