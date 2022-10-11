Read full article on original website
IGN
Gotham Knights Will Only Run at 30 FPS and Will Offer No Performance Mode on Consoles
When Gotham Knights arrives on consoles on October 21, it will do so with no performance mode and it will run at only 30 FPS. As spotted by those like Wario64 on Twitter, the news was shared by Gotham Knights executive producer Fleur "Flaoua" Marty in the game's Discord channel, and she wanted to take the time to address this question for console players.
IGN
All Verisions of NieR: Automata - Every Edition of the Game Explained
This page of IGN's NieR: Automata wiki guide contains a rundown of all the various releases the game has had since its initial launch in 2017. NieR: Automata this critically acclaimed game has expanded from its initial console release and has now been ported to every major platform. Each new release usually accompanies the game with a unique name and some fun cosmetics. Check them all out here to see what each version of the game introduced and possibly help you decide on which version of NieR: Automata you may want to get.
IGN
Epic Games Announces Store Free Games of the Week
The Epic Games Store has revealed its free games of the week. This time players can grab Darkwood and ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!. Darkwood and ToeJam & Earl are available for free on The Epic Games Store until October 20, 8:30 PM IST. Darkwood. Darkwood is a...
IGN
Pokemon Go Festival of Lights 2022 Research
The Festival of Lights 2022 Event has begun within Pokemon GO, bringing with it some new Pokemon debuts, as well as earnable goodies via Research Tasks. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the Field Research and Timed Research tasks available during the Festival of Lights event. Festival of...
IGN
Lost Eidolons - Official Launch Trailer
Lost Eidolons is available now on PC. The game is also coming to Xbox Series X/S in Q1 2023. Check out the launch trailer to see gameplay and more from this turn-based tactical RPG, and get ready to embark on an adventure in the fantasy world of Artemesia. The story...
IGN
Undecember Bridges Genres For An All-New Multiplayer Experience
Undecember is a new hack-and-slash action RPG game developed by South Korea’s Needs Games and serviced by LINE Games. With a huge variety of character customizations, based on intricate item variations and skill systems, Undecember’s combat encourages players to build their characters and experiment to find their unique playstyle.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Adds GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and More as Part of the Oct 2022 Lineup
Sony has announced the October 2022 games lineup for PlayStation Plus, and it sure looks stacked as hell. The popular video game subscription service will see a ton of new games be available for users from Tuesday October 18, with Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition leading the pack.
IGN
Scorn Video Review
Scorn reviewed by Leana Hafer on PC. Also available on Xbox. If Scorn were much longer than it is, I think it would have overstayed its welcome. But the fact that it's such a bite-sized sprint through the grisly and surreal made it memorable and satisfying. The frustrating combat, mercifully, only haunts a fraction of that playtime. But the superb, darkly mystifying art direction and ambient soundtrack suffuse the whole thing like rancid blood bringing a creaky corpse back to life. It's an uneasy, sometimes disorienting experience from end-to-end. Yet, it's one I don't regret plunging into.
IGN
Overwatch Players Discover Game-Breaking That Turns Off Their PC; Console Players Claim Lack of Aim Assist Against PC Opponents
Overwatch 2 developers Blizzard have announced that they have been notified about a game-breaking bug in the hero shooter title that shuts down or restarts PCs of users during play. The issue has been present in-game ever since the title launched on October 4. Several players have posted about their...
IGN
Scorn Gameplay Walkthrough – Act 2
IGN’s Scorn gameplay walkthrough shows you how to make it through Act 2 by solving four ring puzzles, getting the healing spider, and getting the first door clicker upgrade. For more Scorn puzzle solutions, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/scorn.
IGN
The 10 Best Resident Evil Games of All Time
Resident Evil is a tough series to create a list for. At times horrifying, frustrating, and drenched in camp in equal measure, the series is so prolific that you can find both genre-defining masterpieces and forgettable misfires sporting the RE name. It’s a series so foundational to the growth of video games and we as gamers that quirks some may find charming and nostalgic can make certain titles simply painful for the rest of the fanbase. But make no mistake about it, the joy of working in volume is that there’s a Resident Evil game for everyone. So with that said, here’s our list of the 10 best Resident Evil games.
IGN
Where Is Xur in Destiny 2? Week of October 14-18
Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including Hard Light, Liar’s Handshake, Lion Rampant, and Crown of Tempests.
IGN
Elden Ring PvP Damage Scaling Update References New Maps and Ray Tracing
A new update for Elden Ring has finally separated damage scaling for PvE and PvP. But, in a more interesting tease, the data within the patch appears to hint towards new locations and ray tracing technology. As revealed in the v1.07 patch notes for Elden Ring, damage scaling for PvE...
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reward Players for Finishing Campaign; Details About Postpaid SMS Verification Out, and More
Players who finish the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign will receive in-game rewards and more, according to an announcement on the game’s site. The campaign will offer “a multitude of rewards” that can be used in the multiplayer and special ops modes. These can even be used in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 when it launches. If you digitally pre-order Modern Warfare 2, you can earn all the rewards through Campaign Early Access, before the game is released. The pre-order is listed for Rs. 4,999, and the Vault Edition for Rs. 6,699 across all platforms in India. The game is set to release on October 28.
IGN
Scorn: Act 1 - Crane Slide Puzzle Solution
This video shows you how to solve the crane slide puzzle in Act 1 of Scorn. It requires you to guide the glowing pods through the grid to the second crane arm. For more Scorn puzzle solutions, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/scorn.
IGN
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Comes to PC This November
Sony has announced that its once PlayStation exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PC on November 18. Revealed in a PlayStation Blog post, Miles Morales on PC will support Nvidia's latest DLSS 3 technology to ensure the highest of frame rates (though it's exclusive to RTX 40-series graphics cards), but DLSS 2, DLAA, and Nvidia Reflex will also be supported.
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Phone Number Requirement Will Only Affect Some PC Players
Update 10/14/2022: Activision has clarified that the controversial Overwatch 2 phone policy that was also thought to be in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will only affect some PC players. As reported by PC Gamer, an anti-cheat blog post on Call of Duty's website made clear that only those...
IGN
Need for Speed Unbound: EA Shares Details About New In-Game City Lakeshore; Here Is Everything You Need to Know
Need for Speed fans are excited for Unbound as the latest entry in the series was revealed on October 6, 2022. The game is developed by Criterion Games and published by Electronic Arts for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game is set in a fictional city called Lakeshore City which is inspired by Chicago.
IGN
Spider-Man: Our 9 Favorite Suit Mods
Check out some gameplay of our 9 favorite suit mods in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC!. Between Venom, Spider-Gwen, and even CJ from GTA San Andreas, modders have done some crazy things while modding Spider-Man’s suits on PC. These suit mods will overwrite other suits in your menu, but they’re all pretty easy to install with Nexus Mods. Kingpin, Wolverine, and even Stan Lee all make an appearance in this video!
IGN
New Little Mermaid Poster Shows Ariel Looking at the World Above
Disney has shared the first poster for its next live-action remake, The Little Mermaid. The new poster shows Halle Bailey's Ariel sitting on a rock on the ocean floor, looking to the world above. This is our best look so far at Ariel from head to, well, fin, as the teaser trailer from D23 refrained from showing very many shots of the character. You can take a look at the poster yourself below.
