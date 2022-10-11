Marmalade sales rise as nation pays tribute to Queen

Brits are craving comfort now more than ever, with two thirds of the nation saying their mood has suffered in the last 6 months due to negative news, according to new research by recipe box Gousto. When feeling low, 62% of Brits turn to nostalgia for comfort, and it's on our plates where we're warmed by this feeling of sentimentality with 41% saying they feel most nostalgic from food.

