cryptoslate.com
Portugal will implement 28% tax on crypto in 2023
The Portuguese government will introduce a 28% tax on all earnings generated from crypto held for less than a year in its 2023 budget. “[The new tax] is intended to create a broad and adequate tax framework applicable to crypto-assets, in terms of taxation of income and property… In this way, it is intended to project the digital transition and exponentiate the 4.0 economy, as vectors of economic development and empowerment of the national labor market in terms of digital skills”
hackernoon.com
The Future of Cryptocurrency Trading
Cryptocurrency is one of the most in-demand assets to have in your portfolio right now. Since their appearance on the market a little over a decade ago, digital coins have continued to evolve and attract an ever-increasing number of traders. It’s not difficult to see why given the way in which advances to the blockchain made it so that crypto isn’t something you invest in just for the sake of it or because it is a popular fad at the moment.
coingeek.com
Portugal makes provision for digital asset tax in new budget draft
Lawmakers in Portugal have turned their sights on digital assets with a new tax regime being proposed against the asset class in the country’s new budget. The Assembleia da Republica released a budget draft that proposed a 28% income tax on digital assets for traders in the country. The...
ffnews.com
BlueSnap Partners with BitPay to Offer Cryptocurrency Acceptance and Payout
BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses, today announced a new partnership with BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. This product partnership will give businesses the ability to accept and get paid out in up to 15 different cryptocurrencies and seven fiat currencies globally, and supports BlueSnap’s mission to help businesses across the globe increase their revenue and reduce costs.
decrypt.co
Coin Metrics CEO: Big Banks 'Want In' on Crypto—When It’s More Regulated
Firms active in crypto are concerned about their reputation, but those coming in care more about mitigating risk. As the cryptocurrency industry continues to evolve in an uncertain regulatory environment, several large banks are waiting for an opportunity to jump in. "There are more risk-averse firms in traditional finance coming...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
Dogecoin Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Set For 'Major Rally' Once This Happens
Dogecoin intraday gains overshadow two largest coins as Elon Musk touts perfume. Bearish momentum in apex coin could trigger ahead of 18,150 support level says OANDA analyst. Investors should be wary of 'ballooning' warns Arcane Research analyst. The two largest coins were seen trading marginally higher on Tuesday evening as...
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
u.today
“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Says It’s Time for BTC, SHIB Finally Listed on BitMex, This Could Reduce Ripple’s Chance to Win SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. It's time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author says, as he predicts major collapse. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has yet again predicted a massive crash of the U.S. dollar and economy in a recent tweet, saying that millions could be “wiped out.” Kiyosaki wrote that people only take into consideration microeconomic things, such as prices of food and fuel going up, but macroeconomic issues remain invisible to them. The bestselling author then urged his followers to protect themselves “from macro,” recommending to buy not only Bitcoin this time, but also silver and gold. Kiyosaki has been predicting the forthcoming collapse of the USD over the past two years and has good reasons for this. In 2020 alone, the Fed printed more than 6 trillion dollars, and the U.S. central bank has increased interest rates several times this year.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Known for Calling 2022 Crypto Market Crash Predicts Fakeout Rallies for Bitcoin, Stellar and Litecoin
The pseudonymous crypto trader who nailed Bitcoin’s collapse this year is forecasting brief rallies for BTC, Stellar (XLM) and Litecoin (LTC) prior to the resumption of their downtrend. Capo tells his 549,100 Twitter followers that he expects a rally for these digital assets leading up to Thursday’s scheduled release...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Decline As Binance Smart Chain Is Halted: Analyst Says 'Only A Matter Of Time Before We See Short Liquidations'
Major coins flashed red on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1% to $959 billion at 8:57 p.m. EDT as Binance Smart Chain was halted after suffering an expoit on a cross-chain bridge. Investors remain nervous about the September jobs report due for release on Friday. “U.S....
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine :How are ASX mining penny stocks defying the market gloom today?
Today Australian market was in a gloomy zone and noted a fall of 2.30 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 0.5% and approximately 8.6% in the previous 52 weeks. The small ordinaries index was moving in the same direction, with a registered fall of 0.56% today. Amidst the gloom in the market today, the shares from the basic materials sector were defying the odds. The stocks in focus today- Shree Minerals (ASX: SHH), BBX Minerals (ASX:BBX), Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR).
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Australian mining company Bubalus Resources proposes ASX IPO
In this episode of IPO Corner, we will be looking at the proposed IPO listing scheduled for the week - Bubalus Resources (ASX:BUS). It is focused on exploring and developing the Amadeus Project, the Coomarie Project, the Nolans East Project and the Pargee Project, which are located in premier geological provinces in the Northern Territory and Western Australia. Watch this show for latest updates.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine :What caused the BNB crypto hack?
The two largest crypto’s by market cap were looking bruised and battered as they both headed south today. ETH Keeps facing rejection at the $1360 and BTC all week has not been able to peep it’s head above $19600. Today the price of BTC did dip under $19k to $18,999.90 and ETH got as low as $1272 Tuesday 11th Oct. Many countries are introducing CBDC's as more innovation in financial technology is being encouraged by many governments. Watch this video to find out more.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitwage, ForUsAll Partner To Launch Bitcoin, Crypto 401(k) Plans
Bitwage partnered with ForUsAll to offer Bitcoin and cryptocurrency 401(k) retirement plans. Users will be able to access all of the features available though both companies on one platform. Users can make pre or post-tax contributions, allowing users to avoid capital gains tax on bitcoin in retirement.. Bitwage, a bitcoin...
u.today
More Bitcoins to Exit Market; Whale Manipulation in Play?
kalkinemedia.com
Alchemy (ASX:ALY) secures commitments for $5.5M placement to fuel WA and NSW exploration
Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY) has received bidding commitments for its AU$5.5 million placement. The placement will help expedite exploration across the high priority lithium assets at Karonie and Lake Rebecca. The company also plans to channelise the funds towards its advanced suite of base and battery metals projects in New South...
nftgators.com
Google Teams Up With Coinbase to Introduce Crypto Payments for Cloud Services
Google has collaborated with Coinabse to enable crypto payments for cloud services. The technology giant plans to roll out cryptocurrency support in early 2023. The search engine company is looking to lure more companies to its cloud services before its rivals embrace crypto. Google has expanded its web3 campaign after...
cryptopotato.com
Blockchain Technology Company Tradestrike Launches Innovative Crypto Wallet
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 11th October 2022]. The mobile wallet will enable millions of crypto investors worldwide to manage their portfolio of digital assets. The digital app comes with fiat on and off-ramp, an intuitive portfolio tracker, and an industry-leading interface tailored to the needs of retail investors.
