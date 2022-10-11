Read full article on original website
30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 11 in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Eleven people were arrested on Wednesday after 30 grams of crack cocaine was found during a search warrant in Athens. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit located the cocaine and loaded sawed-off shotgun from a home on West 14th Street. The shotgun fell under a federal violation of the National Firearms Act.
24-year-old killed in Limestone Co. crash
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 24-year-old Athens woman was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash just west of Tanner. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Korday Moore was killed when the 2011 Toyota Avalon she was driving left the road and flipped over. ALEA says that...
Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death
BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.
Moulton baseball complex nearing completion despite being over budget
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - An expanded Moulton ballpark is nearing completion despite being three years behind schedule and over budget. According to our news partner at the Decatur Daily, the initial price for the park enhancements was going to be $1.3 million. Now, the budget has nearly doubled. However, despite...
Sensory friendly trunk or treat in Florence
FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Halloween is just around the corner and while many of us are picking out a costume, others are wondering if they’re going to be able to attend any parties or even trick or treating. The holiday can be very difficult for those with...
