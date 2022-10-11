Read full article on original website
Jalopnik
General Motors Hit With $102.6 Million Lawsuit Verdict Over Oil Consumption Engine Issue
General Motors is being hit with a pretty damn big class action lawsuit verdict in California. According to Business Wire, a jury slapped GM with a $102.6 million verdict over accusations it hid an engine defect that led to excessive oil consumption. The issue – which came from GM’s 5.3-liter...
fordauthority.com
Over One Third Of Ford F-150 Owners Have $1,000+ Monthly Bill
After dominating the U.S. sales charts for decades now, the Ford F-150 also dominates our roadways, with around 16 million Ford F-Series trucks in total still in operation in all parts of the country. While the Ford F-150 routinely ranks near the top in terms of owner satisfaction scores, like many other new vehicles these days, it’s becoming increasing expensive to obtain. As such, the pickup has become a more popular vehicle to lease – which typically results in a lower monthly payment – as well as one that many customers are opting to finance for as long as 84 months to get those payments down. Regardless, a large percentage of owners are still paying more than $1,000 per month for that privilege, according to new data from Edmunds.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Buyers In U.S. Not Really Looking To Go Green
With the all-electric vehicle segment growing faster than expected and more and more products launching in that space as time goes by, automakers are working to differentiate their respective offerings from the rest of the pack. For Ford, that means creating vehicles that aren’t just all-electric versions of its existing models, but rather, making compelling products that aren’t just a little bit better – but ones that are “insanely great,” as Darren Palmer, vice president of electric vehicle programs for Ford Model e, recently stated. However, the automaker also knows that Ford EV buyers aren’t necessarily looking to go green, per se, but rather, they’re more interested in purchasing truly compelling products, as Emma Bergg, Ford’s director of communications for electric vehicles, recently explained to CarsGuide.
fordauthority.com
Extremely Clean 1994 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Up For Auction
Stumbling across a first- or second-generation Ford Explorer up for sale or auction is always a big deal, considering the SUVs’ age in this year of 2022. Many of these vehicles were driven hard by families, but some have survived in a well-cared-for state, and this 1994 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer edition up for grabs on Cars & Bids certainly fits the bill.
fordauthority.com
Ford Stock Down Four Percent During Week Of October 10th – October 14th, 2022
The value of Ford stock decreased during the October 10th, 2022 – October 14th, 2022 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $11.67, which represented a four percent drop, or $0.53 per share dip in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $12.20. Movement & Ranges. Ford...
General Motors has told its corporate staff they'll soon need to work in the office 3 days a week, partly reversing CEO Mary Barra's flexible-working policy
GM is changing its remote-working policy as it prepares to launch as many as 22 electric vehicles by 2023.
moneytalksnews.com
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles
Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles
Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
Billionaire founder of electric truck firm Nikola is found GUILTY of fraud after inflating value of firm to $3.3bn - briefly more than Ford - with litany of lies including rolling truck downhill to pretend it worked
The founder of Nikola Corp. was found guilty of fraud on charges of deceiving investors with claims about his company's value and progress in producing zero-emission trucks. Billionare Trevor Milton, 40, who founded the company in his Utah basement six years ago, took the company public in 2020 at $3.3 billion, claiming to have built a revolutionary set of 18-wheel trucks that could run on cheap hydrogen.
Enterprise Rent-A-Car Employee Suspected Of Stealing Seven Expensive Cars
The alleged thief took the phrase ‘overachiever’ to another level. As crime rates rise all over the US, we are beginning to see a massive uptick in the theft of automobiles. In the past this crime might’ve been isolated to mostly older vehicles that were easier to break into. However recently these criminals are becoming even more bold, stealing cars into the hundreds of thousands of dollars range. This increasing boldness is likely due to a lack of law enforcement combined with the recent economic state of our country, though it really is just speculation. Well the reason behind this recent string of crime may be elusive but examples of these cases certainly are not.
C7 Corvette Blacks Out For Police Chase
Some gearheads get a kick out of smoking cops with their modified ride, like it’s a victory of sorts. Maybe they’re carrying on the tradition of moonshine runners who evolved into NASCAR racers or it’s just something in their DNA. But we have a prime example of this behavior right here and now in the form of a C7 Corvette running from the law.
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
AOL Corp
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
How Many Miles Can a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Go on a Full Tank?
The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is a great small SUV deal for the money. How many miles can it travel on a full tank? The post How Many Miles Can a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Go on a Full Tank? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Hurricane Ian Takes Out Two Mopar Wing Cars
There’s more to this story than you’ve heard…. A rare Plymouth Superbird and Dodge Charger Daytona were torn out of a garage in Bonita Springs, Florida as Hurricane Ian ravaged the area. Quickly, photos of the Mopar wing cars spread on social media as enthusiasts were outraged they were left to such a fate. In any natural disaster the primary concern is for human life. That said, we’re always saddened to see rare cars damaged, especially irreparably, by the elements.
These Hyundai and Kia vehicles are twice as likely to be stolen as other cars
Hyundai and Kia vehicles from model years 2015 through 2019 are nearly twice as likely to be stolen as other vehicles from the same period, according to a new report. Driving the news: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which tracks theft claims, said Thursday that the problem stems from the fact that many of the Hyundai and Kia vehicles "lack electronic immobilizers that prevent thieves from simply breaking in and bypassing the ignition."
Unfinished Ford Trucks Keep Piling Up in Massive Lots Visible From Space
Planet.orgNews emerged this week that Ford has parked around 40,000 unfinished new vehicles waiting for parts.
Hurricane Mopars, Stolen Split Windows, And A Morbid Ending To A Car Chase
We’ve all seen the pictures of the Plymouth Superbird and Dodge Charger Daytona damaged by Hurricane Ian, and we find out the full story. A rare 1963 Chevy Split Window Corvette is stolen during a car show, and a GT500 thief is killed in a morbid way. Another disappointment from Dodge, and a 15-year-old crashes his family’s Challenger. Then, we share our inventory picks from the week.
