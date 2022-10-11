ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

2023 Ford Super Duty Gets Enhanced Integrated Tailgate Step

The 2023 Ford Super Duty was unveiled in late September 2022, bringing important tech upgrades to the heavy duty truck family, such as embedded 5G capability, Trailer Navigation and Pro Power Onboard. Additionally, the all-new pickup also gains some notable upgrades to the Integrated Tailgate Step, according to the engineer in charge of the Super Duty team, who explained the changes to Ford Authority at the reveal event in Kentucky.
Ford Evos Spotted Testing In Colorado

The all-new Ford Evos launched in China back in November of 2021, bringing a fresh face to the Chinese market. The stylish crossover hasn’t ventured out of the Asian country so far, but it has been spotted undergoing testing in the U.S. Ford Authority has spotted one driving around in Michigan, followed by an Evos ST-Line again in the state. Several units have been spied hanging around Dearborn in various forms as well. We’ve spied yet another camouflaged example tooling around in Colorado, possibly undergoing high-altitude testing.
Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
C7 Corvette Blacks Out For Police Chase

Some gearheads get a kick out of smoking cops with their modified ride, like it’s a victory of sorts. Maybe they’re carrying on the tradition of moonshine runners who evolved into NASCAR racers or it’s just something in their DNA. But we have a prime example of this behavior right here and now in the form of a C7 Corvette running from the law.
Modified Dodge Hellcat Police Car Will Catch You

Running from the cops is dumb, but what’s even dumber is thinking you can gap this 1,080-horsepower Dodge Challenger Hellcat police car. Recently shown off by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the highway patrol car could conceivably keep up with most supercars if they wanted to run from the law.
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’

Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
Best Truck Engines Ever Made

We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
426 Hemi-Powered Challenger Convertible Is A Highlight of Mecum's Chicago Sale

This combination might just be the greatest muscle car of its time. If you know anything about Mopar then you'll understand that the Challenger is and has always been one of the Dodge brand’s biggest sellers. In the late 1960s and early 1970s the name Challenger was all anybody could really talk about in the automotive muscle car industry. You could get pretty much whatever engine you wanted, though most went with the 383 cubic inch V8 or the 440 cubic inch Magnum V8. This particular vehicle is a great example of an engine that stops both of those power trains in their tracks as it features some of the most desirable engineering techniques available in that time. On top of that it looks pretty good too with a color that we all know and love, plum crazy purple.
1967 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1972 Chevelle SS 454: Video

If you love classic GM muscle, then this video is a surefire winner as we head to the drag strip to watch a 1967 Pontiac GTO line up alongside a 1972 Chevelle SS 454. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, the video is a little over eight minutes long and includes walkarounds and background info for both vehicles, as well as three rounds of racing action at the end.
Ford Bronco Badlands 17-Inch Wheel Kit Revealed

Those looking for official Blue Oval parts and accessories for their Ford Bronco certainly don’t lack for options, as the automaker’s catalog has recently expanded to include a bevy of goods including the Sasquatch Package fender flare kit, red and orange beadlock trim ring kits, a Dyno Gray 17-inch wheel kit, a two-inch lift kit, Power Packs for the SUV’s Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and 2.7L V6 EcoBoost, a roof-mounted off-road light kit, a tire pressure monitoring kit, tube doors, a functional bead lock ring kit, an axle-back exhaust system, and an air induction system, to name just a few. Now, that catalog continues to expand with the addition of the new Ford Bronco Badlands 17-inch wheel kit.
Lincoln Owners Are Not Defecting To Tesla

Tesla currently dominates the world of all-electric vehicles, selling far more than any other automotive manufacturer, partly thanks to the fact that it’s been offering EVs for over a decade now. However, others – including Ford – are beginning to eat into Tesla’s market share, wooing EV shoppers with something a bit different – as well as a bit more conventional, in many cases. At the same time, Ford owners don’t appear to be defecting to Tesla, even as it adds more physical locations, and neither are Lincoln owners, according to new data from S&P Global.
2022 Ford Maverick Recalled Over Brake Light Illumination Issue

Certain units of the 2022 Ford Maverick have been recalled by Ford Motor Company due to a brake light illumination issue. The problem: in affected vehicles, the brake lights may not illuminate when the brakes have not been applied. The hazards: unintentional brake lamp illumination may impair the effectiveness of...
