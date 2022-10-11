ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin S Kamo’i Latu wins B1G Defensive Player of the Week

By Dillon Graff
 4 days ago
Following a whirlwind week for the Wisconsin football program that led to a 42-7 dismantling of the Northwestern Wildcats, the Big Ten honored a Badgers defender for his standout individual performance.

Safety Kamo’i Latu, a Utah transfer, was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. The 6-foot, 195-pound S registered his first career interception in the first quarter, picking off Ryan Hillinksi and picked up another INT in the third.

Latu is the first Badgers defensive player to record a pair of interceptions in the same game since The Grit Factory CEO Collin Wilder did it against Nebraska last November.

The Hawaii native also registered three solo tackles and picked up an elite grade (91.5), according to PFF, which was the highest among Wisconsin defenders.

