Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
2023 Ford Super Duty Gets Enhanced Integrated Tailgate Step
The 2023 Ford Super Duty was unveiled in late September 2022, bringing important tech upgrades to the heavy duty truck family, such as embedded 5G capability, Trailer Navigation and Pro Power Onboard. Additionally, the all-new pickup also gains some notable upgrades to the Integrated Tailgate Step, according to the engineer in charge of the Super Duty team, who explained the changes to Ford Authority at the reveal event in Kentucky.
Ford Evos Spotted Testing In Colorado
The all-new Ford Evos launched in China back in November of 2021, bringing a fresh face to the Chinese market. The stylish crossover hasn’t ventured out of the Asian country so far, but it has been spotted undergoing testing in the U.S. Ford Authority has spotted one driving around in Michigan, followed by an Evos ST-Line again in the state. Several units have been spied hanging around Dearborn in various forms as well. We’ve spied yet another camouflaged example tooling around in Colorado, possibly undergoing high-altitude testing.
I’m a coin collector – your quarter with any date could be worth up to $7,000 if it has enough silver, how to tell
IT'S possible your quarter could be worth as much as several thousand if has enough silver content, as noted by one coin collector. The Washington quarter has been in production since 1932. For a few decades, they consisted of 90% silver and 10% copper. The composition of the coins changed...
Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error
You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
Electric cars being charged at night making America’s power grids unstable, study warns
STANFORD, Calif. — Leaving your electric car charging overnight to have it ready in the morning seems like a good idea in theory. But in reality, research suggests doing so does more harm in the long run. Stanford scientists say that it’s more costly to charge your electric car at night and it could stress out your local electric grid.
C7 Corvette Blacks Out For Police Chase
Some gearheads get a kick out of smoking cops with their modified ride, like it’s a victory of sorts. Maybe they’re carrying on the tradition of moonshine runners who evolved into NASCAR racers or it’s just something in their DNA. But we have a prime example of this behavior right here and now in the form of a C7 Corvette running from the law.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Modified Dodge Hellcat Police Car Will Catch You
Running from the cops is dumb, but what’s even dumber is thinking you can gap this 1,080-horsepower Dodge Challenger Hellcat police car. Recently shown off by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the highway patrol car could conceivably keep up with most supercars if they wanted to run from the law.
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These Gorgeous Classic Cars Were Hidden In A Barn
Major barn finds of classic car collections are rare, particularly ones that include even more rare cars scattered outside to be reclaimed by nature.
426 Hemi-Powered Challenger Convertible Is A Highlight of Mecum's Chicago Sale
This combination might just be the greatest muscle car of its time. If you know anything about Mopar then you'll understand that the Challenger is and has always been one of the Dodge brand’s biggest sellers. In the late 1960s and early 1970s the name Challenger was all anybody could really talk about in the automotive muscle car industry. You could get pretty much whatever engine you wanted, though most went with the 383 cubic inch V8 or the 440 cubic inch Magnum V8. This particular vehicle is a great example of an engine that stops both of those power trains in their tracks as it features some of the most desirable engineering techniques available in that time. On top of that it looks pretty good too with a color that we all know and love, plum crazy purple.
1967 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1972 Chevelle SS 454: Video
If you love classic GM muscle, then this video is a surefire winner as we head to the drag strip to watch a 1967 Pontiac GTO line up alongside a 1972 Chevelle SS 454. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, the video is a little over eight minutes long and includes walkarounds and background info for both vehicles, as well as three rounds of racing action at the end.
Ford Bronco Badlands 17-Inch Wheel Kit Revealed
Those looking for official Blue Oval parts and accessories for their Ford Bronco certainly don’t lack for options, as the automaker’s catalog has recently expanded to include a bevy of goods including the Sasquatch Package fender flare kit, red and orange beadlock trim ring kits, a Dyno Gray 17-inch wheel kit, a two-inch lift kit, Power Packs for the SUV’s Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and 2.7L V6 EcoBoost, a roof-mounted off-road light kit, a tire pressure monitoring kit, tube doors, a functional bead lock ring kit, an axle-back exhaust system, and an air induction system, to name just a few. Now, that catalog continues to expand with the addition of the new Ford Bronco Badlands 17-inch wheel kit.
Lincoln Owners Are Not Defecting To Tesla
Tesla currently dominates the world of all-electric vehicles, selling far more than any other automotive manufacturer, partly thanks to the fact that it’s been offering EVs for over a decade now. However, others – including Ford – are beginning to eat into Tesla’s market share, wooing EV shoppers with something a bit different – as well as a bit more conventional, in many cases. At the same time, Ford owners don’t appear to be defecting to Tesla, even as it adds more physical locations, and neither are Lincoln owners, according to new data from S&P Global.
2022 Ford Maverick Recalled Over Brake Light Illumination Issue
Certain units of the 2022 Ford Maverick have been recalled by Ford Motor Company due to a brake light illumination issue. The problem: in affected vehicles, the brake lights may not illuminate when the brakes have not been applied. The hazards: unintentional brake lamp illumination may impair the effectiveness of...
