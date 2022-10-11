PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's water polo freshman Ella Palmer has been named to the New Zealand Women's National Water Polo Team. "I am super excited for Ella to get this opportunity to represent her country," said head coach Felix Mercado. "I think its important for not only our athletic department, but also our university to support our student athletes when these rare opportunities present themselves. We are proud of Ella and can't wait to see what she does."

