Rodgers wants to see a more simplistic approach. He says that the plays are there but they are just not executing well. Anyone who watched even a quarter of the game could see that the offense was not executing well. Rodgers made it clear that he was not attacking the staff though the interesting part of the comments is that it feels a little like an attack. Execution on offense usually comes down to coaching. The coaching needs to be better for the offense to execute well.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 14 MINUTES AGO