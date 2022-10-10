The discourse around climate change has given a way for the world to reassess some of the major practices that take place and nickel mining is certainly one of them. The current discourse unfolding has very well highlighted the perils of extracting nickel. Australia is one of the producers of this metal. But the country is currently taking a step towards a green transition and implementing reforms. But in light of this significant discourse taking centre stage, how are some of the nickel mining stocks in the country performing? We explore the same in this segment.

METAL MINING ・ 2 DAYS AGO