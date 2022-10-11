Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LPC Withdraws From Carousel Mall Project
The City Council had voted to add LPC West to the partnership developing the 43-acre site through an exclusive negotiating agreement on August 3rd. LPC West Vice President Rob Kane sent a letter to the city, stating that LPC will no longer be going forward with the demolition as they could not successfully negotiate a DDA.
newsmirror.net
Update on the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange project
Assistant City Engineer Landon Kern along with Mark Hager, the consultant project team manager, presented an update of the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange Project to the Yucaipa City Councilmembers and the public on Sept. 26. The recommendation before the council was to receive and file the project update in the PA/ED (Project Approval and Environmental Document) process.
sbcity.org
Pepper Avenue Groundbreaking
The Cities of San Bernardino and Rialto are inviting the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the Pepper Avenue Improvement Project. Join elected officials from San Bernardino and Rialto, city staff, neighbors, and other community stakeholders to commemorate the multi-jurisdictional collaboration on a public works project that encompasses both cities.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Forest Falls, CA
Forest Falls is an unincorporated community in southwestern San Bernardino County, California. In the 1850s, Mormon pioneers settled the area and built a sawmill. Forest Falls is on the cradle of California’s San Bernardino Mountains which rise to 5,000 feet and 6,000 feet above sea level. The community is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New report outlining economic impact of short term rental restrictions met with mixed reviews
Both La Quinta and Palm Springs are currently considering adding more restrictions to some short term vacation rentals. A new study shared by Visit Greater Palm Springs on the economic impact of restricting short term rentals is getting mixed reviews. The findings were reported by Toursim Economics, an Oxford Economics company. While cities like La The post New report outlining economic impact of short term rental restrictions met with mixed reviews appeared first on KESQ.
Inland Empire evacuations ordered as Southern California storm system brings risk of debris flows
Evacuation orders were issued in the Inland Empire as a storm cell made its way through the Southland Saturday. Some residents in Yucaipa were placed under evacuation orders due to potential mud and debris flows. The orders center around the El Dorado and Apple Fire burn scars. Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus […]
iebusinessdaily.com
Land sale for high-speed rail station approved
Rancho Cucamonga and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority have approved the sale of property, owned by both entities, that will be home to the Inland Empire’s first high-speed rail station. Brightline West, a privately owned intercity rail service in Miami, will develop Cucamonga Station on the five-acre site...
z1077fm.com
Ten Broken Cellos performance at Yucca Valley Material Lab on Sunday (10/16)
The non-profit Yucca Valley Material Lab is presenting a new performance on Sunday by a pair of cellists, composers and improvisers. Ten Broken Cellos creates sounds and performances that responds to the sounds and landscapes inspired by the desert – tickets are available on a sliding scale from 10 to 20 dollars – the show starts at 5PM.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs
A Desert Hot Springs woman was struck and killed Saturday morning after she was hit by a vehicle in Desert Hot Springs. According to Desert Hot Spring police, the accident happened around 4 a.m. They responded to reports of a major injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at Indian Canyon Drive north The post A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
San Bernardino Amazon workers walk off job in protest of pay, working conditions
More than 100 workers walked off the job at a San Bernardino Amazon facility Friday – the company’s largest air freight location on the West Coast. “I’m just fighting for all the employees that feel like the pay is not enough. Honestly, the pay isn’t enough,” said Amazon employee Shaquille Combs.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside
(CNS) – An alleged bounty hunter who authorities said was on the lam on allegations of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a home in San Diego County earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on assault charges that also stem from his work as a bounty hunter.
vvng.com
BNSF locomotive catches fire near Summit Valley Road in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fire crews responded to a BNSF locomotive fire Thursday afternoon in Hesperia. It happened at about 11:50 am, on October 13, 2022, along Summit Valley Road near Trout Street. Firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire with the assistance of CalFire responded to the scene and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vehicle left dangling over canal in San Bernardino County crash
A head-on collision left two people dangling over a canal in San Bernardino County on Saturday. Emergency crews responded to a vehicle that was pushed into a canal after a head-on collision in Colton. According to the Colton Fire Department, crews were required to use the jaws of life to extricate two occupants still trapped […]
This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track
Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 10/14/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 164 new reported cases. Since Oct. 6, hospitalizations decreased by 19%, with 87 and 13 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 32 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 148 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
CBS News
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Moreno Valley
Firefighters in Riverside County are battling a structure fire at a dual-sided storage unit, Cal Fire said. The fire broke out around 6:40 a.m. Thursday near 1215 Spruce Avenue in Moreno Valley. According to Cal Fire Riverside, firefighters responded to multiple reports of a fire to discover the unit was...
Jalopnik
A $1 Billion Train That Runs from L.A. to Palm Springs May Happen Someday, Or Not
A nearly 150-mile rail line linking two major regions of Southern California is on its way to becoming a reality, even if it is still many years off. Southern California outlet The Press-Enterprise reports that the rail project is currently being considered to help link residents and attractions across the region, and to help alleviate traffic.
z1077fm.com
RESCHEDULED: Car Wash is raising money for CMC Nursing Students Saturday Morning (10/15)
Update – this car wash fundraiser has been rescheduled to October 29th due to weather. Bring out your dirtiest, most mud-spattered cars and vans and get them thoroughly cleaned in support of a good cause. Students in the Copper Mountain College Nursing students are raising money for the school’s...
Cajon Pass named one of the deadliest roads in California
From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation."It's quite scary, said driver Stefanie.Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest road in the state, the Cajon Pass every day. "Honestly, it's the people who want to drive way too fast up and down the hill," said Stefanie. Another driver agreed with Stefanie saying many drivers do not drive properly, especially around blind corners. While the Cajon Pass is the deadliest road in all of California, it...
Comments / 0