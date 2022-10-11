ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Cleveland.com

Harmony House eyes February opening for new Akron emergency shelter for young adults experiencing homelessness

AKRON, Ohio – Since licensed social worker Karla McDay founded Harmony House in 2014, she has been working to assist young adults experiencing homelessness in Summit County. She founded the nonprofit with the goal of giving young adults from impoverished backgrounds the education and tools necessary to overcome obstacles and help them lead productive, balanced lives. The organization provides both emergency and transitional housing for people ages 18-26 in Summit County, according to McDay, who now serves as executive director for the organization.
103.3 WKFR

Ohio School Finds Purse From The 1950s

A purse for a woman is literally essential. As men, we have deep pockets to carry everything in, and women either have shallow pockets or no pockets at all. This is why we have seen women adapt and start to carry almost their entire lives in their purses. Well, that's...
wakr.net

Mayor Horrigan on Issue 10 and More

Mayor Dan Horrigan talked with Jeanne Destro on the Ray Horner Morning Show. First, they talked about the officer involved in the shooting death of Jayland Walker. Then, they discussed the two options Akron has to establish a police oversight board and hold police accountable. Mayor Horrigan explains the differences between his proposal and Issue 10. If you want to know more about Issue 10, be sure to check out the interview with Shammas Malik from Wednesday, available on WAKR.net as well.
beckersspine.com

Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic

Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
spectrumnews1.com

Freeing the falls: Officials to provide public update on Gorge Dam removal Oct. 31

AKRON, Ohio – The century-old Gorge Dam has been eyed for demolition by local and federal officials for many years. Straddling the Cuyahoga River between Akron and Cuyahoga Falls, the 58-foot-high, 425-foot-wide chunk of concrete in the Gorge Metro Park is the last and largest dam standing in a series that once lined the river from the city of Kent to Akron.
whbc.com

GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After meeting its initial goal of $17,000, people continue donating/. The GoFundMe account was set up to help family members pay for the funerals of 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman and 13-year-old Kaden Compton. They were killed in a one-vehicle accident on October 1.
coolcleveland.com

Come to Kent for the Annual Cider Festival

Apple Cider is one of those edibles that’s indelibly associated with autumn, when the apple harvest is at its peak (It’s apparently a big secret that you can drink it any time of the year.) So that means it’s time for the 17th annual Cider Festival in Kent, hosted by Standing Rock Cultural Arts, the City of Kent and its downtown businesses at the Hometown Bank Plaza at the corner of Main and Water streets.
wadsworthbruin.com

Wadsworth High celebrates Homecoming with annual football game and dance

Wadsworth High School celebrated homecoming weekend with the football game on October 7, and the homecoming dance on October 8. WHS kicked off homecoming weekend with the varsity football team playing Austintown Fitch. The student section theme was blackout. By the end of the night, Wadsworth had lost 42-35 after four overtimes.
cleveland19.com

Autistic boy goes missing from an Akron elementary school

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking answers after their little boy went missing while he was at school. Making matters more challenging, the family says the child is autistic. The school is now on the defense, working to ramp up safety and security measures in light of this...
