Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. Seeking to Advance Rio Tinto-Adjacent Project to Production Amidst Lithium Crunch

There’s little need to emphasize just how critical lithium is to the success of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and the broader battery market right now. With no viable alternative battery technologies currently available, running out of lithium would quite literally bring entire industries to a halt. Unfortunately, such a situation...
Wall St drops as consumer data stokes inflation worry

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped on Friday as worsening inflation expectations kept intact worries that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path could trigger a recession, while investors digested the early stages of earnings season.
Exclusive-Fed's Bullard favors 'frontloading' rate hikes now, with wait-and-see stance in 2023

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A "hotter-than-expected" September inflation report doesn't necessarily mean the Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates higher than officials projected at their most recent policy meeting, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday, though it does warrant continued "frontloading" through larger hikes of three-quarters of a percentage point.
Ability Pharma Receives 2 Million From the Government for Its Cancer Treatment

Financial backing for Abilty Pharma. The Spanish biopharmaceutical company has received €2 million from the government to advance its anticancer treatment, according to Carles Domènech, CEO of Ability Pharma. The Catalan company has received the amount as non-dilutive funding from the Ministry of Science and Innovation to accelerate...
Ripple Announces First Commercial Customers for XRP in France and Sweden

Despite the lawsuit between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Ripple over XRP, the crypto company is trying to expand its business, at least outside the United States. Ripple ODL (On Demand Liquidity) plays a central role in this, as this program allows banks and financial service providers to use XRP as a bridge currency without having to hold much liquidity themselves. That is to show XRP’s advantages in international transfers, namely high speed with low fees. With the financial service providers Lemonway from France and Xbaht from Sweden, Ripple now announced two new partners via a press release, which want to use ODL and should be the first in their countries.
Madrid Green Mobility Lab to Promote Public-Private Projects

Sustainability is one of the 2030 objectives set by the European Union and the city of Madrid does not want to be left behind in this objective. To this end, it is committed to sustainable mobility within the framework of the Madrid 360 environmental strategy. In order to achieve the...
