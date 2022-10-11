Read full article on original website
Minnesota birds make list of threatened 'tipping point' species
A new “U.S. State of the Birds” report is out this week with some good news and a dire warning. Bad news first: Half of the nation's bird species are in decline, with nearly 200 that could soon become endangered. The good news: Wetland restoration has helped waterfowl species rebound and offers a clear roadmap for future conservation efforts.
DNR responds to deepening drought conditions
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources • October 14, 2022. With drought expanding and a portion of the state now in extreme drought, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is carefully monitoring the situation and taking steps as outlined in the Minnesota Statewide Drought Plan. PDF. The weekly...
Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank waives fees for NE Minnesota, NW Wisconsin partners
Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank is permanently waiving fees for the nationally and regionally donated food it provides to the 75 NE Minnesota and NW Wisconsin food shelves, soup kitchens, shelters and the other non-profit agency partners it supplies as the region’s only “food bank.” This announcement comes at a time when demand has increased beyond pandemic levels and when communities like Moose Lake need the food bank most.
Voyageur National Park wolves rebounding as more pups survive
Photo: Wolf pup survival was remarkably high this past year at Voyageurs National Park, helping to boost the park’s wolf numbers by 16 percent. VOYAGEUR WOLF PROJECT. Marshall Helmberger - The Timberjay News - October 12, 2022. Last year’s drought conditions didn’t seem to hamper the wolf population here,...
Duluth's Best Bread claims Minnesota’s largest pretzel crown
Photo: Duluth's Best Bread co-owner Michael Lillegard poses with what they believe to be the largest pretzel in Minnesota. It is 17 pounds and over 3 feet wide. Duluth’s Best Bread, a German/French bakery known for its German pretzels and crusty German-style bread, has baked what they believe to be the largest pretzel in Minnesota. The pretzel is 17 pounds and over 3 feet wide.
Minnesota Fall Color Update: Week 5 - The leaves are still gorgeous!
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - October 13, 2022. As the fall season progresses, more and more leaves are falling from trees. Why does this happen? Shedding leaves is an important tree survival mechanism that has evolved over time. Losing leaves means a tree spends less energy through the cold winter. A tree can also conserve moisture within the trunk to keep it from drying out. Finally, without leaves, wind will blow through the branches, putting less strain on the tree during winter storms.
