ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Jokes ‘Big Bang Theory’ Pixie Cut Was the ‘Worst Decision,’ Says It Wasn’t ‘Easy to Style’

By Robyn Merrett
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UekbG_0iUYTKkG00
Kaley Cuoco Shutterstock (2)

The 'do that shook CBS! Kaley Cuoco opened up about her dramatic hair transformation ahead of season 8 of The Big Bang Theory — and the effect it had on her character, Penny.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ Book Revelations: Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki’s Romance in Their Own Words and More

Read article

"I just f--king cut my hair off and didn't tell anyone," Cuoco said of her bold pixie cut in an excerpt from The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series . "I did it for an independent film called Burning Bodhi , and basically showed up to our Big Bang wrap party with short hair."

The California native explained that she wanted to "shake" things up and was "bored and sick" of the shoulder-length hair she was rocking on the hit series. Additionally, Penny had just started a new job as a pharmaceutical sales representative and Cuoco wanted her look to reflect that. However, her plan backfired ... sort of.

Cuoco shared: "I thought by cutting my hair , I would spend less time in the hair and makeup chair, even though I loved the hair and makeup team. And then in my attempt to spend less time on my hair, that decision bit me in the ass and it took way longer to do my short hair. I was like, 'This is the worst decision! What was I thinking?!' I thought I was cutting off all this time, because I hated going in and getting ready." She added: "That’s why I was wearing my hair up so much in season six and seven. So, then I cut it and it ended up being more work because it wasn’t easy to style."

Chrissy Teigen, Lea Michele and More Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2022

Read article

Chuck Lorre , co-creator and executive producer, revealed that Penny's big chop stirred viewers into a frenzy. "We didn’t have a heads-up on the haircut! When you think back on it, it was startling. I wish we had been in the loop. Had she come to me, I would have told her how the ratings dropped on Dharma & Greg when Jenna Elfman did the same thing," he said.

He continued: "And they dropped on Felicity [starring Keri Russell ] as well. The audience had become infatuated with the character, and not just the character’s behavior and flaws and strengths, but in how the character looked. They became iconic, and to disregard that audience attachment was a mistake. And I witnessed it firsthand. It would have been the same thing if Johnny [Galecki] had come to the wrap party and had shaved his head."

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki’s Relationship Through the Years: From Costar Couple to Friendly Exes

Read article

Despite the shock, Lorre said the series "survived" the makeover. "I love that Kaley recognized it for what it was. She's very self-aware, and we survived it. As bumps in the road go, that was a small one."

Cuoco, for her part, has no regrets. "I had fun with it, and I did like it. I'm sure it was being negatively talked about all over the place, but I didn’t pay as much attention to what people were saying on social media then."

The Big Bang Theory premiered in September 2007 and ran for 12 seasons before ending in May 2019. The show, which also starred Jim Parsons , Galecki, Simon Helberg , Mayim Bialik , Melissa Rauch and Kunal Nayyar followed a group of physicists as they navigate work and relationships.

Comments / 39

Linda Larkin
4d ago

I loved the pixie cut! thought it made her look cuter

Reply(1)
32
Danny S. Rodriguez
4d ago

I love short hair but As a hairstylist I always tell my clients when they have long hair and want a short hair cut it's harder to style its not wash and wear. if they are ready for that some say yes and some go I thought it would be easier.

Reply(1)
2
Sara Smith
4d ago

I think it's more becoming than your old style..just my opinion

Reply
7
Related
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump While Expecting 1st Child With Tom Pelphrey: ‘Over the Moon’

Bumping along! Kaley Cuoco showed off her growing belly while announcing she is pregnant with her and Tom Pelphrey’s first child. “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕,” the 36-year-old actress captioned a series of Instagram photos of the couple’s sex reveal cake on Tuesday, October 11. “Beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey […]
CELEBRITIES
People

Kaley Cuoco Reveals She Nearly Had to Amputate Her Leg After Serious Equestrian Accident

In a new oral history of The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco and her co-stars describe her terrifying horse riding accident and “miraculous” recovery Kaley Cuoco and her co-stars from The Big Bang Theory are sharing details of a scary horseback riding accident that nearly resulted in her leg being amputated more than 10 years ago. The actress, 36, opened up about the incident alongside co-star Johnny Galecki and Big Bang creator Chuck Lorre in Jessica Radloff's oral history book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of...
ACCIDENTS
TVLine

The Big Bang Theory: The 4 Actresses That Could've Been 'Penny' — Including an Academy Award Winner

The Big Bang Theory almost had a very different girl next door. The forthcoming oral history The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff (pre-order here) reveals the four well-known actresses who auditioned for the role of Penny, originally named Katie, in the 2006 pilot. “I read with Marisa Tomei,” series star Jim Parsons discloses in the book, out Oct. 11 (per THR). “I remember going to the snack room after we were done and telling [casting directors] Ken [Miller] and Nikki [Valko], ‘I’ve never been in someone else’s audition before!’ And they...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About What Happened After Getting Called Out For Ruining Abbott Elementary’s Big Emmys Moment ‘In A Way’ He ’Didn’t Imagine

Abbott Elementary had two entries on the 2022 Emmy winners list this year. Both moments were memorable, however the discourse surrounding them had two very different tones. Sheryl Lee Ralph gave an incredible acceptance speech, that I know made me tear up. While Quinta Brunson’s win for writing the show was clouded by Jimmy Kimmel laying on the stage while she gave her speech. While Brunson has cleared up the situation with Kimmel, the late-night host has spoken out about what happened that night.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel

After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Helberg
Person
Jenna Elfman
Person
Keri Russell
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Jim Parsons
Person
Lea Michele
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Johnny Galecki
Person
Melissa Rauch
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Kunal Nayyar
Person
Chuck Lorre
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Pixie Cut#The Big Bang Theory#Cbs
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Naomi Watts Was Told Her Acting Career Would End Once She ‘Became Unf—able’ at 40: ‘That Made Me so Mad’

Naomi Watts just earned strong reviews for leading Amazon Prime Video’s English-language remake of “Goodnight Mommy.” This month, she’s headlining Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix thriller, “The Watcher.” She’ll also be reuniting with the mega-producer to play Babe Paley in the Capote-centric second season of FX’s “Feud.” All of this is to say Watts’ acting career is thriving, which is not what she was told by an unnamed Hollywood figure after her U.S. breakthrough in David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive.” Watts was 33 at the time, which many in Hollywood viewed as old. “I was told, ‘You better get a lot done because...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"

Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Ken Jennings Admits He's 'Bowled Over' By 'Jeopardy!' Cohost Mayim Bialik's 'Sheer Force Of Personality'

Though Jeopardy! cohosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik never appear on the same episode, they finally got the chance to showcase their chemistry when the former appeared on the season 3 premiere of the actress' comedy, Call Me Kat.Prior to his historic run as a contestant on the game show, Jennings had a 9-to-5 job as a software engineer, so being on the set of a TV show was a memorable experience, as he admitted, "I’m very dazzled by everything."In the episode "Call Me Ken Jennings," which aired on Thursday, September 29, the father-of-two played himself, and he crossed paths...
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

227K+
Followers
23K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy