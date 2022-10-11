Mayor Dan Horrigan talked with Jeanne Destro on the Ray Horner Morning Show. First, they talked about the officer involved in the shooting death of Jayland Walker. Then, they discussed the two options Akron has to establish a police oversight board and hold police accountable. Mayor Horrigan explains the differences between his proposal and Issue 10. If you want to know more about Issue 10, be sure to check out the interview with Shammas Malik from Wednesday, available on WAKR.net as well.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO