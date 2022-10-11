Read full article on original website
Kalkine Media lists three stocks to explore after inflation data
The core inflation has advanced to its highest level in four decades. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) revenue rose over 14 per cent YoY in Q2 FY22. Kinetik Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ: KNTK) dividend yield was 8.75 per cent. The latest data by the Labor Department showed that the US inflation...
Kalkine: 3 ASX BNPL penny stocks having a stellar run on Friday
The S&P/ASX200 opened up on a higher note today and was sharply up, gaining 117.20 points or 1.76%. Over the last five days, the index has been virtually unchanged but is down 9.20% from the previous year-to-date. The small ordinaries index was on the same path as the market, with an impressive rise of 1.45%. Today we're going to focus on some penny stocks from the Australian Buy-Now-Pay-Later space. The BNPL sector has been hit hard by rising inflation and soaring interest rates. The stocks in focus- Splitit Payments (ASX:SPT), Openpay Group (ASX:OPY), IOUpay (ASX:IOU).
Kalkine Media explores TSX dividend stocks to watch this quarter
Tourmaline acquired Rising Star Resources Ltd in August. The adjusted EBITDA for Slate Grocery REIT increased to US$ 29.14 million. Before investing, analyzing the company’s growth strategy along with sustainability can be helpful in the long run. Dividend stocks specialize in their regular dividend payouts by the company. But...
What are Woodside Energy (ASX:WDS) shares trading higher today?
Woodside Energy's shares were trading AU$34.03 apiece, up 4.23% at 1.26 PM AEDT. This outperforms ASX 200 Energy index which was up 3.93% at 11,148.40 points. Shares of Woodside Energy Limited (ASX:WDS) were trading in the green on Friday despite the company not releasing any price-sensitive news. At 1.26 PM AEDT, the ASX-listed energy company's shares were trading at AU$34.03 apiece, up 4.23% on ASX. This outperforms ASX 200 Energy index, which was up 3.93% at 11,148.40 points at 1.27 PM AEDT.
Why is IMARA Inc. (IMRA) stock rising today?
The IMRA stock jumped over 40 per cent in the morning trading on October 14. The trading volume of the stock was around 11 million during drafting. IMARA Inc. entered into a merger agreement with a clinical-stage precision oncology firm. The stocks of healthcare firm, IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) were...
Kalkine :What is the prime exploration focus of Cooper Metals Limited (ASX:CPM)?
Cooper Metals Limited is an Australian mineral exploration company focused on discovering copper and gold. Currently, the company owns and is advancing on three highly prospective projects in Western Australia and Queensland. Cooper Metals aims to create wealth for its shareholders through the discovery of significant mineral deposits. All three mineral projects owned by the company are located within mining jurisdictions with a proven track record and access to excellent existing infrastructure. Know more about the company's upcoming projects and plan ahead from Managing Director of Cooper Metals Ian Warland.
Kalkine : UK unemployment drops; Which recruitment-related stocks to explore?
While the UK economy is facing concerns over staff shortages, the number of working-age adults in the country, who are not a part of the labour market due to their long-term sickness, has hit a record high level. According to the latest figures released by the Office for National Statistics, unemployment in the UK plunged to 3.5% over the three months to August from an earlier quarter's 3.8%. This is the lowest level of unemployment witnessed in the UK since February 1974.
ASX 200 gains at open; Virgin Money up over 9%
Australian shares opened higher on Friday. The ASX 200 rose in opening trade, gaining 26.00 points or 0.39% to 6,668.60. Over the last five days, the index has lost 1.39%. Australian shares opened higher on Friday after Wall Street rose sharply despite US inflation rising to a 40-year high in September. The US inflation gained 8.2% annually as rents surged by the most since 1990 and food prices rose. The latest inflation data has increased the probability of the US Federal Reserve sharply hiking interest rates.
ASX 200 likely to rise; US inflation surges to 40-year high
Australian shares are expected to open higher on Friday. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 110 points or 1.65% higher. In US, the Dow Jones rose 2.8%, the S&P 500 surged 2.6%, and the NASDAQ ended 2.2% higher. Australian shares are expected to open higher...
Canadian equity index rebounds, loonie gains 0.47%
After declining continuously over the past few days, the Canadian benchmark index gained momentum on Thursday, October 13. The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 2.23 per cent to 18,613.63 points. Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Venture Composite gained 0.23 per cent to 586.39 points. The gains in the main equity index came...
Which 3 US stocks to explore in October? | Kalkine Media
Which 3 US stocks to explore in October? | Kalkine Media In this video we are going to talk about three US listed stocks to Explore in October. Before we do that don’t forget to hit the subscribe button and press the bell notification on. Watch out this video for more and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.
How are these ASX real estate stocks faring year-to-date
S&P/ASX 200 Real Estate is down by over 30% for the year-to-date period, as of 14 October 2022. The ABS data released last month highlighted the first quarterly decline in the total value of Australian homes in two years. The market lost AU$162.4 billion in terms of the total value...
What is a fractional NFT? Can an NFT have multiple owners?
NFTs are generally considered ‘not divisible’, but conversion of an ERC 721 token into multiple ERC 20 tokens is said to be possible. A single NFT covers ownership rights over an asset, which can be both a physical asset or an intangible one like a tweet or artwork.
What is CeFi and how are they different from DeFi?
In DeFi, it is essential to charge transaction fees, whereas, in CeFi, the platform can offer transaction services at no cost. Unlike CeFi, DeFi gives complete control to the users over their assets. The speed of executing transactions is relatively high in CeFi as well as DeFi. As the name...
Is Ethereum’s blockchain permissionless, or permissioned, or both?
Just like Bitcoin’s mainnet, Ethereum’s mainnet is focused on cryptocurrency records and is open and permissionless in nature. Ethereum says it can support permissioned Layer 2 solutions with restricted access for participation within the network. Enterprise blockchains are usually viewed as private and permissioned, with access only to...
Eyeing passive income? Here are five things to do
Passive income is an income other than the regular income source which needs little or no continuous effort. Passive income provides a sense of additional psychological and financial security to an individual. Different types of passive income include rental properties, self-charged interest, etc. Who doesn’t want to have a steady...
Is the NFT market witnessing a slowdown?
NFTs are digital collectables that include art, games, music, etc. The global crypto market has witnessed a slowdown in 2022 due to several macroeconomic factors. Sales of NFTs noted a sharp decline in the third quarter. The history of volatility in the crypto market proves it is not a once-in-a-blue-moon...
Kalkine : Are Asian airlines recovering from the pandemic slowly?
Qantas Airways Ltd recently announced a stronger-than-expected profit forecast. This delightful development sure did take the market by surprise. With Qantas passing on a positive update and growth indication, how have some of the other big airlines in the Asia Pacific region fared so far this year? In this segment we touch upon the same.
Can Tether cryptocurrency be mined?
Any cryptocurrency’s way of functioning and the release of its new tokens can be very different from its deemed competitors. Tether, which is counted among the cryptos with the highest market cap, issues new tokens in a manner that does not resemble that of Bitcoin or Ether. A stablecoin...
Kalkine: Can the shipping sector be decarbonised ?
Global trade is almost unimaginable without the presence of the maritime transport sector. According to a report by Mckinsey, the industry accounts for 80 per cent of all trade. But this sector has been under the radar of climate activists due to the emissions it is causing and the harm it unleashes on the environment. According to a global bank report, the maritime transport industry accounts for approximately 3% of global emissions annually. Can the processes get better? Would decarbonization turn into a reality? We explore the same in this segment.
