Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thru, study says. Another chicken chain comes in No. 1

Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thrus in the country, a new study that tracked the 10 major U.S. fast-food chains revealed. At Chick-fil-A, the dreaded drive-thru wait time is an average of eight minutes and 29 seconds, which includes time spent waiting in line and then getting your food, according to a report by Intouch Insight, an IT customer service company, and QSR, a restaurant magazine. KFC, a Chick-fil-A competitor, came in the top spot with an average of five minutes and two seconds.
McDonald's customer left 'disgusted' after shocking find in her Double Cheeseburger

Whilefood safety guidelines are to be taken extremely seriously under all circumstances, it is definitely more upsetting and shocking when major corporations appear to flout these rules and safety standards. As reported by Birmingham Live, a customer in the UK faced the harrowing experience of opening her McDonald’s burger only to find it crawling with flies and maggots.
Big Menu Update At Taco Bell

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Can you believe which fast food restaurant has the SLOWEST Drive-Thru?

Chick-Fil-A has the slowest drive-thrus in America. That's according to data from 2022 QSR drive thru report. Researchers surveyed thousands of customers at different restaurants and recorded the time it took for a customer to get through the line and receive their food. Chick-Fil-A came in last place with an average of 325 seconds, however it was only because those restaurants were much busier than their competitors. Taco Bell was ranked at the number one spot, with an average of 222 seconds, while Dunkin' Donuts and KFC took second and third place. Chick-Fil-A has a 93% satisfaction rating.
From Chick-fil-A to Taco Bell, these are the fastest and slowest fast food drive-thrus in America

When you need to grab a meal in a pinch, few options are faster than the drive-thru lane. But as fast food connoisseurs know, not all chains are created equal. If you're in a hurry, stay away from Chick-fil-A. The fried chicken chain has the slowest average drive-thru experience at 8 minutes and 29 seconds. The fastest, on the other hand, was KFC, which got customers in and out in an average of 5 minutes and 2 seconds.
