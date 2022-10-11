The S&P/ASX200 opened up on a higher note today and was sharply up, gaining 117.20 points or 1.76%. Over the last five days, the index has been virtually unchanged but is down 9.20% from the previous year-to-date. The small ordinaries index was on the same path as the market, with an impressive rise of 1.45%. Today we're going to focus on some penny stocks from the Australian Buy-Now-Pay-Later space. The BNPL sector has been hit hard by rising inflation and soaring interest rates. The stocks in focus- Splitit Payments (ASX:SPT), Openpay Group (ASX:OPY), IOUpay (ASX:IOU).

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO