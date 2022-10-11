After Russia's renewed blitz on 11 Ukrainian cities, western arms deliveries stepped up, with some authorities in Kyiv hailing this as a turning point. And, one month in, protests are still going strong in Iran, despite the supreme leader’s warnings. In the UK, PM Truss has sent her finance minister packing in a budget u-turn, hoping to salvage a floundering premiership. In France, PSG's social media offensive against critics of the club and even their very own Mbappé, has been revealed.

