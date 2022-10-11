Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
‘The Equalizer’ Sneak Peek: Trish Meets Vi’s Family After ‘Amazing’ Night (VIDEO)
How are things going now that Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) and Trish (Gloria Reuben) have rekindled their relationship? Let’s let Trish answer that, based on how she describes the night before in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 16 episode of The Equalizer. Just as Vi’s...
WFMZ-TV Online
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko reveal they're having a baby boy
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko are having a baby boy. The loved-up couple - who have been dating on and off since 2016 - revealed the news during a joint performance at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. During a performance of the song 'Moments', Sean rubbed his partner's growing...
WFMZ-TV Online
Naomi Watts relates to her character in The Watcher
Naomi Watts can relate to her on-screen character in 'The Watcher'. The 54-year-old actress stars alongside Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, and Mia Farrow in the new Netflix drama series, and Naomi has confessed to relating to her own character. The actress - who plays the part of Nora Brannock -...
5 Richard Gilmore Quotes That Prove He Could Be Just as Bold as Paris Geller
Richard Gilmore remains one of the most beloved 'Gilmore Girls' characters of all time. Although often stoic, there could be light moments. Richard could be sarcastic.
RELATED PEOPLE
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Bupkis’: See Pete Davidson & Joe Pesci on Set of Peacock Comedy (PHOTO)
If you’ve been eagerly waiting for a look at Academy Award-winner Joe Pesci in Pete Davidson’s new Peacock comedy since his casting was announced in August, the wait is over. The streaming service has released the first photo of Davidson and Pesci on set of Bupkis as part of the announcement of production beginning. You can check out the photo above.
Comments / 0