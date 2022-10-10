Read full article on original website
Phillips Orchards Is Bringing Delicious Hard Cider To Lansing
Fall in Michigan is a beautiful time of year. The orchards are open for u-pick apples, the cider is flowing, and the smell of donuts fills the air. And while many orchards specialize in apple cider, not everyone does hard cider (you know, for those of us 21 years and older). But there's a place in St Johns that does, and they're making their way here to Lansing...
Woman Goes Viral For Talking About The Hauntings of Michigan’s Hell’s Bridge
True crime has become a huge part of the media. From podcasts to television series to Netflix specials, true crime stories have intrigued many people, including myself. Some people are wondering about the true crime stories and legends that have happened right here in the Mitten State. One of the...
Meet the Michigan Heroes Who Saved a Toddler After a Carjacking
A Michigan family has a couple of heroic bus drivers to thank for helping them get their baby back after a carjacking on the state's west side. The ordeal began Tuesday (10/4) when a couple in Kentwood stepped out of their vehicle for just a moment to drop off an older child at the bus stop. Kentwood is about nine miles south of Grand Rapids on Michigan's west side.
“Silver Bells in the City” Announcing 38th Year
Officials in Lansing have announced plans for the 38th "Silver Bells in the City" celebration. "Silver Bells in the City" will take place on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 5pm to 9pm in downtown Lansing. The city and state will be offering free parking after 5pm at several downtown locations, including the North Capitol and South Capitol Ramps, the North Grand Ramp, and the Townsend Ramp.
Grand Rapids Comic & Collectables Store to Appear in Season Premiere of Reality Show
It's always fun to lose yourself in a TV show you really love. I'm a massive fan of binging reality shows of all sorts, especially when it's something really niche that I can't find anywhere else. (We aren't going to talk about the three months during the pandemic that I got obsessed with a show about making swords on Netflix.)
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
Battle Creek Zoo Opens Brand New Zipline and Ropes Course
Get ready for a new way to experience the zoo in Battle Creek. The Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek has opened a brand new attraction in hopes to entice guests to stop for a visit. The Charles and Lynn Skylark Ridge is a new zipline and ropes course that is now open to the public to enjoy.
New $2M Zip Line and Ropes Course Over Michigan Zoo is Spectacular
Binder Park Zoo, which is near Battle Creek, Michigan, is one of the largest zoos in our state. Binder Park Zoo, which is over 400 acres, features lots of animals, plants, and the zoo includes the Wild Africa Exhibit. Now there's another reason to check out the Binder Park Zoo....
Michigan Has Four of the Top 20 Most Violent Cities in the Nation
This comes as somewhat of a shock but not surprising at all. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation. Can you believe that Lansing, Michigan, is on the list as one of the most violent cities? This totally shocks me personally. I've lived in...
Love Pepperjack Crab Soup? Here’s Where To Find It In Lansing
Fall is here and that means it's soup season, baby!. In my household, soup season is in full swing. We (and by we I mean my husband) have already made a garlic tomato bisque and a hearty chicken noodle soup. Both of which have been served with a deliciously melty and crunchy grilled cheese. And I can't wait until we figure out the next soup on our household menu.
Kalamazoo Bus Driver Allegedly Falls Asleep, Crashes and Leaves Multiple Injured
Kalamazoo Public Schools has struggled to find staff members and bus drivers among one of the most understaffed positions in the district. They are so short-staffed in this area that they often cancel bus routes leaving the parents/students to transport themselves to and from school. They have taken the necessary steps to fill these spots and get everyone to transportation.
Here’s What They Want to Do with Lansing’s Old Sears Building
What's now a large abandoned building and acreage on the Lansing/East Lansing line could ultimately become the site of bustling activity once again. A local developer has unveiled plans to completely reinvigorate the area around the former Sears building off E. Michigan Avenue in Lansing. Gillespie Group is calling the...
Who Spends $1400 On a Diaper Bag?
There is an expense that comes with child care. Several expenses actually. The average cost of childcare in Lansing is between $730-$1083 per month for full time care. I suppose when you are on a budget, you try to find a discount for some of those expenses. Money only goes so far and I would not tell anyone how to spend theirs. That being said, if you're someone who will spend $1,400 on a DIAPER BAG , you should really take better care of it.
