ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Side Sox

Sharing Sox Podcast 90 — Playoffs show how the game should be played

Recording on the day three of the division series would end, SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, admire some of the playoff performances, especially by superstars not named Judge. That’s even more especially true for José Ramírez, whose full-out dash to first and...
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

Gamethreads: All four LDS in action

Wow, who imagined the Phillies and even more so the Padres on the verge of advancing to the NLCS? We have a wild and wooly day of baseball ahead of us today, with all four series in action and the two NL contests possibly getting closed out. Philadelphia can become...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
South Side Sox

Grading the White Sox: Dallas Keuchel

At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from head of the class Dylan Cease all the way down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Thursday Night Football is getting hammered for Commanders vs. Bears game

Thursday Night Football was not good last week. Somehow, it’s gotten even worse this week. During last week’s broadcast, the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts slogged through a disappointing and bogged-down matchup. That game featured 7 total field goals and zero touchdowns while producing a 12-9 final score.
CHICAGO, IL
Price County Review

Bucks' Connaughton to miss about 3 weeks with strained calf

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season with a strained right calf. Connaughton had missed the Bucks' final two preseason games with calf soreness. The Bucks said Connaughton underwent an MRI on Friday that revealed the strain and will be out for approximately three weeks. Connaughton, 29, signed a contract extension this summer after averaging 9.9 points, 26...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Rohe
Person
Ed Walsh
Person
Charles Comiskey
Person
Gene Lamont
Person
Jeff Torborg
South Side Sox

Grading the White Sox: Tony La Russa

At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from head of the class Dylan Cease all the way down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy