Chick-Fil-A has the slowest drive-thrus in America. That's according to data from 2022 QSR drive thru report. Researchers surveyed thousands of customers at different restaurants and recorded the time it took for a customer to get through the line and receive their food. Chick-Fil-A came in last place with an average of 325 seconds, however it was only because those restaurants were much busier than their competitors. Taco Bell was ranked at the number one spot, with an average of 222 seconds, while Dunkin' Donuts and KFC took second and third place. Chick-Fil-A has a 93% satisfaction rating.

RESTAURANTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO