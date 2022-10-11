Read full article on original website
The Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Welcome Some New Foals. Can We Meet Them?
Warm Springs Ranch is a 300-plus-acre facility and was established in 2008. It features a mare/stallion and foaling barn, a veterinary lab and 10 pastures. The facility is home to more than 70 Clydesdales ranging from foals to stallions. They are now the home of 2 brand new Clydesdale foals...
Need A Pumpkin And Place To Entertain Kids? Big Bear Is Here!
Well now that we are into the month of October, perhaps it is time to be thinking about getting a pumpkin for your kids to carve. If you kids aren't into carving a pumpkin, perhaps you just want a place you can take your kids where they can have some outdoor fun, before it gets too cold, you can get a pumpkin, and kill 2 birds with one stone. I think I have a suggestion for you in Sedalia, that your young kids will enjoy and it won't cost you too much. Let me tell you about Big Bear Pumpkin Patch.
Water Main Replacements Noted by City of Sedalia
The City of Sedalia’s Public Works Department wants to notify residents living in the following areas information about water main replacements that began Oct. 10. The water mains in these areas have been experiencing above-normal failure rates and will be replaced over the next few weeks. The following areas are scheduled for water main and service line replacement:
Smith-Cotton Homecoming Events and Parade RouteLine Up
Smith-Cotton High School has been celebrating homecoming all week. It started last week with Smith-Cotton High School's Homecoming Dance last Saturday and culminates on Saturday, October 8 with a variety of events including a pancake breakfast, open houses at both Smith-Cotton Junior High School, the current Smith-Cotton High School, and a celebration of 50 years of the Smith-Cotton High School Show Choir at the Heckart Performing Arts Center. For complete information on events click here.
Sedalia’s First Slavic Firefighter Honored For Decade Of Service
One service award led off Monday night's regular City Council meeting. Alex Tsurkan, a Sedalia Firefighter with 10 years of service, was presented with a certificate from Sedalia Fire Chief Matt Irwin. Tsurkan's family attended the meeting. Chief Irwin noted that Tsurkan is the first-ever Slavic firefighter employed by the...
Sedalia Police Reports For October 12, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Wednesday morning, a truck was stopped in the area of West 27th Street and South Grand Avenue, because it had failed to stop prior to the stop line at West 24th and Grand. It also was failing to maintain the right half of the roadway. The driver was found to have a revoked Missouri driver's license, and was intoxicated by drugs. He refused a blood draw, and a search warrant was obtained so blood could be collected at the hospital. Timothy Ray Keizer Smith, 34, of Leavenworth Kansas, was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending state charges of Driving While revoked and Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs).
Sedalia Police Actively Investigating Bruce Disappearance 14 Year Later
This story has been updated with information from the Sedalia Police Department. I saw the post on the Missouri Missing Facebook Page on the 14th anniversary of her disappearance. Sedalia resident Dana Jane Bruce went missing on October 4, 2008. The next day, October 5, 2008, she was reported missing after family and friends became concerned when she never returned to pick up her children. 14 years later, sadly, there isn't much to add to the original report.
Pettis County Republican Headquarters Now Open
The Pettis County Republican headquarters officially opened Tuesday night at 811 Thompson Boulevard in Sedalia. Several candidates and their supporters attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at 5:30 in a room decked out with political signs, chairs, tables and a couch with a TV. Republican Committee Chairwoman Carla Young emceed the...
