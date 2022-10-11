Sustainability Living Hub Coordinator Kyle Butler has a message for all Ohio University educators. “Fellow OHIO educators, I’ve seen you out there on College Green with your students when the weather is nice in September and April! Maybe you’ve seen me out there as well,” said Butler, who is an associate professor of instruction in the Ohio Program of Intensive English (OPIE) in the College of Arts and Sciences. “With such a beautiful, tree-shaded campus, why would we want to confine teaching and learning to the walls of a classroom?"

ATHENS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO