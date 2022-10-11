Read full article on original website
Harmony House eyes February opening for new Akron emergency shelter for young adults experiencing homelessness
AKRON, Ohio – Since licensed social worker Karla McDay founded Harmony House in 2014, she has been working to assist young adults experiencing homelessness in Summit County. She founded the nonprofit with the goal of giving young adults from impoverished backgrounds the education and tools necessary to overcome obstacles and help them lead productive, balanced lives. The organization provides both emergency and transitional housing for people ages 18-26 in Summit County, according to McDay, who now serves as executive director for the organization.
Fairlawn-based Crystal Clinic to take over St. Vincent orthopedic locations across Northern Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Fairlawn-based Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center will take over operations of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s orthopedic and spine medical services in several locations on Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic announced Wednesday. As a result, St. Vincent Spine and Orthopedic Institute locations in Independence, Solon, Westlake,...
Yellow perch fishing brightens Lighthouse Festival: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Autumn fish fries are a tradition all along the Ohio shoreline of Lake Erie, and a bone of contention for a legion of dedicated fishermen. There has been a decided lack of yellow perch being caught from Lake Erie in recent years, a fish that has long been the staple of Friday fish fries in the region.
Which Northeast Ohio establishments have been approved for sports betting?: Full list
CLEVELAND — Following a nearly five-year wait, sports betting is set to be legalized in Ohio. After Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 29 in late-December 2021, sports gaming is set to launch in the Buckeye State at midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. Ahead of the New Year's...
Ohio School Finds Purse From The 1950s
A purse for a woman is literally essential. As men, we have deep pockets to carry everything in, and women either have shallow pockets or no pockets at all. This is why we have seen women adapt and start to carry almost their entire lives in their purses. Well, that's...
Mayor Horrigan on Issue 10 and More Featured
Mayor Dan Horrigan talked with Jeanne Destro on the Ray Horner Morning Show. First, they talked about the officer involved in the shooting death of Jayland Walker. Then, they discussed the two options Akron has to establish a police oversight board and hold police accountable. Mayor Horrigan explains the differences between his proposal and Issue 10. If you want to know more about Issue 10, be sure to check out the interview with Shammas Malik from Wednesday, available on WAKR.net as well.
The best spots to take in the grandeur of Northeast Ohio's fall colors
As Halloween approaches, the vibrant peak of Northeast Ohio's fall foliage is near. Here are the best spots to view nature's splendor.
Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic
Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
The Ohio Wizard of Oz Expo is in Aurora on Oct. 15-16
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Ohio Wizard of Oz Expo and The OZ Film Festival at the Bertram Inn and Conference Center in Aurora this weekend, October 15-16. Tickets are $14 online before the show and $18 at the door. The event, which started in 2017, was on hiatus for the...
Cleveland Clinic offering free cancer screenings
Cleveland Clinic is offering free cancer screenings this month.
These 25 Summit County restaurants (outside Akron) had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Summit County restaurants and retailers outside of Akron cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 1,423 of the nearly 2,844 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Summit...
Akron councilwoman says bringing back 8 Akron police officers not good idea
One Akron city council member believes bringing back the eight officers involved in the Jayland Walker shooting was not the right move.
Freeing the falls: Officials to provide public update on Gorge Dam removal Oct. 31
AKRON, Ohio – The century-old Gorge Dam has been eyed for demolition by local and federal officials for many years. Straddling the Cuyahoga River between Akron and Cuyahoga Falls, the 58-foot-high, 425-foot-wide chunk of concrete in the Gorge Metro Park is the last and largest dam standing in a series that once lined the river from the city of Kent to Akron.
GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After meeting its initial goal of $17,000, people continue donating/. The GoFundMe account was set up to help family members pay for the funerals of 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman and 13-year-old Kaden Compton. They were killed in a one-vehicle accident on October 1.
Come to Kent for the Annual Cider Festival
Apple Cider is one of those edibles that’s indelibly associated with autumn, when the apple harvest is at its peak (It’s apparently a big secret that you can drink it any time of the year.) So that means it’s time for the 17th annual Cider Festival in Kent, hosted by Standing Rock Cultural Arts, the City of Kent and its downtown businesses at the Hometown Bank Plaza at the corner of Main and Water streets.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
Wadsworth High celebrates Homecoming with annual football game and dance
Wadsworth High School celebrated homecoming weekend with the football game on October 7, and the homecoming dance on October 8. WHS kicked off homecoming weekend with the varsity football team playing Austintown Fitch. The student section theme was blackout. By the end of the night, Wadsworth had lost 42-35 after four overtimes.
17-year-old set to graduate from Kent State University
Maya McDaniel's journey to a four-year degree in gaming design and a minor in computer science started when she was just 14 years old.
Autistic boy goes missing from an Akron elementary school
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking answers after their little boy went missing while he was at school. Making matters more challenging, the family says the child is autistic. The school is now on the defense, working to ramp up safety and security measures in light of this...
EHOVE Career Center investigating alleged 'unprofessional conduct' by school employee
MILAN, Ohio — An investigation is underway at EHOVE Career Center in Milan, Ohio, after school officials were made aware of "unprofessional conduct by a school employee," according to Superintendent Chris McCully. He said "proper authorities were notified" and "district protocols, procedures and policies were immediately followed." But due...
