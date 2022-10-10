Read full article on original website
Related
Northern Michigan University Has a Hilarious Test for New Students
As students gear up for a new semester at a new school, they may have a checklist of things they need to do. Find your dorm room, see what student activities and clubs are available, check on your class schedule, and so on. However, Northern Michigan University has an interesting...
Not So Motor City: Detroit Named One Of The Worst Cities In US To Drive In
While it may hold the nickname of Motor City, it can be a little bit of a headache to drive around in Detroit. And while most major cities have the advantage of being able to blame heavy traffic for the disadvantage of being "hard to navigate", Detroit instead faces every other problem possible without the long delays.
Homeless Dogs Airlifted from Puerto Rico and Florida to Kalamazoo
Here's why 127 dogs were just airlifted out of areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian this weekend. One sad fact that many of us forget during natural disasters like Hurricane Ian would be the displaced family pets. Many people have to evacuate or escape in a hurry and are forced to make the heartbreaking decision to leave their dogs at home.
97.5 NOW FM
Lansing, MI
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0