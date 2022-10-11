ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalkine :Why Australian consumer sentiment falls near historic lows in September? l Trending News

By Team Kalkine Media Author
kalkinemedia.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine : Australian Performance of Services Index falls in September

The Ai Group’s Australian Performance of Services Index is a leading indicator of services activity in the Australian economy. It is a seasonally adjusted national composite index based on the movement of indices for sales, new business, deliveries, inventories and employment with varying weights. A reading above 50 points indicates that the services activity is expanding and growing but on the contrary, below 50, it means that its declining.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Inflation Increase of 8.3 Percent in August 'Disappointing' to Economists

CPI data from August showed that inflation increased 8.3 percent year over year, and Kayla Bruun, an economic analyst at Morning Consult, joined Cheddar News to discuss the latest hike. “I'd imagine it's a little disappointing to see that we didn't make a bit more progress in August given the hopes that a lot of economists had for a slight decline.”
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Worsening inflation will pressure Fed to keep raising rates

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September compared with a year...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Inflation hotter than expected in September in producer price index

Inflation, as measured by producer wholesale prices, came in a bit hotter than expected at 8.5% for the year ending in September, according to a report Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 8.7% the month before, but still a bit higher than...
BUSINESS
WashingtonExaminer

Strong September jobs report raises fears Fed won't be able to avoid recession

The news Friday that the economy added more jobs than expected last month has counterintuitively raised fears of a recession. The red-hot labor market, which has remained buoyant despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to slow spending via interest rate hikes, notched 263,000 new jobs last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. Monthly job growth has averaged 420,000 so far in 2022, a strong pace at this stage of the cycle.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

US producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.5% in September from a year earlier, the third straight decline though costs remain at painfully high levels. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the producer price index — which measures price changes before they reach the consumer — rose 0.4% in September from August, after two months of declines. The September monthly increase was larger than expected and was pushed higher by a big increase in hotel room costs and higher prices for other services. Food costs also rose in September from August, after a slight drop the previous month. The cost of fresh and dry vegetables soared nearly 16% in September from August. The larger-than-expected monthly increase in overall wholesale prices suggests inflation pressures are still strong in the U.S. economy, with the Federal Reserve likely to continue its rapid pace of interest rate hikes at its next meeting in November.
BUSINESS
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine :How are ASX mining penny stocks defying the market gloom today?

Today Australian market was in a gloomy zone and noted a fall of 2.30 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 0.5% and approximately 8.6% in the previous 52 weeks. The small ordinaries index was moving in the same direction, with a registered fall of 0.56% today. Amidst the gloom in the market today, the shares from the basic materials sector were defying the odds. The stocks in focus today- Shree Minerals (ASX: SHH), BBX Minerals (ASX:BBX), Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR).
MARKETS
Washington Examiner

Inflation worse than expected at 8.2% in final preelection report

Inflation clocked in worse than expected at 8.2% for the 12 months ending in September, according to the consumer price index, bad news for the country’s economic health. The much-anticipated numbers reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday revealed that while it ticked down by one-tenth of a percentage point, inflation is still higher than anticipated and defying the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes.
BUSINESS
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine : ASX to rise | Telstra confirms guidance

The Australian share market is set to rise. Telstra confirms FY2023 guidance with free cash flow of $1.1 billion. The Cettire group sales revenue growth exceeds 70%. The Mirvac Group today announced the retirement plans for CEO & Managing Director, Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine : Why CSL slips despite reaffirming profit guidance? l Bank of Queensland Surge by 6%

In todays show we cover: Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ), Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) and CSL (ASX:CSL). The Australian share market traded on a negative note. In one hour of the market open, the S&P/ASX200 was down just 6.50 points today to 6,638.50. Over the last five days, the index has lost 2.60% and 8.82% over the last 52 weeks. ASX All Ordinaries was lower today, dropping 7.90 points or 0.12% to 6,836.40. The volatility index, A-VIX was down just 0.02 points today to 19.65. Sectors are mixed today along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index.
MARKETS
BBC

US inflation rises more than expected in September

Consumer prices in the US rose more than expected last month in a sign that the inflation fight in the world's largest economy is far from over. Inflation, the rate at which prices rise, was 8.2% in the 12 months to September, down from 8.3% in August. Despite the fall,...
BUSINESS
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine : Should you explore gold during inflation as an hedge?

Hedging is a risk management strategy that is aimed at protecting investments. The technique is used to mitigate various risks and avoid the potential negative impacts. The practice only offsets the risk of losses from other assets. Gold is majorly considered as a lucrative hedge. But is it good enough?
BUSINESS

