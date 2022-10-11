ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ohio.edu

OHIO faculty asked to complete the outdoor classroom survey

Sustainability Living Hub Coordinator Kyle Butler has a message for all Ohio University educators. “Fellow OHIO educators, I’ve seen you out there on College Green with your students when the weather is nice in September and April! Maybe you’ve seen me out there as well,” said Butler, who is an associate professor of instruction in the Ohio Program of Intensive English (OPIE) in the College of Arts and Sciences. “With such a beautiful, tree-shaded campus, why would we want to confine teaching and learning to the walls of a classroom?"
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Volunteers needed for Fall Commencement

Volunteers from the Ohio University community are needed to assist with the Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony. If you are interested in volunteering to assist with this important event, please sign up at this website. The Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the...
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Student registration now open for International Education Week activities

Ohio University celebrates International Education Week each year in November to champion the University’s excellence in global education through research, teaching and experiential learning. This year’s programming will focus on students’ globally engaged research and creative activity endeavors. International Education Week (IEW) is an annual joint initiative...
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Two seniors receive awards for work with Ohio Innocence Project chapter

Ohio University seniors Jocelin Arbenz and Aleah Bates took home awards when members of the local chapter of the Ohio Innocence Project (OIP-u) attended "Forging Forward: A Conference for OIP-u Leaders, Advisors, and Educators" held Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. Arbenz was awarded the Hebeh Rafei Outstanding Intern Award for...
ATHENS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Athens, OH
Education
City
Athens, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
ohio.edu

Heather Krugman named Executive Director of Business Services

Interim Vice President for Finance and Administration Mark Heil has named Heather Krugman as the new Executive Director of Business Services at Ohio University. As part of her new role, Krugman will oversee the work of the Business Service Center Initiative. The position also includes a dotted line to the Office of the Executive Vice President and Provost to help provide and strengthen business services support and communication across each of OHIO’s academic colleges.
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

October Board of Trustees meetings to be streamed

The Ohio University Board of Trustees’ Oct. 20-21 meetings will be from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Oct. 20 and 9:30 to 11 a.m. Oct. 21. The meetings will be conducted in Walter Hall 104 on the Athens Campus. The committee meetings on Thursday, Oct. 20, will be streamed...
ATHENS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy