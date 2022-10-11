‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Charlotte Hope to Star in True Crime Series ‘Catch Me a Killer’

Read full article on original website
Related
‘From Scratch’: 3 Reasons to Binge Zoe Saldaña Life-Affirming Series
Dreamy, heartbreaking, and life-affirming: From Scratch, inspired by Tembi Locke’s memoir about her multicultural relationship with late Sicilian chef husband Saro, is a full meal for anyone hungry for an epic love story. Here’s why you’ll be rapt with the Zoe Saldaña drama, premiering Friday, October 21 on Netflix....
‘The Midnight Club’ Bosses Break Down That Pivotal Green Day Moment (VIDEO)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1 of The Midnight Club.]. Creator Mike Flanagan‘s latest Netflix series The Midnight Club is another turning point for the horror extraordinaire — one that dives deep into 1990s nostalgia. For starters, it’s Flanagan’s first open-ended series. It hasn’t been...
Naomi Watts relates to her character in The Watcher
Naomi Watts can relate to her on-screen character in 'The Watcher'. The 54-year-old actress stars alongside Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, and Mia Farrow in the new Netflix drama series, and Naomi has confessed to relating to her own character. The actress - who plays the part of Nora Brannock -...
‘The Equalizer’ Sneak Peek: Trish Meets Vi’s Family After ‘Amazing’ Night (VIDEO)
How are things going now that Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) and Trish (Gloria Reuben) have rekindled their relationship? Let’s let Trish answer that, based on how she describes the night before in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 16 episode of The Equalizer. Just as Vi’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
King Charles ‘won’t move into Buckingham Palace for five years due to £369m refurbishment’
King Charles will reportedly be stopped from moving into Buckingham Palace for five years due to its £369 million renovation. His Majesty, 73, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, are instead set to be based 400 yards away at Clarence House for three days a week and Windsor Castle for two – with weekends spent at Sandringham, Norfolk, according to The Sun.
U.K.・
SNL: Jack Harlow announced as double-duty host and music act
Jack Harlow will be on double duty on Saturday Night Live on 29 October.The Louisville, Kentucky, rapper will serve as both host and musical act on the long-running sketch show.Harlow previously appeared as a musical guest on the show in March last year, crediting former SNL star Pete Davidson with getting him on.“After a few months of knowing each other (but never meeting), Pete successfully pushed to get me on ‘SNL,’ which was a genuine dream come true for me and my family,” Harlow wrote in an essay honouring Davidson making Time's “100 most influential people of 2022”. “I...
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko reveal they're having a baby boy
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko are having a baby boy. The loved-up couple - who have been dating on and off since 2016 - revealed the news during a joint performance at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. During a performance of the song 'Moments', Sean rubbed his partner's growing...
Nick Cannon and Lanisha Cole’s baby daughter targeted with death threats
Nick Cannon and Lanisha Cole’s baby daughter has been targeted with death threats. The former couple announced the birth of Onyx in September by posting a series of black-and-white pictures online from the hospital delivery ward. Model Lanisha, 40, said on Instagram on Friday (14.10.22) about the child being...
