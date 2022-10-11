The crew John Trupin and Evan James are here to preview the Mariners coming home to Seattle and T-Mobile Park to face the Houston Astros with the season on the line. Do or die, lose and you’re out of the playoffs, it all comes down to this. But John and Evan are here to celebrate the 2002 Mariners and the incredible season that has unfolded. From Julio breaking camp with the team, to the end of the playoff drought and a two game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays, this team deserves some flowers before it’s all over, one way or another. We hope everyone gets a chance to make it out to T-Mobile Park tomorrow to see the first playoff game in Seattle in 20 years and be a part of that history.

1 DAY AGO