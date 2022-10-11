ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Where are all the Latino TV shows?

“Brokenhearted,” “really upset, “depressing” — those are some of the words Latino viewers used in conversations with TODAY to describe how they felt when their favorite Latino-led shows were canceled, often after one season. The phenomenon goes back through the years, including Cristela Alonzo’s barrier-breaking...
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

Shop unique candles, jewelry and more from these 6 Hispanic-owned businesses

We're continuing to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which kicked off on Sept. 15 and comes to a close tomorrow, by highlighting Hispanic-owned businesses you should know about — and continue to shop long after Oct. 15. TODAY contributor and lifestyle expert Alejandra Ramos joined TODAY with Hoda & Jenna...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Hispanic#Latin#Mexican#American

Comments / 0

Community Policy