As thousands flock to Louisiana's insurer of last resort, its rates to skyrocket by 63%

Louisiana has 26 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Louisiana using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Arklatex Politics: Landry vs. The White House
Baton Rouge, La -- He may be gearing up to run for Governor, but Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is not neglecting his day job. Landry, Louisiana and the State of Missouri, have joined forces to file a second complaint, adding 47 defendants to their lawsuit against the federal government for allegedly colluding with social media giants to censor freedom of speech.
Board 'kicked the can down the road' by delaying high school revamp, BESE president says
BATON ROUGE, La. - The president of Louisiana’s top school board said Wednesday the panel “kicked the can down the road” when it voted a second time to delay action on sweeping changes in how high schools prepare students for college and the workforce. "We passed up...
Parishes most concerned about climate change in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes most concerned about climate change in Louisiana using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VPSO Seeking Missing Family
LEESVILLE, La. - Vernon Parish authorities are hoping to make contact with a Leesville family believed to be in Arizona on a religious journey that law enforcement calls “out of the ordinary.”. Sheriff Sam Craft said his office has been seeking information on the whereabouts of Justin and Heather...
