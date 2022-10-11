ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Interim head coach Leonhard provides an update on safety Hunter Wohler

By Dillon Graff
 4 days ago
Wisconsin Badgers starting safety Hunter Wohler sustained a leg injury in the season opener against Illinois State and has been on the shelf ever since.

During interim head coach Jim Leonhard’s weekly media availability, he mentioned that Wohler hasn’t practiced yet, but has done significantly more in his rehab and indicated a potential return sometime around the Badgers’ upcoming bye week.

Even in a limited capacity, his return will help bolster the Wisconsin secondary significantly.

Safeties Kamo’i Latu and Preston Zachman have helped fill in during his absence, and Latu, more specifically, has made a noticeable impact – recently picking up a Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award after his two-interception performance against Northwestern.

While the update was vague, it’s still highly encouraging that one of UW’s most talented young players is nearing a return to the field.

Comments / 0

 

