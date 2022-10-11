ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Gotham Knights Will Only Run at 30 FPS and Will Offer No Performance Mode on Consoles

When Gotham Knights arrives on consoles on October 21, it will do so with no performance mode and it will run at only 30 FPS. As spotted by those like Wario64 on Twitter, the news was shared by Gotham Knights executive producer Fleur "Flaoua" Marty in the game's Discord channel, and she wanted to take the time to address this question for console players.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

All Verisions of NieR: Automata - Every Edition of the Game Explained

This page of IGN's NieR: Automata wiki guide contains a rundown of all the various releases the game has had since its initial launch in 2017. NieR: Automata this critically acclaimed game has expanded from its initial console release and has now been ported to every major platform. Each new release usually accompanies the game with a unique name and some fun cosmetics. Check them all out here to see what each version of the game introduced and possibly help you decide on which version of NieR: Automata you may want to get.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Epic Games Announces Store Free Games of the Week

The Epic Games Store has revealed its free games of the week. This time players can grab Darkwood and ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!. Darkwood and ToeJam & Earl are available for free on The Epic Games Store until October 20, 8:30 PM IST. Darkwood. Darkwood is a...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Go Festival of Lights 2022 Research

The Festival of Lights 2022 Event has begun within Pokemon GO, bringing with it some new Pokemon debuts, as well as earnable goodies via Research Tasks. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the Field Research and Timed Research tasks available during the Festival of Lights event. Festival of...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game
IGN

Lost Eidolons - Official Launch Trailer

Lost Eidolons is available now on PC. The game is also coming to Xbox Series X/S in Q1 2023. Check out the launch trailer to see gameplay and more from this turn-based tactical RPG, and get ready to embark on an adventure in the fantasy world of Artemesia. The story...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Undecember Bridges Genres For An All-New Multiplayer Experience

Undecember is a new hack-and-slash action RPG game developed by South Korea’s Needs Games and serviced by LINE Games. With a huge variety of character customizations, based on intricate item variations and skill systems, Undecember’s combat encourages players to build their characters and experiment to find their unique playstyle.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Scorn Video Review

Scorn reviewed by Leana Hafer on PC. Also available on Xbox. If Scorn were much longer than it is, I think it would have overstayed its welcome. But the fact that it's such a bite-sized sprint through the grisly and surreal made it memorable and satisfying. The frustrating combat, mercifully, only haunts a fraction of that playtime. But the superb, darkly mystifying art direction and ambient soundtrack suffuse the whole thing like rancid blood bringing a creaky corpse back to life. It's an uneasy, sometimes disorienting experience from end-to-end. Yet, it's one I don't regret plunging into.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
IGN

Scorn Gameplay Walkthrough – Act 2

IGN’s Scorn gameplay walkthrough shows you how to make it through Act 2 by solving four ring puzzles, getting the healing spider, and getting the first door clicker upgrade. For more Scorn puzzle solutions, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/scorn.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The 10 Best Resident Evil Games of All Time

Resident Evil is a tough series to create a list for. At times horrifying, frustrating, and drenched in camp in equal measure, the series is so prolific that you can find both genre-defining masterpieces and forgettable misfires sporting the RE name. It’s a series so foundational to the growth of video games and we as gamers that quirks some may find charming and nostalgic can make certain titles simply painful for the rest of the fanbase. But make no mistake about it, the joy of working in volume is that there’s a Resident Evil game for everyone. So with that said, here’s our list of the 10 best Resident Evil games.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Where Is Xur in Destiny 2? Week of October 14-18

Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including Hard Light, Liar’s Handshake, Lion Rampant, and Crown of Tempests.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reward Players for Finishing Campaign; Details About Postpaid SMS Verification Out, and More

Players who finish the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign will receive in-game rewards and more, according to an announcement on the game’s site. The campaign will offer “a multitude of rewards” that can be used in the multiplayer and special ops modes. These can even be used in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 when it launches. If you digitally pre-order Modern Warfare 2, you can earn all the rewards through Campaign Early Access, before the game is released. The pre-order is listed for Rs. 4,999, and the Vault Edition for Rs. 6,699 across all platforms in India. The game is set to release on October 28.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Scorn: Act 1 - Crane Slide Puzzle Solution

This video shows you how to solve the crane slide puzzle in Act 1 of Scorn. It requires you to guide the glowing pods through the grid to the second crane arm. For more Scorn puzzle solutions, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/scorn.
HOBBIES
IGN

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Comes to PC This November

Sony has announced that its once PlayStation exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PC on November 18. Revealed in a PlayStation Blog post, Miles Morales on PC will support Nvidia's latest DLSS 3 technology to ensure the highest of frame rates (though it's exclusive to RTX 40-series graphics cards), but DLSS 2, DLAA, and Nvidia Reflex will also be supported.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Spider-Man: Our 9 Favorite Suit Mods

Check out some gameplay of our 9 favorite suit mods in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC!. Between Venom, Spider-Gwen, and even CJ from GTA San Andreas, modders have done some crazy things while modding Spider-Man’s suits on PC. These suit mods will overwrite other suits in your menu, but they’re all pretty easy to install with Nexus Mods. Kingpin, Wolverine, and even Stan Lee all make an appearance in this video!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

New Little Mermaid Poster Shows Ariel Looking at the World Above

Disney has shared the first poster for its next live-action remake, The Little Mermaid. The new poster shows Halle Bailey's Ariel sitting on a rock on the ocean floor, looking to the world above. This is our best look so far at Ariel from head to, well, fin, as the teaser trailer from D23 refrained from showing very many shots of the character. You can take a look at the poster yourself below.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy