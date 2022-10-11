Read full article on original website
Teton County Planning Commission to hear wine permit
The Teton County Planning commission is set to hear a proposal that would grant a conditional use permit for a local wine-making business to allow wine tastings. The request is to amend an existing Conditional Use Permit for the Jackson Hole Winery on a private lot within the Dairy Subdivision.
WYDOT to show its stripes in Jackson Hole
The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be striping roads this week on WYO 22 during the day and in the town of Jackson. Crews began work yesterday and should last roughly a week. Drivers are asked to beware of striping equipment and slower speeds in the area. Drivers are warned...
Police looking for sticky-fingered gas customer
Police are still looking for information on a customer who was seen on video stealing some items from a local gas station. Last Friday, a man entered the Shell Gas Station on West Broadway. At about 2:00 p.m. the man, who was driving a grey Jeep Compass, purchased some small items from the Shell but also took some items he did not pay for.
New signage on GTNP pathways
New signs are up on the Pathway through Grand Teton National Park. The signage was installed at the six biking hubs along the Pathway to improve the experience and safety. As biking has grown more popular in Grand Teton, updates on pathways signs were deemed critical to meet the needs of increased visitation and the increase in use of electric bikes.
Jackson faces more housing shortages
The Town’s Animal Shelter is looking for a few good pet parents in Teton County. The facility is having its floors resurfaced and needs its animal residents to live somewhere else for a couple weeks. The shelter will be closed for construction and the animals need temporary homes for...
Jackson restaurant burglarized
A downtown restaurant was burglarized in Jackson last week. On September 28 at 4 a.m. an unknown man entered the Local Restaurant and Bar and stole cash from the safe. The suspect was seen on security cameras driving a white 1990’s era Ford F-150 pickup with Idaho plates. Police say that the truck had been stolen from a parking lot in Idaho Falls 2 hours before it was seen in Jackson.
Teton County renews School Resource Officer contract
The Teton County Commission has approved the renewal of an agreement for The Teton County Sheriff to provide a School Resource Officer for the schools located in the Teton County including Jackson Hole High School, Munger Mountain Elementary School, and Wilson Elementary School. The Teton County School District pays $65,000.00...
Woolstenhulme leaving Teton Valley schools
Teton County Idaho School District 401 Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme is leaving his post on July 1st of next year. Mr. Woolstenhulme has served as the superintendent of the Teton School District since 2008. Under his leadership, the Teton School District significantly expanded programming and staffing and built two new elementary...
Governor lowers Wyoming flag for Law
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 7th in honor and memory of Clarene Law. Law represented District 23 in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1991-2004. She...
Wildlife feeding illegal after today in Jackson
After tonight’s Jackson Town Council meeting the town will have some new rules about wildlife feeding. After passing the final reading of an ordinance tonight it will be against the law to provide supplemental feed to wildlife. Bird feeding will still be allowed but bird feeders must be inaccessible...
Chronic wasting disease found in Jackson Hole
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed the presence of chronic wasting disease in the Jackson area. The disease was detected in a buck mule deer harvested by a hunter in September. The CWD was found in Deer Hunt Area 155 which is bordered by two areas that previously...
Missing person thought dead in Yellowstone hot pool
70-year-old IL Hun Ro was reported missing in late August. He was last seen in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming on July 31, 2022. He is an Asian male, approximately 5’3″, 135 pounds with black eyes and black hair. The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation now says they believe...
Community Emergency Response training available in Teton County
Teton County Emergency Management is holding their Community Emergency Response Team or CERT Basic Training in October. CERT Basic Training gives participants the knowledge and skills to help themselves and to help others in the event of a catastrophic disaster or a smaller-scale emergency in their neighborhood or community. Any interested community member is invited to apply.
Residents demand closure of Jackson Hole Airport
The noise from flights at Jackson Hole Airport is driving some residents mad. Mad enough to want the airport to go away. The Jackson Hole Airport Board met today to take public comment on proposals to address noise generated by aircraft on the southern departure route from the airport. Former...
Yellowstone Park gets wintery weather
While it has been feeling a bit like the official start to autumn in Jackson, it’s a bit more like winter in parts of Yellowstone National Park. Dunraven pass was closed last night due to winter conditions. The road from Tower to Canyon will be reevaluated today. The pass,...
Teton County gets wildfire grant
Teton County is getting a state grant to hire a consultant to revise the Community Wildfire Protection Plan. Teton County’s plan was designed to prioritize and maximize fuels mitigation efforts within the County. Teton County completed its original countywide Community Wildfire Protection Plan in 2005 and then updated it...
Prescribed Fire in the Upper Gros Ventre Drainage
The Jackson Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest will be conducting a prescribed fire in the Upper Gros Ventre River Drainage. About 550 acres will be targeted to regenerate aspen tree growth which will, benefit a variety of wildlife. The fire should last between 4-10 days between the end...
Jackson Hole to talk pathway safety and E-bike usage
The Jackson Town Council will take up the topic of Pathway Safety and E-bike Usage at their Monday workshop. Teton County/Town of Jackson Pathway Coordinator Brian Schilling will present options to improve safety on the community’s bike path system through education, infrastructure, and regulatory measures. Schilling says that continuous...
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Teton County’s commissioners have recognized October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The board passed a resolution yesterday noting that each year nearly a million women are victims of domestic violence, and nearly half of those crimes go unreported. In passing the resolution, Teton County Victim Services, The Community...
Clarene Law passes at 89
Clarene Law has died. The longtime Jackson leader and businesswoman passed away Wednesday morning at St John’s Health. Law, who with her husband Creed, operated the Town Square Inns including The Antler, 49er Inn, Elk Country Inn, and Cowboy Village Resort. Having moved to Jackson in 1959, Law initially...
