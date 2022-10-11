Read full article on original website
The Private Banker International Global Wealth Awards 2022 are revealed
The 2022 edition of the Private Banker International Global Wealth Awards has been a year that has seen some of the strongest submissions ever. Despite all of the geopolitical worry of recent times, you can always depend on the private banking sector to stay firm and meet client needs. This year, firms have gone above and beyond to satisfy clients on their terms. Wherever, whenever, whatever, private banks need to deliver that.
Citi Private Bank hires new Hong Kong HNW market manager from UBS
Citi Private Bank has appointed Keith Lee as its new market manager of high net worth (HNW) business in Hong Kong. In his new position, Lee will focus on the growth of the bank’s HNW segment. He will be particularly responsible for clients with a net worth of $10m and more in Hong Kong and Greater China.
Deutsche Bank hires new APAC private banking chief
Deutsche Bank has appointed former Credit Suisse banker Jin Yee Young as the new head of its global private banking arm in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Based in Singapore, Young resigned from her position as the deputy head of the beleaguered Swiss bank’s Asia Pacific wealth management business. With...
Wedbush buys stake in Canadian broker Velocity Trade
Wedbush Financial Services has purchased a ‘significant’ stake in Canada-based brokerage firm Velocity Trade. Velocity Trade provides its clients with access to over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange listed solutions. The firm also delivers tailor-made wealth management products through its WealthTech portfolio. It currently has offices in Canada, the UK,...
HSBC AMC secures regulatory nod to buy India’s L&T Investment
HSBC Asset Management India (HSBC AMC) has secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to buy L&T Investment Management (LTIM) for $425m. LTIM is a fully-owned subsidiary of L&T Finance (LTFH) and functions as investment management platform of L&T Mutual Fund. LTIM handled $8.79bn of average...
Deloitte to buy investment management technology firm Reformis
Business advisory firm Deloitte has revealed its plan to buy Reformis, a specialist investment management technology and data provider, for an undisclosed sum. The firm, which was established in 2003, offers technology, business and change management consultancy solutions to the investment and wealth management sector. With headquarters in the UK,...
Bahrain leads the way in creating a safe, well-regulated cryptocurrency ecosystem
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance was attracted to Bahrain because of its forward-thinking regulations and abundance of tech talent. Richard Teng, Head of MENA, explains how his company hopes to build on these foundations to grow crypto adoption in the region. Future-looking fintech regulations and a focus on nurturing young tech talent...
One Four Nine Group continues buying spree with HFL deal
British independent fund manager One Four Nine Group has acquired HFL Financial Advisers for an undisclosed sum. Based in Nottingham, HFL was founded in 2013 by Peter Haigh, Peter Frogson and Nic Lewis. HFL provides its clients in the East Midlands with pensions, investments, mortgages and financial protection services. The...
Fighting Swiss inflation with a strong franc
Since the great financial crisis of 2008, the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank have bought bonds to expand their balance sheets and support markets. The SNB has mainly bought assets in foreign currencies, including the euro and the dollar. So what happens with the Swiss franc? Stéphane Monier, chief investment officer at Lombard Odier, writes.
STUDY: Hawaii home to highest earning hotels in U.S.
A new study ranked states where hotel businesses are making the most revenue each year and Hawaii came out on top.
Julius Baer launches new advisory office in Qatar
Swiss wealth management group Julius Baer has opened a new advisory office in Doha, Qatar, strengthening its footprint in the Middle East. Situated at Tornado Tower in Doha, the office is the company’s third advisory branch in the Middle East. Named Julius Baer (QFC), the new entity was set...
Credit Suisse under scanner in US over tax evasion case
The US Justice Department is examining an issue to find out if Credit Suisse Group continued to offer a helping hand to wealthy US clients to evade tax, reported Bloomberg. The investigation has been initiated eight years after the Swiss bank paid a $2.6bn in fine as a settlement in the case and promised to resolve the matter.
