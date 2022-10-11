ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
NBC Sports

With Poole's blessing, Warriors placing trust in Draymond

SAN FRANCISCO – It’s a precarious trust that the Warriors are placing in Draymond Green, and they might not be willing to invest any trust without Jordan Poole’s approval. The wicked right-hand punch that landed on Poole’s face last week resulted in relatively soft punishment for Green,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'

Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Killian Hayes
Person
Cory Joseph
Person
Dwane Casey
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Saben Lee
Yardbarker

According To A Player Projection Model, LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Only 'Borderline All-Stars' While Russell Westbrook Is Considered A 'Scrub'

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the 2022-23 season, hoping their big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook can discover the magic and lead the team to be a contender in the Western Conference. Injury struggles prevented the 3 from getting a rhythm going last season, but under coach Darvin Ham, things are expected to be different.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Guard#Pistons Point Guards#The Detroit Pistons
ESPN

Kevin Durant says Draymond Green punch won't derail Warriors

MILWAUKEE -- Kevin Durant knows some of the parallels are there. From a distance, the Brooklyn Nets' star forward has watched -- like everybody else -- the leaked video footage of Draymond Green punching Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole during practice. The defending champion Warriors' locker room has been hurt by the incident -- and the fact that it became public.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Poole thought Draymond suspension wasn't necessary

It appears that Jordan Poole took the high road after his altercation in practice with Draymond Green last week. On Wednesday's edition of "NBA Today," NBA reporter Marc Spears clarified how Poole and the rest of his teammates felt about Draymond Green following the altercation. "Poole and Draymond spoke in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy