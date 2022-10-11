Read full article on original website
Water Main Replacements Noted by City of Sedalia
The City of Sedalia’s Public Works Department wants to notify residents living in the following areas information about water main replacements that began Oct. 10. The water mains in these areas have been experiencing above-normal failure rates and will be replaced over the next few weeks. The following areas are scheduled for water main and service line replacement:
Pettis County Republican Headquarters Now Open
The Pettis County Republican headquarters officially opened Tuesday night at 811 Thompson Boulevard in Sedalia. Several candidates and their supporters attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at 5:30 in a room decked out with political signs, chairs, tables and a couch with a TV. Republican Committee Chairwoman Carla Young emceed the...
Vinyl, Music, and Cocktails: Would It Work In Sedalia or Warrensburg?
If you know anything about me you know I love vinyl. So I think the concept of, for lack of a better term, a record bar would be a neat place to go hang out. Ya know, a cozy intimate bar with a great sound system, and a beautiful turn table, where you drop in to enjoy a cocktail, listen to a record, and maybe enjoy a conversation with a friend.
Sedalia Police Actively Investigating Bruce Disappearance 14 Year Later
This story has been updated with information from the Sedalia Police Department. I saw the post on the Missouri Missing Facebook Page on the 14th anniversary of her disappearance. Sedalia resident Dana Jane Bruce went missing on October 4, 2008. The next day, October 5, 2008, she was reported missing after family and friends became concerned when she never returned to pick up her children. 14 years later, sadly, there isn't much to add to the original report.
Best Hidden Gems In Missouri Are Found On This Road Trip. Want To Go?
It is no secret that many of the towns in Missouri fall into the rural category. A rural town is basically defined as an open countryside with populations of less than 500 people per square mile and places with fewer than 2500 people. We can fudge a little bit, but you get the idea.
Simcote to Build $17M Facility in Sedalia
Simcote, Inc. is expanding its presence in the U.S. with a new manufacturing facility in Sedalia. The company made the announcement Wednesday. Simcote is investing more than $17 million in the new facility and creating 35 new jobs in the region. “Missouri’s manufacturing industry continues to grow due to companies...
Paving of Thomson Avenue Begins October 10
Beginning on Monday, Oct. 10 and continuing through Wednesday, Oct. 19, the City of Sedalia’s contractor will be paving and applying lane markings along Thompson Boulevard from the Missouri Department of Transportation’s right-of-way at West. Broadway Blvd (U.S. 50 Highway) to West 16th Street. Once milled it was...
Missourians Like These Five Grocery Stores The Best
Do you have a favorite grocery store? When you live in small towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg that can be a tough question, right? Because there just aren't a lot of different choices. In Sedalia you have your choice of Woods, Save A Lot, Aldi, and Walmart. In Warrensburg, you...
Thank Goodness! Tired Of Thanksgiving Lines? These Stores Are Closed
I had worked a fair amount of my youth and adulthood in the retail industry. Worked for Wal-Mart, Banana Republic, Coconuts Music & Video (FYE), Blockbuster, Hollywood Video, just to name a few. The holidays are super busy. Retail is hard. More and more stores were starting to be open on Thanksgiving for holiday shoppers who are looking for that perfect Christmas present or fantastic deal.
One Missouri Town Makes America’s Beautiful Small Towns List
Architectural Digest's website just published its list of 55 beautiful small towns, and the first town on the list is one you've probably driven by many, many, times. I'm talking about Rocheport. Ya know, the town where Interstate 70 crosses the Missouri River, about two hours from both Kansas City and St. Louis. The town is some great company too. Other towns, perhaps a little more known than Rocheport that make the list include Galena, Illinois; Mystic, Connecticut; Deadwood, South Dakota; Big Sky, Montana; St. Augustine, Florida; Marfa, Texas; Holland, Michigan; and Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.
Sedalia’s First Slavic Firefighter Honored For Decade Of Service
One service award led off Monday night's regular City Council meeting. Alex Tsurkan, a Sedalia Firefighter with 10 years of service, was presented with a certificate from Sedalia Fire Chief Matt Irwin. Tsurkan's family attended the meeting. Chief Irwin noted that Tsurkan is the first-ever Slavic firefighter employed by the...
Fast Food Drive Thru. Sedalia Has Some Fast And Some Slow. Who’s Best?
When it comes to fast food chains in Sedalia, we have an awful lot of them. 2 McDonalds, 2 Hardee's, Wendy's, Burger King, Arby's, KFC, Panera, Freddie's, Taco Bell and a Long John Silvers/A&W. I am sure I am forgetting someone, and many other places have drive-thru options for pick up. Ever get frustrated waiting in the line? Ever get an order wrong? Of course you have. Mistakes happen.
No Goodwill Location Near You? Now You Can Go Online! Good News
We do not have a Goodwill location in Sedalia or Warrensburg. There are locations in Columbia, Jefferson City, Blue Springs, Lee's Summit, and Kansas City. We do have a Salvation Army location as well as the Open Door Thrift Shop where you can go to donate items, and perhaps pick up items on the cheap. Well, if you have ever gone into one of these places, and never seem to find what you were hoping for, now you can save your gas.
Pettis County Ends COVID-19 Task Force and Associated Nixle Report
The Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force provided their last briefing on Monday, October 3, 2022, and its FINAL NIXLE report was pushed out to those who have been receiving them on their phone or email. It's just one more sign that we're living with COVID-19, and that somehow we've all come through this together.
WALC Awarded $33,500 MoDED Grant
The Whiteman Area Leadership Council (WALC) was awarded $33,500 through. the Military Community Reinvestment Grant Program (MCRG). WALC is a 501c3 non-profit organization, which was formed to bring regional communities, citizens, governments, organizations, state and federal offices and agencies together with Whiteman Air Force Base (WAFB) as strategic partners to make the region an even better place to live, work, learn and play, while enhancing the quality of life for airmen and their families at WAFB.
Smith-Cotton Homecoming Events and Parade RouteLine Up
Smith-Cotton High School has been celebrating homecoming all week. It started last week with Smith-Cotton High School's Homecoming Dance last Saturday and culminates on Saturday, October 8 with a variety of events including a pancake breakfast, open houses at both Smith-Cotton Junior High School, the current Smith-Cotton High School, and a celebration of 50 years of the Smith-Cotton High School Show Choir at the Heckart Performing Arts Center. For complete information on events click here.
5 Words That Will Ruin A Sedalian’s Day
I decided to have some fun during my question of the day last week. I asked everyone how they could ruin a Sedalian's day in five words or less on Facebook. Keep reading to find out what you told me. It's truly not rocket science to figure out what fighting...
Smart Women, Delicious Chicken, and Warm Feelings : The SBW Annual Chicken Dinner is Coming
The Sedalia Business Women have been getting together every year for over 40 years celebrating their accomplishments and achievements in Sedalia with their Chicken Dinner. The dinner this year will be their 42nd! It'll be held on Sunday, October 16th. It's normally on a Sunday, so people can get a good dinner after church or before their football time. It'll be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It'll be at the Shrine Multipurpose Building, same spot as it's been every year I've been there. Just in case you need the address, that's 1375 Elm Hills Boulevard (easy for your GPS). The cost is only $12 for an adult, kids 5-10 are $6, and under four eat for free.
It’s Official! McDonalds Is Bringing Back Happy Meal Buckets! Excited?
Well McDonalds is really getting on the nostalgia bandwagon. I for one, could not be happier. Trick or treating is one of the great activities for Halloween that kids love, and I am willing to bet that at least one of you had that McDonalds Halloween pail filled with candy. Now if you have kids, they can get them too.
The Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Welcome Some New Foals. Can We Meet Them?
Warm Springs Ranch is a 300-plus-acre facility and was established in 2008. It features a mare/stallion and foaling barn, a veterinary lab and 10 pastures. The facility is home to more than 70 Clydesdales ranging from foals to stallions. They are now the home of 2 brand new Clydesdale foals...
