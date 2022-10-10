Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
syr.edu
Michelle K. Mitchell Joins Libraries as Reference and Instruction Librarian
Michelle K. Mitchell recently joined Syracuse University Libraries as reference and instruction librarian. In this role she will be responsible for supporting student achievement and success through reference support, outreach and liaison partnerships, and instruction. Prior to joining Syracuse University, Mitchell was the education librarian at the Winston-Salem State University...
syr.edu
LaunchPad Accepting Applications for Impact Prize Competition
Syracuse University Libraries’ Blackstone LaunchPad is currently accepting applications from Syracuse University students, as well as SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry students taking entrepreneurship classes at Syracuse University, for the Impact Prize competition. The competition is designed to catalyze social entrepreneurship for students interested in pitching products,...
syr.edu
BioInspired Institute’s First Symposium Provides Continuing Inspiration for Research Cluster Initiative
Energy. Excitement. Enthusiasm. Opportunity. Those words convey the atmosphere evident at last week’s inaugural BioInspired Institute symposium and the sentiments of students, faculty, staff, University leaders and external stakeholders attending the event to describe the research cluster’s efforts of the past three-plus years. In celebration of academic excellence...
syr.edu
Exploring Syracuse University’s Future Through the Academic Strategic Plan: ‘A Roadmap to the Future We Collectively Create’ on the ‘’Cuse Conversations’ Podcast
The Syracuse University campus community is embarking on an important five-year journey of self-discovery and self-improvement, revamping its Academic Strategic Plan (ASP) to position itself as a leading global institution that attracts the best students and accomplished faculty who are respected thought leaders. The goals are ambitious: creating an unsurpassed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
syr.edu
University Employees Encouraged to Support the Annual United Way Campaign
The Syracuse University United Way Employee Giving 2023 pledge campaign officially kicks off on Oct. 14. During this year’s campaign—which runs through Dec. 16.—University employees are encouraged to consider making a voluntary pledge through MySlice. Options are available for either a one-time donation or a regular donation through payroll deduction each pay period.
syr.edu
College of Law Creates the Eleanor Theodore L’52 Memorial Law Scholarship Fund and Names Lecture Hall in Her Honor
As he prepared to deliver this year’s annual State of the College address, Syracuse University College of Law Dean Craig Boise was thinking about both place and time. Moments before, he had officially dedicated the lecture hall where he was standing in the name of Eleanor Theodore L’52. He was thinking about her legacy and gift to future generations of law students who would study there.
syr.edu
Syracuse University Statement on Remembrance Program
A member of this year’s Remembrance Scholar cohort recently discovered antisemitic imagery and language in the archived collection of two of the Pan Am 103 victims. Hate in all its forms, including antisemitism, has no place at Syracuse University. We regret that our student witnessed this hate first-hand. At...
syr.edu
Syracuse Views Fall 2022
We want to know how you experience Syracuse University. Take a photo and share it with us.We select photos from a variety of sources. Submit photos of your University experience using #SyracuseU on social media, fill out a submission form or send directly to Syracuse University News at newsphoto@syr.edu. You might see it featured here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
syr.edu
‘Gayaneñhsä•ʔgo•nah’ by Onondaga Artist Brandon Lazore Makes Its Official Debut on Shaw Quad
On Monday, Oct. 10, members of the campus community and representatives from the Onondaga Nation convened on the Kenneth A. Shaw Quadrangle to witness the unveiling of “Gayaneñhsä•ʔgo•nah” (Guy-AH-na Set GO-na, which translates to “the Great Law of Peace”), a painting at the focal point of a larger art installation that has been years in the making.
syr.edu
Recognizing Dating and Domestic Violence Awareness Month
October is National Dating and Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) and to raise awareness and show our community’s support for those impacted, the Barnes Center at The Arch is hosting several events this year. As part of the month’s activities, Hendricks Chapel, JMA Wireless Dome and the Hall of Languages will also be illuminated purple, the color for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, on the nights of Oct. 24 through Oct. 27 to honor survivors and victims of interpersonal violence.
syr.edu
Remembrance Week 2022 Begins on Sunday
This year marks the 34th anniversary of the bombing of Pan Am 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, on Dec. 21, 1988. The 2022-23 Remembrance and Lockerbie Scholars have planned events and activities to remember the 270 people who lost their lives in the tragedy. Remembrance Week, the annual weeklong series of...
syr.edu
Maxwell Exhibition, Featuring Robert Shetterly’s ‘Americans Who Tell the Truth’ Collection, Focuses on Citizenship
At the start of the fall semester, members of the Maxwell School community were greeted by new figures joining the statue of George Washington that has served as the focal point of the school’s north entrance since the building was completed in 1937. Framed prints of iconic changemakers like...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
syr.edu
Remembrance Week Lecture on Trauma, Identity, Community and the 1988 Lockerbie Bombing
Syracuse University Libraries’ Pan Am Flight 103/Lockerbie Air Disaster Archives, part of the Special Collections Research Center, is sponsoring a public lecture on Friday, Oct. 21, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Peter Graham Scholarly Commons in Bird Library, Room 114. The lecture, “It was known as the place where nothing ever happens. But it did. It did: trauma, identity, community and the 1988 Lockerbie bombing,” is part of the University’s Remembrance Week 2022 programming.
Comments / 0