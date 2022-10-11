Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
State won't seek death penalties in SAU homicide case
The state has decided not to seek the death penalty against the four men accused of killing Southern Arkansas University student Joshua Keshun Smith on a university parking lot in August 2020. The death penalty had been on the table previously, but Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips said during the...
Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell visits Junction City to speak with students about social media initiative
JUNCTION CITY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, October 12, Miss Arkansas 2022 Ebony Mitchell traveled to Union County to speak with Junction City Elementary about her social media initiative “Responsible Digital You.” “It’s all about online safety and teaching kids how to stay safe online. At elementary schools, I usually give them three tips that are very […]
KTLO
El Dorado group sentenced to a combined 47 years for drug trafficking
EL DORADO — The final member of a South Arkansas drug trafficking organization was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison for the distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents, beginning in February of 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating out of the El Dorado Division of the Western District of Arkansas. During the course of that investigation, Pharell Jackson and his drug trafficking organization were identified by investigators to be responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine from Magnolia, Arkansas, to other locales in the Western District of Arkansas and the Eastern District of Arkansas.
This Arkansas City Is One Of The 10 Most Deadly In The United States
There has been a lot of talk about crime recently in the news. Texarkana gets a bad rap for being a dangerous city, but this Arkansas city is one of the 10 most deadly cities in the United States. So the information I am going to share on each city...
txktoday.com
Inmate Allegedly Attacked Bi-State Sgt. With Cell Brick
TEXARKANA, Texas–A man accused of using a brick from his cell in the Bi-State jail to attack a sergeant performing routine rounds has been charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer. Vance Allen Brown, 29, is being held with bail on that charge set at $750,000. He allegedly...
KTBS
Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest went all out for its evolving downtown
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest organized by Four States Living Magazine (FSLM) went all out in the city’s continually growing and evolving downtown on Saturday. Previously named Dine on the Line, FSLM Owner and Publisher Robin Rogers realized Texarkana had never hosted an Oktoberfest as do...
Arkansas Man Sentenced to More than 12 Years in Prison for Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Larry Arthur King, 39, of Texarkana, Arkansas, was sentenced today to 12 years and seven months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on May...
Needy or Greedy? What Can We Do To Stop Panhandling in Texarkana?
Let me start off this little rant by stating that I am all for helping anyone who actually needs it, but, just because someone appears to be in dire straits and is holding a sign that says "God Bless," does not necessarily mean they actually need your hand out. This may make people mad at me but panhandling in Texarkana is out of control and it needs to stop. What can we do about it? Let's find out.
Guns, Cash and Marijuana Plants Found in Springhill PD Raid
On Wednesday, October 12, the Springhill Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they had teamed with the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office to execute a search warrant and discovered a large Marijuana Grow facility. Along with over one hundred marijuana plants, complete with grow houses and irrigation systems, detectives...
swark.today
LaGrone Williams Hardware, for owner Kenan Williams, is a vantage point as well as a business
When you talk with Kenan Williams, who owns and runs Hope’s LaGrone Williams Hardware with his wife Peggy, you quickly learn his store is a window into what’s going on, not only in the local economy but that of the world as well. As he sees things now,...
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
Weak Minor Earthquake Strikes 88 Miles East of Texarkana
A very faint minor earthquake occurred in the late evening hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11, on the southern Arkansas - Louisiana border near the town of El Dorado, Arkansas. El Dorado is approximately 88 miles east of Texarkana. According to the website WeartherBoy, the earthquake occurred around 9:43 p.m. with...
swark.today
Arrest made October 3 by Hope police for forgery, computer fraud, theft, breaking and entering
On October 3, 2022 at approximately 3:15pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Demontel Armstrong, 19, of Stamps. Armstrong was arrested and charged with forgery in the first degree, computer fraud, theft of property, and breaking or entering of a safe or lock box. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope. Armstrong was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
swark.today
Hope Police Department warrants, accidents, arrests October 3-9
Robert Guilliams, 55, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Richard Clayburn, 28, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Clavin Kendrix, 58, of Nashville, AR Failure to Comply. Shavaughn Logan, 26, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. 10.8.22. Toy Haynes, 28, of Hope, AR Affidavit. ACCIDENTS:. 10.4.22. 4:19pm in the 200...
5 Cool Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana
The "Universal Vibe" and "A Cycle Through History" highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. A Cycle Through Downtown Texarkana. This is what the city of Texarkana had to say about this ongoing event:. The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department and Texarkana Museum System...
texarkanafyi.com
TTPD is Seeking Information in a Drive-by Shooting off College Drive
The Texarkana Texas Police Department is seeking information that will help in an investigation of a drive-by shooting that left a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg on Thursday afternoon. Media Release:. We’re investigating an apparent drive by shooting near the intersection of College Drive and Fielden Street...
hopeprescott.com
Three dead in Nashville from suspected carbon monoxide
NASHVILLE – Three Nashville residents are dead from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. Nashville Police Department officers and the Nashville Fire Department were dispatched to a call around 11:15 Friday morning (October 14) to a residence in the 600 block of South Mill Street. Upon arrival, the responders found three...
magnoliareporter.com
Hot Springs holds on against Magnolia in Class 5A-South fight
HOT SPRINGS – A three-touchdown Hot Springs lead proved too much for Magnolia to overcome Friday as the Trojans celebrated their Homecoming victory against the Panthers, 41-35. The loss drops Magnolia to 2-2 in Class 5A-South (5-2 overall). The Panthers host the Little Rock Parkview Patriots on Friday in a pivotal game for Magnolia’s playoff potential. Parkview demolished Arkansas High to advance to 4-0 in conference (5-2 overall).
2 teens and Union County man arrested after overnight El Dorado shooting
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, around 9:30 PM, the Union County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched near Four Oaks Lane in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies were advised that the complainants heard two gunshots near their residence. According to deputies, the complainants observed a dark vehicle driving past the […]
KTBS
3 dead in apparent carbon monoxide poisoning
NASHVILLE, Ar - Three people died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Nashville, Arkansas. That's the suspicion of local authorities after discovering them in an outbuilding on South Mill Street where they appeared to be renovating a residence. 49-year old Raymond Jones, a 13-year old juvenile and a 14-year old juvenile...
