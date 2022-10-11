After dominating the U.S. sales charts for decades now, the Ford F-150 also dominates our roadways, with around 16 million Ford F-Series trucks in total still in operation in all parts of the country. While the Ford F-150 routinely ranks near the top in terms of owner satisfaction scores, like many other new vehicles these days, it’s becoming increasing expensive to obtain. As such, the pickup has become a more popular vehicle to lease – which typically results in a lower monthly payment – as well as one that many customers are opting to finance for as long as 84 months to get those payments down. Regardless, a large percentage of owners are still paying more than $1,000 per month for that privilege, according to new data from Edmunds.

BUYING CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO