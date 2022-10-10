Read full article on original website
Kalkine : How are nickel mining stocks performing amid the green transition?
The discourse around climate change has given a way for the world to reassess some of the major practices that take place and nickel mining is certainly one of them. The current discourse unfolding has very well highlighted the perils of extracting nickel. Australia is one of the producers of this metal. But the country is currently taking a step towards a green transition and implementing reforms. But in light of this significant discourse taking centre stage, how are some of the nickel mining stocks in the country performing? We explore the same in this segment.
Kalkine : How Airwallex became the highest valued private tech companies in Australia?
Leading global fintech platform Airwallex recently completed its Series E extension at the same valuation of $5.5 billion and has raised additional funding from existing investors such as Square Peg, Salesforce Ventures, and Sequoia Capital. China and Lone received Pine Capital, Hermitage Capital, 1835i Ventures, and Tencent.
Charter Hall (ASX:CLW) buys stake in geosciences Australia
Charter Hall Long WALE has acquired 25% stake in Geoscience Australia property. For 25% stake in the property, the company has paid AU$90.9 million. The acquisition to be funded from sale proceeds of Hopper Crossing, Victoria. Australian real estate investor, Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) on Wednesday (12 September...
A look at three ASX lithium shares’ performance
Lithium is a crucial ingredient in creating rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles. Australia is a major exporter of lithium. Spodumene concentrate, the most frequently used source of lithium minerals, is predominantly extracted from pegmatite in Australian lithium mines. Lithium has experienced a sharp increase in demand in the past...
MidOcean Acquires Tokyo Gas Australian LNG $2.15B Portfolio
MidOcean has signed an agreement with Tokyo Gas to acquire the latter's interest in four liquefied natural gas projects in Australia. — MidOcean Energy, a company founded and managed by EIG, has agreed to acquire Tokyo Gas’ interest in four integrated liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Australia.
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
Copper: Ready for an American revival?
I had the good fortune to attend and participate in the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) Copper Roundtable discussion held in Chicago in September. Chris Greenfield, vice president at Ohio-based Federal Metals, moderated the session, which also included Tim Strelitz, president of California Metal–X, and Edward Meir, president of Connecticut-based Commodity Research Group. I won’t give any secrets away because I know some people (Tim) are sensitive about their age, but I suspect there was almost 175 years of industry experience and knowledge in that panel.
The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation
The largest and most efficient advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) national demonstration project has been successfully connected to the power generation grid and is ready for commercial operation in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province, announced in a press release the Chinese Academy of Sciences lat week. The project is the world’s first 100-MW CAES power plant.
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
EV battery demand drives first U.S. cobalt mine in decades
Booming demand for batteries powering the world’s shift into electric vehicles is rekindling U.S. cobalt production after a nearly 30-year hiatus. Jervois Global Ltd. is starting the first U.S. cobalt mine in Idaho on Friday, according to chief executive Bryce Crocker. The mineral sits “at the top of the table” in terms of national security, said Crocker. “There aren’t many new sources of supply, particularly in stable jurisdictions, which is why this mine in the U.S. is very important,” Crocker said. Cobalt hasn’t been produced in the U.S. since at least 1994, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
Ron Bauer Thinks the Lithium Battery Shortage is the Greatest Barrier to the Expansion of the EV Market
Nowadays, the electrification of personal transportation is accelerating at a rate that even its most enthusiastic proponents could not have imagined a few short years ago. In several nations, government requirements will expedite progress. According to Facts and Factors, the Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Market is expected to surpass $980 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2022 to 2028.
Chinese Battery Maker Getting $715 Million In Incentives For $2.4 Billion Michigan Plant
Officials in Michigan have green-lighted $715 million worth of incentives for a $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery plant set to be established in the state. The plant will be opened by Gotion, a Chinese battery manufacturer that is partially owned by the Volkswagen Group. The incentives will include $175 million of funding from the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve as well as a 30-year Renaissance Zone property tax abatement valued at $540 million.
Alchemy (ASX:ALY) secures commitments for $5.5M placement to fuel WA and NSW exploration
Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY) has received bidding commitments for its AU$5.5 million placement. The placement will help expedite exploration across the high priority lithium assets at Karonie and Lake Rebecca. The company also plans to channelise the funds towards its advanced suite of base and battery metals projects in New South...
A Tesla Chinese Rival Has Bad News About EVs
Electric-vehicle demand continues to grow as more and more consumers cross the psychological barrier and buy their first EVs. This shift is fueled by carmakers' efforts to bring EVs into the mainstream. It is the rare major car manufacturer that does not offer an electric model. Also helping the switch...
Argentina’s state-owned energy firm enters block reward mining by using waste gas
A state-owned energy firm has thrown its hands in the ring to join the league of block reward miners operating in Argentina. YPF Luz, the renewable arm of YPF, has announced that it will be striking a partnership with an unnamed international mining company looking to set up shop in the South American company.
Tesla Semi production could kick battery cell production into overdrive
The Tesla Semi could face battery production limits as cell production fights already high demand. Tesla has long faced an overarching problem, too much demand, and too little supply. No other car maker on the planet can say that there are multi-month (and sometimes year) long waiting lists for every vehicle they manufacture. But as Tesla hopes to introduce the Tesla Semi by the end of the year, they may only exacerbate their already supply-constrained production numbers.
Volkswagen to invest up to 2 billion euros in JV with China's Horizon Robotics - reports
BERLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) plans to to invest up to 2 billion euros ($1.94 billion) in a joint venture with China's Horizon Robotics, Handelsblatt and Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday.
Oil prices dip on recession worries, but supply cuts support
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped in a choppy trading session on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target.
ReneSola Power grows European solar pipeline with Emeren acquisition
Solar developer ReneSola Power has acquired UK-based utility-scale PV and battery storage developer Emeren as it expands its footprint in Italy and other European markets. With a pipeline of more than 2GW of solar and 500MW of storage under development, Emeren formed a partnership with ReneSola last year to develop PV projects in Italy.
Ford EV Partner SK On Signs Lithium Deal With Lake Resources
While Ford and SK On – the EV battery-focused division of SK Innovation – finalized a new joint venture dubbed BlueOvalSK back in July, the South Korean company isn’t done expanding its own side of the business by a long shot. In fact, SK On is investing $22 billion in its U.S.-based manufacturing operations alone in the coming years, and is also in the process of beefing up its European presence as well. However, SK has also been hard at work shoring up partnerships with other companies – including Atom Power and Global Lithium Resources – as it aims to secure the raw materials it needs to support those expansions. Now, SK has announced its latest such deal, this time with Lake Resources.
