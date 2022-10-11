Read full article on original website
Fire kills 4 in notorious Iran prison housing political prisoners
Iranian media say a towering blaze at a notorious prison housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran's capital killed four inmates.
Nato ups arms supplies as Putin targets Ukrainian cities, what next for this Iranian youth movement
After Russia's renewed blitz on 11 Ukrainian cities, western arms deliveries stepped up, with some authorities in Kyiv hailing this as a turning point. And, one month in, protests are still going strong in Iran, despite the supreme leader’s warnings. In the UK, PM Truss has sent her finance minister packing in a budget u-turn, hoping to salvage a floundering premiership. In France, PSG's social media offensive against critics of the club and even their very own Mbappé, has been revealed.
Live: First Russian soldiers arrive in Belarus for new joint force
The first Russian soldiers have arrived in Belarus to take part in a new joint force announced this week, Minsk's defence ministry said on Saturday. Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia announced $400 million in humanitarian aid for Kyiv. Read FRANCE 24’s liveblog to follow the day's events as they unfold. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
Hacking revelations put Mexico military on defensive
A trove of sensitive information was stolen from the Mexican defense ministry by the collective called Guacamaya, which has also claimed cyberattacks in Chile, Colombia and Peru. "Their objectives are more political than economic," said Diego Macor, a cyber-security expert at US technology giant IBM in Chile, who describes members...
Jihadists kill at least 11 people in Burkina Faso ambush
Jihadists killed at least three soldiers and eight civilian auxiliaries in an attack Saturday in Burkina Faso's volatile north, security sources told AFP. The soldiers, who were patrolling with the auxiliaries, were caught in an ambush in the district of Bouroum, said one source. Another source, confirming the attack, said...
Protesters march in Paris as fuel shortages add to anger over inflation
Three weeks into a refinery strike that has caused fuel shortages across the country, tens of thousands of protesters marched in Paris on Sunday, adding to a growing picture of defiance and anger about inflation. The demonstration against the rising cost of living on Sunday was called by the left-wing...
“Cultural cleansing”: New Russian attacks on Ukraine spur cultural preservation efforts
As missile strikes in Ukraine this week damaged libraries, museums and universities, Ukraine says repeated Russian attacks on cultural heritage amount to a “war crime” that have caused losses of hundreds of millions of euros. Among Ukrainians, the fight to preserve cultural heritage continues. Residents in Ukraine awoke...
Xi Jinping opens 20th Chinese Communist Party Congress by hailing policies at 'critical moment'
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday hailed his Communist Party's zero Covid policies and graft crackdown as he opened a five-yearly Congress at which thousands of delegates were set to rubber-stamp his bid to rule for a historic third term. Xi walked onstage to thunderous applause from the roughly 2,300...
'Remove the dictator Xi Jinping': Images show rare protest in Beijing
Despite online censorship, photos and videos shared online show a rare protest against the Chinese government in Beijing. The dramatic demonstration took place on a highway bridge on October 13, just days before the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party convenes. The protest seems to have been initiated by just one person, who has been widely praised online.
‘Let it rot’: Once-flourishing middle class faces end of ‘Chinese Dream’
An ever-growing middle class has been emblematic of China’s ascent ever since Deng Xiaoping kicked off the country’s economic transformation in the 1980s. That progress now risks being reversed as millions of people in China face rising living costs, fierce professional competition, a real estate bubble and sluggish growth.
Burkina Faso holds transition talks after latest coup
Political parties, social and religious groups and representatives of the security forces were gathering Friday to chart the next phase in Burkina Faso's future after the country's latest coup. The forum in the capital Ouagadougou was taking place two weeks after the jihadist-torn Sahel state was rocked by its second...
France’s TotalEnergies faces legal case for allegedly fuelling Russian bombers
Two NGOs have filed a complaint against French energy giant TotalEnergies for "complicity in war crimes" for allegedly helping fuel Russian planes that have bombed Ukraine, according to French media reports. The France-based Darwin Climax Coalition and Ukrainian group Razom We Stand handed the file to the national anti-terrorist prosecutor,...
