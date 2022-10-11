Kalkine :Why Australian consumer sentiment falls near historic lows in September? l Trending News

Read full article on original website
Kalkine : Australian Performance of Services Index falls in September
The Ai Group’s Australian Performance of Services Index is a leading indicator of services activity in the Australian economy. It is a seasonally adjusted national composite index based on the movement of indices for sales, new business, deliveries, inventories and employment with varying weights. A reading above 50 points indicates that the services activity is expanding and growing but on the contrary, below 50, it means that its declining.
Inflation Increase of 8.3 Percent in August 'Disappointing' to Economists
CPI data from August showed that inflation increased 8.3 percent year over year, and Kayla Bruun, an economic analyst at Morning Consult, joined Cheddar News to discuss the latest hike. “I'd imagine it's a little disappointing to see that we didn't make a bit more progress in August given the hopes that a lot of economists had for a slight decline.”
Consumer inflation rose 8.2% over the last 12 months, keeping pressure on households
Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households.
Worsening inflation will pressure Fed to keep raising rates
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September compared with a year...
The jobs report shows fewer people are unemployed — but in this strange economy, that's bad news
Job creation slowed for the second straight month but remains above the pre-pandemic average, showing that the US is still nowhere near a recession.
Inflation hotter than expected in September in producer price index
Inflation, as measured by producer wholesale prices, came in a bit hotter than expected at 8.5% for the year ending in September, according to a report Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 8.7% the month before, but still a bit higher than...
Strong September jobs report raises fears Fed won't be able to avoid recession
The news Friday that the economy added more jobs than expected last month has counterintuitively raised fears of a recession. The red-hot labor market, which has remained buoyant despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to slow spending via interest rate hikes, notched 263,000 new jobs last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. Monthly job growth has averaged 420,000 so far in 2022, a strong pace at this stage of the cycle.
Investors think the odds of a 75-basis-point rate hike at the December Fed meeting have doubled after the September inflation report
The probability of a December rate hike of 75 basis points shot up to 61.8% after September core inflation hit a 40-year high.
US producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.5% in September from a year earlier, the third straight decline though costs remain at painfully high levels. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the producer price index — which measures price changes before they reach the consumer — rose 0.4% in September from August, after two months of declines. The September monthly increase was larger than expected and was pushed higher by a big increase in hotel room costs and higher prices for other services. Food costs also rose in September from August, after a slight drop the previous month. The cost of fresh and dry vegetables soared nearly 16% in September from August. The larger-than-expected monthly increase in overall wholesale prices suggests inflation pressures are still strong in the U.S. economy, with the Federal Reserve likely to continue its rapid pace of interest rate hikes at its next meeting in November.
Kalkine :How are ASX mining penny stocks defying the market gloom today?
Today Australian market was in a gloomy zone and noted a fall of 2.30 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 0.5% and approximately 8.6% in the previous 52 weeks. The small ordinaries index was moving in the same direction, with a registered fall of 0.56% today. Amidst the gloom in the market today, the shares from the basic materials sector were defying the odds. The stocks in focus today- Shree Minerals (ASX: SHH), BBX Minerals (ASX:BBX), Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR).
US stocks slip after consumer spending data as markets head for the end of brutal September
US stocks dropped on Friday after a sell-off a day earlier the brought the S&P 500 to a 2022 low. Data from the Commerce Department showed consumer spending picked up in August even as inflation rose. US stocks this week were battered by turmoil in UK markets and escalating recession...
Inflation worse than expected at 8.2% in final preelection report
Inflation clocked in worse than expected at 8.2% for the 12 months ending in September, according to the consumer price index, bad news for the country’s economic health. The much-anticipated numbers reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday revealed that while it ticked down by one-tenth of a percentage point, inflation is still higher than anticipated and defying the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes.
Alchemy (ASX:ALY) secures commitments for $5.5M placement to fuel WA and NSW exploration
Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY) has received bidding commitments for its AU$5.5 million placement. The placement will help expedite exploration across the high priority lithium assets at Karonie and Lake Rebecca. The company also plans to channelise the funds towards its advanced suite of base and battery metals projects in New South...
Oil down on strong dollar, recession worries and hawkish Fed talk
SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Wednesday as investors fretted about a hit to fuel demand from growing risks of a global recession and tightening COVID-19 curbs in China.
Kalkine : ASX to rise | Telstra confirms guidance
The Australian share market is set to rise. Telstra confirms FY2023 guidance with free cash flow of $1.1 billion. The Cettire group sales revenue growth exceeds 70%. The Mirvac Group today announced the retirement plans for CEO & Managing Director, Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz.
Job openings fall by more than 1M in August; hit worst levels since 2020
Job openings in the U.S. plunged in August to their lowest levels since 2020, as the Federal Reserve continues to seek to lower demand for workers.
Kalkine : Why CSL slips despite reaffirming profit guidance? l Bank of Queensland Surge by 6%
In todays show we cover: Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ), Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) and CSL (ASX:CSL). The Australian share market traded on a negative note. In one hour of the market open, the S&P/ASX200 was down just 6.50 points today to 6,638.50. Over the last five days, the index has lost 2.60% and 8.82% over the last 52 weeks. ASX All Ordinaries was lower today, dropping 7.90 points or 0.12% to 6,836.40. The volatility index, A-VIX was down just 0.02 points today to 19.65. Sectors are mixed today along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index.
US inflation rises more than expected in September
Consumer prices in the US rose more than expected last month in a sign that the inflation fight in the world's largest economy is far from over. Inflation, the rate at which prices rise, was 8.2% in the 12 months to September, down from 8.3% in August. Despite the fall,...
Stocks fall following inflation report, but off their lows
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are falling again on Wall Street Thursday after a report showed inflation was worse than expected last month, though they're well off their lows from earlier in the morning. The S&P 500 was down 0.8% in midday trading and on track for...
Kalkine : Should you explore gold during inflation as an hedge?
Hedging is a risk management strategy that is aimed at protecting investments. The technique is used to mitigate various risks and avoid the potential negative impacts. The practice only offsets the risk of losses from other assets. Gold is majorly considered as a lucrative hedge. But is it good enough?
