Patrick Beverley Roasts Draymond Green For Punching Jordan Poole
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley weighed in on the Golden State Warriors drama
Kevin Garnett Doesn't Understand How Kevin Durant Stayed In Brooklyn: "That Man Has Controlled His Movement"
Kevin Durant was the biggest talking point of the 2022 offseason with his trade request that also led him to ask for the firing of coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Coach Nash and GM Marks are still part of the Nets, but so is Durant, who owner Joe Tsai refused to trade after seeing the return they'd get for him.
Shareef O'Neal's Lock Down Defense Against Victor Wembanyama Became Viral: "He Forced Him To The Corner To Take A Bad Shot"
NBA fans applaud Shareef's good defense against the French superstar Victor Wembanyama.
With Poole's blessing, Warriors placing trust in Draymond
SAN FRANCISCO – It’s a precarious trust that the Warriors are placing in Draymond Green, and they might not be willing to invest any trust without Jordan Poole’s approval. The wicked right-hand punch that landed on Poole’s face last week resulted in relatively soft punishment for Green,...
Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'
Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
Video: Russell Westbrook Doesn't Want To Join Patrick Beverley's Defensive Huddle After Fouling His Man
Russell Westbrook still needs to work on his defense.
According To A Player Projection Model, LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Only 'Borderline All-Stars' While Russell Westbrook Is Considered A 'Scrub'
The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the 2022-23 season, hoping their big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook can discover the magic and lead the team to be a contender in the Western Conference. Injury struggles prevented the 3 from getting a rhythm going last season, but under coach Darvin Ham, things are expected to be different.
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Have Trade Interest In Former 6th Man Of The Year
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Phoenix Suns are interested in trading for Jordan Clarkson. He has spent the last two and a half seasons with the Utah Jazz and won the 6th Man of The Year Award in 2021.
WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s savage response to Nets’ Ben Simmons ‘owning’ him on defense
The Milwaukee Bucks took on the Brooklyn Nets in a high-profile preseason encounter on Wednesday night. It may have been a non-bearing game, but there sure was a lot riding on the matchup between two of the top sides in the Eastern Conference this season. Nets fans got a little...
Kevin Durant says Draymond Green punch won't derail Warriors
MILWAUKEE -- Kevin Durant knows some of the parallels are there. From a distance, the Brooklyn Nets' star forward has watched -- like everybody else -- the leaked video footage of Draymond Green punching Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole during practice. The defending champion Warriors' locker room has been hurt by the incident -- and the fact that it became public.
Wolves-Lakers notes: Tempers flare between McDaniels, Westbrook
Russell Westbrook got pushy and Jaden McDaniels stood up to the future Hall of Famer.
Phoenix Suns former owner Jerry Colangelo says integrity is key for future
Former Phoenix Suns owner Jerry Colangelo says integrity must play a major role as the team eventually moves forward with new ownership.
Report: Poole thought Draymond suspension wasn't necessary
It appears that Jordan Poole took the high road after his altercation in practice with Draymond Green last week. On Wednesday's edition of "NBA Today," NBA reporter Marc Spears clarified how Poole and the rest of his teammates felt about Draymond Green following the altercation. "Poole and Draymond spoke in...
