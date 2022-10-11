ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosston, AR

magnoliareporter.com

State won't seek death penalties in SAU homicide case

The state has decided not to seek the death penalty against the four men accused of killing Southern Arkansas University student Joshua Keshun Smith on a university parking lot in August 2020. The death penalty had been on the table previously, but Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips said during the...
MAGNOLIA, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell visits Junction City to speak with students about social media initiative

JUNCTION CITY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, October 12, Miss Arkansas 2022 Ebony Mitchell traveled to Union County to speak with Junction City Elementary about her social media initiative “Responsible Digital You.” “It’s all about online safety and teaching kids how to stay safe online. At elementary schools, I usually give them three tips that are very […]
JUNCTION CITY, AR
KTLO

El Dorado group sentenced to a combined 47 years for drug trafficking

EL DORADO — The final member of a South Arkansas drug trafficking organization was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison for the distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents, beginning in February of 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating out of the El Dorado Division of the Western District of Arkansas. During the course of that investigation, Pharell Jackson and his drug trafficking organization were identified by investigators to be responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine from Magnolia, Arkansas, to other locales in the Western District of Arkansas and the Eastern District of Arkansas.
EL DORADO, AR
txktoday.com

Inmate Allegedly Attacked Bi-State Sgt. With Cell Brick

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man accused of using a brick from his cell in the Bi-State jail to attack a sergeant performing routine rounds has been charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer. Vance Allen Brown, 29, is being held with bail on that charge set at $750,000. He allegedly...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest went all out for its evolving downtown

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest organized by Four States Living Magazine (FSLM) went all out in the city’s continually growing and evolving downtown on Saturday. Previously named Dine on the Line, FSLM Owner and Publisher Robin Rogers realized Texarkana had never hosted an Oktoberfest as do...
TEXARKANA, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Needy or Greedy? What Can We Do To Stop Panhandling in Texarkana?

Let me start off this little rant by stating that I am all for helping anyone who actually needs it, but, just because someone appears to be in dire straits and is holding a sign that says "God Bless," does not necessarily mean they actually need your hand out. This may make people mad at me but panhandling in Texarkana is out of control and it needs to stop. What can we do about it? Let's find out.
TEXARKANA, AR
MyArkLaMiss

4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
EL DORADO, AR
swark.today

Arrest made October 3 by Hope police for forgery, computer fraud, theft, breaking and entering

On October 3, 2022 at approximately 3:15pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Demontel Armstrong, 19, of Stamps. Armstrong was arrested and charged with forgery in the first degree, computer fraud, theft of property, and breaking or entering of a safe or lock box. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope. Armstrong was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Hope Police Department warrants, accidents, arrests October 3-9

Robert Guilliams, 55, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Richard Clayburn, 28, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Clavin Kendrix, 58, of Nashville, AR Failure to Comply. Shavaughn Logan, 26, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. 10.8.22. Toy Haynes, 28, of Hope, AR Affidavit. ACCIDENTS:. 10.4.22. 4:19pm in the 200...
HOPE, AR
Eagle 106.3

5 Cool Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana

The "Universal Vibe" and "A Cycle Through History" highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. A Cycle Through Downtown Texarkana. This is what the city of Texarkana had to say about this ongoing event:. The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department and Texarkana Museum System...
TEXARKANA, TX
texarkanafyi.com

TTPD is Seeking Information in a Drive-by Shooting off College Drive

The Texarkana Texas Police Department is seeking information that will help in an investigation of a drive-by shooting that left a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg on Thursday afternoon. Media Release:. We’re investigating an apparent drive by shooting near the intersection of College Drive and Fielden Street...
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

Three dead in Nashville from suspected carbon monoxide

NASHVILLE – Three Nashville residents are dead from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. Nashville Police Department officers and the Nashville Fire Department were dispatched to a call around 11:15 Friday morning (October 14) to a residence in the 600 block of South Mill Street. Upon arrival, the responders found three...
NASHVILLE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Hot Springs holds on against Magnolia in Class 5A-South fight

HOT SPRINGS – A three-touchdown Hot Springs lead proved too much for Magnolia to overcome Friday as the Trojans celebrated their Homecoming victory against the Panthers, 41-35. The loss drops Magnolia to 2-2 in Class 5A-South (5-2 overall). The Panthers host the Little Rock Parkview Patriots on Friday in a pivotal game for Magnolia’s playoff potential. Parkview demolished Arkansas High to advance to 4-0 in conference (5-2 overall).
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KTBS

3 dead in apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

NASHVILLE, Ar - Three people died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Nashville, Arkansas. That's the suspicion of local authorities after discovering them in an outbuilding on South Mill Street where they appeared to be renovating a residence. 49-year old Raymond Jones, a 13-year old juvenile and a 14-year old juvenile...
NASHVILLE, AR

