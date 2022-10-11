From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - October 13, 2022. As the fall season progresses, more and more leaves are falling from trees. Why does this happen? Shedding leaves is an important tree survival mechanism that has evolved over time. Losing leaves means a tree spends less energy through the cold winter. A tree can also conserve moisture within the trunk to keep it from drying out. Finally, without leaves, wind will blow through the branches, putting less strain on the tree during winter storms.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO