ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoColumbialions.com

DeNight Delivers Late Wonder Strike to Keep Lions Unbeaten

NEW YORK — Will DeNight sent home a perfect free-kick goal in the 86th minute and the Columbia men's soccer team held on to draw Princeton, 1-1, Saturday afternoon at Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium. DeNight's goal came after the Tigers (4-4-2, 1-1-1 Ivy) had broken through in the...
PRINCETON, NJ
GoColumbialions.com

Men’s Soccer Hosts Princeton in Saturday Matinee

NEW YORK — Columbia (1-5-4, 0-0-2 Ivy) battles Princeton (4-4-1, 1-1-0 Ivy) in the front end of a soccer doubleheader on Saturday at Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium. The men's game kicks off at 3 p.m. Fans who can't attend the match can watch the action live on ESPN+,...
PRINCETON, NJ
GoColumbialions.com

Lions Host Princeton In Saturday Night Matchup

NEW YORK — Fresh off a road league win, Columbia women's soccer (6-3-2, 2-1 IVY) returns to Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium when they welcome Princeton (7-5-0, 1-2-0 IVY) for an Ivy League matchup on Saturday, with the game set to get going at 6 p.m. LAST TIME OUT:...
PRINCETON, NJ
GoColumbialions.com

Lions on the Road: October 14-15

NEW YORK — Three Columbia athletics programs are hitting the road this weekend. On Friday, cross country competes at two different locations, with some runners making the short trip to the Bronx and others traveling to University Park, Pennsylvania. Friday night, field hockey has an Ivy League matchup with Yale and on Saturday afternoon, football battles Penn at Franklin Field.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy