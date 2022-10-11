ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Set Jet Arrives in Salt Lake City

Set Jet, the private jet membership app that is popular among millennials and predominantly serves west coast destinations such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Las Vegas, has announced that it is now launching flight routes to Salt Lake City, UT. When Set Jet launched, it quickly became...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
3 California neighborhoods land on 'world's coolest' list

LOS ANGELES - If you live in California, you may be residing in one of the coolest places in the world. Time Out Magazine released its fifth annual survey analyzing 20,000 city folk worldwide to find out what they each love and hate about their city. The list was based on factors including accessibility, culture and nightlife, affordable food and drink, and street life and community vibes. Top-scoring neighborhoods also got points for walkability.
LOS ANGELES, CA
15 Best Restaurants in Torrance, CA

The city of Torrance is part of Los Angeles County, California. Incorporated in 1921, Torrance's population has grown to 147,067, according to the 2020 census. Torrance's Pacific Ocean coastline is a whopping 1.5 miles long. This gorgeous Los Angeles South Bay spot is close to everything beautiful in Southern California,...
TORRANCE, CA
These are the worst California cities for retirees: study

LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Construction Underway at 391,558 SQFT Development in Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita, Calif. –– A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate developer, and leading real estate investment manager Clarion Partners announced that vertical construction on the final subphase of development at the Center at Needham Ranch (CANR) in Santa Clarita, Calif. is underway. The final phase of the project’s development pipeline includes 391,588 square feet of speculative industrial space across three buildings. The final phase also includes a 278,670-square-foot build-to-suit (BTS) cross-dock facility for a global ecommerce tenant. Construction on the final phase is slated to be completed by year-end 2023.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 14 Best Hermosa Beach Restaurants

Hermosa Beach has been called “ one of the best places to live in southern California” and one of the best places to experience the So Cal beach lifestyle. An oceanfront community running along the Santa Monica bay coastline stretching 1.4 miles offers a multitude of parks, beaches, coffee shops, and a review-worthy restaurant scene.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA

