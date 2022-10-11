Read full article on original website
Haiti gang blockade is causing catastrophic hunger, U.N. officials say
MIAMI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Haitians are experiencing catastrophic hunger because of gangsters blockading a major fuel terminal, U.N. officials said on Friday, with more than 4 million facing acute food insecurity.
born2invest.com
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. Seeking to Advance Rio Tinto-Adjacent Project to Production Amidst Lithium Crunch
There’s little need to emphasize just how critical lithium is to the success of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and the broader battery market right now. With no viable alternative battery technologies currently available, running out of lithium would quite literally bring entire industries to a halt. Unfortunately, such a situation...
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
A report showing U.S. consumers raising their expectations for future inflation hit markets worldwide, signaling the Federal Reserve will have to continue aggressively raising rates.
Wall St drops as consumer data stokes inflation worry
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped on Friday as worsening inflation expectations kept intact worries that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path could trigger a recession, while investors digested the early stages of earnings season.
Exclusive-Fed's Bullard favors 'frontloading' rate hikes now, with wait-and-see stance in 2023
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A "hotter-than-expected" September inflation report doesn't necessarily mean the Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates higher than officials projected at their most recent policy meeting, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday, though it does warrant continued "frontloading" through larger hikes of three-quarters of a percentage point.
born2invest.com
Ability Pharma Receives 2 Million From the Government for Its Cancer Treatment
Financial backing for Abilty Pharma. The Spanish biopharmaceutical company has received €2 million from the government to advance its anticancer treatment, according to Carles Domènech, CEO of Ability Pharma. The Catalan company has received the amount as non-dilutive funding from the Ministry of Science and Innovation to accelerate...
born2invest.com
Ripple Announces First Commercial Customers for XRP in France and Sweden
Despite the lawsuit between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Ripple over XRP, the crypto company is trying to expand its business, at least outside the United States. Ripple ODL (On Demand Liquidity) plays a central role in this, as this program allows banks and financial service providers to use XRP as a bridge currency without having to hold much liquidity themselves. That is to show XRP’s advantages in international transfers, namely high speed with low fees. With the financial service providers Lemonway from France and Xbaht from Sweden, Ripple now announced two new partners via a press release, which want to use ODL and should be the first in their countries.
born2invest.com
Madrid Green Mobility Lab to Promote Public-Private Projects
Sustainability is one of the 2030 objectives set by the European Union and the city of Madrid does not want to be left behind in this objective. To this end, it is committed to sustainable mobility within the framework of the Madrid 360 environmental strategy. In order to achieve the...
born2invest.com
Five Fintech Companies for Children: Debit Cards and Online Shopping
With the pandemic, a lot of people have approached the world of investing, and many more have experienced the massive use of eCommerce. Among them mostly millennials and boomers, in short, the adults who live with smartphones in their hands, but are not always digital in their daily activities (from paying bills down). What about the younger ones? For once we are not focusing on Generation Z, but we are going to probe a market that is not yet so well known and developed in Italy, also an accomplice to a lack of financial education.
Khamenei warns Islamic Republic is a 'mighty tree' that cannot be uprooted
DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday said that no one should dare think they can uproot the Islamic Republic, in his toughest warning to protesters since Mahsa Amini's death in police custody ignited nationwide unrest now in its fourth week.
