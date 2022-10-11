Read full article on original website
Set Jet Arrives in Salt Lake City
Set Jet, the private jet membership app that is popular among millennials and predominantly serves west coast destinations such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Las Vegas, has announced that it is now launching flight routes to Salt Lake City, UT. When Set Jet launched, it quickly became...
Gentrification is here. This is how a new Salt Lake City group wants to fix it
How should the housing market crisis and gentrification be solved? Housing solutions shouldn’t come down to NIMBYism or ‘yes or no’ debate. Housing shouldn’t just come as single-family homes or apartments, says director of the new advocacy group SLC Neighbors for More Neighbors
3 California neighborhoods land on 'world's coolest' list
LOS ANGELES - If you live in California, you may be residing in one of the coolest places in the world. Time Out Magazine released its fifth annual survey analyzing 20,000 city folk worldwide to find out what they each love and hate about their city. The list was based on factors including accessibility, culture and nightlife, affordable food and drink, and street life and community vibes. Top-scoring neighborhoods also got points for walkability.
15 Best Restaurants in Torrance, CA
The city of Torrance is part of Los Angeles County, California. Incorporated in 1921, Torrance's population has grown to 147,067, according to the 2020 census. Torrance's Pacific Ocean coastline is a whopping 1.5 miles long. This gorgeous Los Angeles South Bay spot is close to everything beautiful in Southern California,...
VIDEO: International Space Station passes over Salt Lake City
Let's hope everyone in northern Utah looked up and said "cheese!" early Friday when the International Space Station passed overhead.
Another Trader Joe's coming to Utah, expected to open in 2023
It's the news many Utahns have been hoping for as Trader Joe's is opening a new location in the Beehive State.
Ski Magazine ranks Deer Valley second for best resort in the west, Park City Mountain drops 17 spots to last place
PARK CITY, Utah — Ski Magazine released its annual rankings of the top 30 ski resorts in the West on October 13, with some surprising changes on its list. Park […]
These are the worst California cities for retirees: study
LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
Which U.S. city is the worst to drive in?
Which city has the worst drivers? Which city has the best drivers? What a new WalletHub study says about the best and worst places to drive.
KABC Weekend Anchor Veronica Miracle to Join CNN
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KABC anchor and reporter Veronica Miracle is joining CNN as a correspondent based in San Francisco. Miracle anchored the weekend evening newscasts...
Lightning strikes lead to closure of pier, beach in Huntington Beach, Seal Beach
Huntington Beach and Seal Beaches closed their beaches Tuesday afternoon after lightning was spotted in the area.
To balance its competing needs, is it time to follow Mono Lake’s lead and mandate an elevation for the Great Salt Lake?
As water levels at Mono Lake in California dropped, it was decided a required elevation should be set. Could something similar be done for the Great Salt Lake?
Construction Underway at 391,558 SQFT Development in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, Calif. –– A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate developer, and leading real estate investment manager Clarion Partners announced that vertical construction on the final subphase of development at the Center at Needham Ranch (CANR) in Santa Clarita, Calif. is underway. The final phase of the project’s development pipeline includes 391,588 square feet of speculative industrial space across three buildings. The final phase also includes a 278,670-square-foot build-to-suit (BTS) cross-dock facility for a global ecommerce tenant. Construction on the final phase is slated to be completed by year-end 2023.
St. Louis checks in as America's most dangerous city while Baltimore suburb ranks as the safest: study
With crime on the rise, St. Louis was ranked America's most dangerous city, according to a WalletHub study, while Columbia, Maryland, was rated the country's safest.
Missing in Utah: A possible break in the 1982 disappearance of Robby Peay
After he was declared dead, Robby Peay's family had a headstone with his name and placed it on the family plot.
SNAPPED: Photo Friday, A wildlife hotspot 5 miles from Kimball Junction
PARK CITY, Utah — Finding wildlife is not always easy, depending on the weather, the terrain, and many other factors. There is, however, one area that has been a consistent […]
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los Angeles
If you crave a good Chinese food meal, then you've probably heard of these five best Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles. Los Angeles has a rich history with Chinese food, so it's no surprise that there are so many excellent spots to get some here.
The 14 Best Hermosa Beach Restaurants
Hermosa Beach has been called “ one of the best places to live in southern California” and one of the best places to experience the So Cal beach lifestyle. An oceanfront community running along the Santa Monica bay coastline stretching 1.4 miles offers a multitude of parks, beaches, coffee shops, and a review-worthy restaurant scene.
These three California cities are the most unsafe, study says
Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from WalletHub.
