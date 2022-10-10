ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

97.5 NOW FM

Phillips Orchards Is Bringing Delicious Hard Cider To Lansing

Fall in Michigan is a beautiful time of year. The orchards are open for u-pick apples, the cider is flowing, and the smell of donuts fills the air. And while many orchards specialize in apple cider, not everyone does hard cider (you know, for those of us 21 years and older). But there's a place in St Johns that does, and they're making their way here to Lansing...
LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Meet the Michigan Heroes Who Saved a Toddler After a Carjacking

A Michigan family has a couple of heroic bus drivers to thank for helping them get their baby back after a carjacking on the state's west side. The ordeal began Tuesday (10/4) when a couple in Kentwood stepped out of their vehicle for just a moment to drop off an older child at the bus stop. Kentwood is about nine miles south of Grand Rapids on Michigan's west side.
KENTWOOD, MI
97.5 NOW FM

“Silver Bells in the City” Announcing 38th Year

Officials in Lansing have announced plans for the 38th "Silver Bells in the City" celebration. "Silver Bells in the City" will take place on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 5pm to 9pm in downtown Lansing. The city and state will be offering free parking after 5pm at several downtown locations, including the North Capitol and South Capitol Ramps, the North Grand Ramp, and the Townsend Ramp.
LANSING, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Love Pepperjack Crab Soup? Here’s Where To Find It In Lansing

Fall is here and that means it's soup season, baby!. In my household, soup season is in full swing. We (and by we I mean my husband) have already made a garlic tomato bisque and a hearty chicken noodle soup. Both of which have been served with a deliciously melty and crunchy grilled cheese. And I can't wait until we figure out the next soup on our household menu.
LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Kalamazoo Bus Driver Allegedly Falls Asleep, Crashes and Leaves Multiple Injured

Kalamazoo Public Schools has struggled to find staff members and bus drivers among one of the most understaffed positions in the district. They are so short-staffed in this area that they often cancel bus routes leaving the parents/students to transport themselves to and from school. They have taken the necessary steps to fill these spots and get everyone to transportation.
KALAMAZOO, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Here’s What They Want to Do with Lansing’s Old Sears Building

What's now a large abandoned building and acreage on the Lansing/East Lansing line could ultimately become the site of bustling activity once again. A local developer has unveiled plans to completely reinvigorate the area around the former Sears building off E. Michigan Avenue in Lansing. Gillespie Group is calling the...
LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Who Spends $1400 On a Diaper Bag?

There is an expense that comes with child care. Several expenses actually. The average cost of childcare in Lansing is between $730-$1083 per month for full time care. I suppose when you are on a budget, you try to find a discount for some of those expenses. Money only goes so far and I would not tell anyone how to spend theirs. That being said, if you're someone who will spend $1,400 on a DIAPER BAG , you should really take better care of it.
LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
