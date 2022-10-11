ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brownbears.com

Women's soccer set for pivotal clash with Harvard

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's soccer team will host Harvard for an Ivy League showdown this Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. The Bears and Crimson currently sit in first and second place in the league respectively. The winner of Saturday's game will hold sole possession of first place with the clearest path to claiming the Ivy League title. In the event of a draw, Brown would remain in first place.
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Volleyball hosts Penn and Princeton over weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's volleyball returns home for two matches to close out the first half of Ivy League play this weekend. The Bears will start the weekend taking on Penn on Friday (Oct. 14) at 7 p.m. before hosting Princeton on Saturday (Oct. 15) at 5 p.m.
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Men's water polo hosting four games over the weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's water polo will host four games this weekend as part of the Harvard Invitational. The Bears will play two games on both Saturday (Oct. 15) and Sunday (Oct. 16). Brown (9-7) will begin the weekend with a matchup against Gannon on Saturday at 10...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Men's Lacrosse Adds Leeds as Volunteer Assistant; Rounds Out Staff for 2023

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Rothman Head Coaching Chair for Men's Lacrosse Mike Daly has announced the addition of volunteer assistant coach Aaron Leeds ahead of the 2023 campaign. Leeds rounds out the staff alongside assistant coaches Brett Holm and John Svec as well as Operations Coordinator Alec Tocco. "I'm excited...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Sports
City
Providence, RI
brownbears.com

Bears Head to Princeton for Friday Night Showdown on ESPNU

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown football team will face No. 23 Princeton on Friday evening under the lights at Powers Field at Princeton Stadium on ESPNU. It will mark Brown's first trip to Princeton since the 2018 season, and head coach James Perry's first trip back to Princeton after serving as their offensive coordinator from 2010-2016.
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Men's soccer takes down Boston College

NEWTON, Mass. – The Brown men's soccer team defeated Boston College 1-0 Tuesday evening. The Bears, who improved to 6-3-1 on the season, equaled their win total from last year with seven games still to go in their 2022 campaign. The Eagles fell to 3-5-3 on the year. It...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Ella Palmer named to New Zealand Women's National Water Polo Team

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's water polo freshman Ella Palmer has been named to the New Zealand Women's National Water Polo Team. "I am super excited for Ella to get this opportunity to represent her country," said head coach Felix Mercado. "I think its important for not only our athletic department, but also our university to support our student athletes when these rare opportunities present themselves. We are proud of Ella and can't wait to see what she does."
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy