FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Here is the most delicious Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Navy Pier Pumpkin LightsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
Guardians Release Lineup Ahead Of ALDS Game Four Vs. Yankees
Cleveland announced their lineup for game four of the American League Division Series against New York.
Dodgers have much to contemplate during long winter
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After all their gaudy statistics during the regular season — 111 wins, Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner powering the offense — the Los Angeles Dodgers appeared on their way to fulfilling manager Dave Roberts’ spring prediction of another World Series victory. Not...
South Side Sox
Sharing Sox Podcast 90 — Playoffs show how the game should be played
Recording on the day three of the division series would end, SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, admire some of the playoff performances, especially by superstars not named Judge. That’s even more especially true for José Ramírez, whose full-out dash to first and...
South Side Sox
Gamethreads: All four LDS in action
Wow, who imagined the Phillies and even more so the Padres on the verge of advancing to the NLCS? We have a wild and wooly day of baseball ahead of us today, with all four series in action and the two NL contests possibly getting closed out. Philadelphia can become...
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: Dallas Keuchel
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from head of the class Dylan Cease all the way down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
Chicago's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Chicago, Illinois, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
saturdaytradition.com
Thursday Night Football is getting hammered for Commanders vs. Bears game
Thursday Night Football was not good last week. Somehow, it’s gotten even worse this week. During last week’s broadcast, the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts slogged through a disappointing and bogged-down matchup. That game featured 7 total field goals and zero touchdowns while producing a 12-9 final score.
Bucks' Connaughton to miss about 3 weeks with strained calf
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season with a strained right calf. Connaughton had missed the Bucks' final two preseason games with calf soreness. The Bucks said Connaughton underwent an MRI on Friday that revealed the strain and will be out for approximately three weeks. Connaughton, 29, signed a contract extension this summer after averaging 9.9 points, 26...
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: Tony La Russa
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from head of the class Dylan Cease all the way down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
