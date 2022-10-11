Read full article on original website
iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop has a truly retractable 2-in-1 design
Clean your carpets effectively with the iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop. This smart robot and vacuum comes with a truly retractable 2-in-1 design. It can sense your carpet easily and then fully retracts to the top of the robot. In fact, the best feature of this robot is that it vacuums and mops simultaneously. Additionally, it identifies obstacles as well as avoids hazards. The device is powered by iRobot OS and delivers seriously powerful-lifting suction. This first fully hands-free vacuum and mop robot automatically lifts the mop pad up and away to the top of the robot. This will actually help you prevent wet messes. In fact, the 4-stage cleaning system combines an Edge-Sweeping Brush, Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes, Power-Lifting Suction, and first-of-its-kind mopping.
NuPhy Halo65 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard has an RGB HaloLit design & aluminum frame
Speed up typing while doing the most demanding tasks with the NuPhy Halo65 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard. The design fine-tunes every component, starting from the cap to the coating. This enables efficient typing thanks to the RGB HaloLit design. Additionally, the wavy, ionic-column-inspired side also enhances the grip and height of this gadget. It’s also available in 2 amazing colors: wear-resistant anodized matte black and electrophoresis-coated ionic white. Whether it’s multitasking or going through intense gaming sessions, the 4,000 mAh built-in battery can sustain 240 hours of continuous use. The dual-OS support also makes this peripheral ideal for both Mac and Windows. With brightly lit keycaps and an intuitive design, this device is a great typing companion for your work setup.
Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) provides always-on power & 24/7 video recording
Keep a watchful eye over your front porch no matter where you are when you have the Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen). This smart doorbell offers always-on power, so you never have to worry about recharging or replacing a battery. Not only that, but it also records an hour’s worth of events even if you have internet outages. Additionally, it lets you access 24/7 continuous video recording along with 3 hours of event history. This includes clips up to 5 minutes long. Moreover, with person and package detection, it provides a clear image so you can see what’s going on no matter the weather conditions. It has no fish-eye effect, and the HDR captures details even in darker spaces. Additionally, it has built-in smart features like on-device processing for relevant and private notifications. Finally, built-in machine learning can recognize different people, packages, and pets!
Skullcandy PLYR wireless gaming headset works with PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch & mobile
Game on your PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, mobile device, or PC with the Skullcandy PLYR wireless gaming headset. Using Bluetooth 5.2 wireless technology, it gives you dual connectivity. That means you can use it to join a streaming platform along with plugging into your PC or console. Moreover, with Enhanced Sound Perception, this device tunes its audio to your unique hearing. And it has 50 mm dynamic drivers with a wide frequency range and sound detailed enough no matter the content. With a Clear Voice Smart Mic, it ensures you can keep in touch with all players in a game. In fact, this microphone uses AI to isolate your voice when you speak, eliminating background noise. Finally, it boasts 24 hours of battery life along with rapid charging.
Nomad Modern Leather Case for iPhone 14 Series has a rugged and protective design
Give your phone a luxurious and comfortable cover with the Nomad Modern Leather Case for iPhone 14 Series. Compatible with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, it’ll suit your new phone just right. With a modern look, it elevates your style as well as offers impressive protection. In fact, it boasts 10-foot drop protection. Made of full-grain and sustainably sourced leather, this case patinas over time to have a truly unique look. Additionally, it has 2 different lanyard attachment points depending on how you prefer to carry your phone. Furthermore, it has wireless charging compatibility as well as MagSafe compatibility. Choose from black, brown, English tan, and natural color options to go with your style.
Google Pixel Tablet pairs with a Charging Speaker Dock to give you even more features
Add on to your portfolio of Pixel devices when you go for the Google Pixel Tablet. This new addition to Google’s suite of products works with a Charging Speaker Dock. Designed specifically for at-home use—where you likely keep your tablet the majority of the time—the dock improves use at home. It keeps your tablet fully charged so it’s ready to go when you are. If you want to watch a YouTube video for your next DIY project or recipe, you can hear it clearly. Or perhaps you want to video chat with family or friends—the speaker helps with that, too. Crafted with the Tensor T2 chip, just like the Pixel 7 smartphones, it boasts advanced machine learning as well as intelligent features. With a suite of features built in as well as connected in the Pixel series, this is a useful gadget whether you take it out with you or use it at home.
Out of The Box classroom-in-a-box is an all-in-one learn & play unit for kids 2 and up
Give your child the opportunity to learn and play in meaningful ways with Out of The Box. This all-in-one educational unit transforms any space into a learning and playing environment for children and comes with a digital platform with more learning content. Developed at MIT for children, this award-winning system—with a beautiful design—blends in with your home’s décor without looking like a typical full-on classroom setting. It doesn’t take up too much space, as the unit can be kept compact if needed. However, its unique modularity and different lids allow for many different configurations! In addition to more learning content, the digital platform also provides a personalized learning journey for every child. Children can learn and play in many ways, and the unit even comes with wheels that make it easy for children to move around. Unlock your child’s potential with Out of The Box.
Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) streaming media adapter offers 1080p HDR quality
Turn any television into a Google TV when you have the Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) streaming media adapter. Previously available in only a 4K model, it now comes in an HD option that lets you watch shows and movies in up to 1080p HDR quality. With this gadget, you can choose from more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes. Not only that, but you can also watch live television. And, using information based what you subscribe to and watch, it’ll even give you personalized recommendations. Use voice control to ask Google to search for content across apps and services, too! It showcases your favorites on the home screen, and you can add items to your watchlist directly from your Google search. Furthermore, you can set up kids profiles as well as play music, Stadia games, and videos on YouTube.
Logitech MX Master 3S for Mac wireless mouse integrates into your Apple ecosystem
Add a useful device to your Apple setup: the Logitech MX Master 3S for Mac wireless mouse. Designed specifically for Apple devices, it’s a redesigned iconic mouse from the brand. Great for advanced professionals, it comes in Space Gray and Pale Gray to blend into your workspace. With performance and comfort at the forefront of its design, it also has a MagSpeed Electromagnetic wheel. So you can quickly get through your workflow at a speed of 1,000 lines per second. Plus, you can set the DPI anywhere between 1,000 and 8,000 depending on what kind of work you’re getting done. Pair it with multiple high-resolution monitors and enjoy the Quiet Clicks. It quickly recharges using the USB-C to USB-C cable, and it also tracks on glass.
DJI Transmission integrated solution includes control, recording, a receiver & a monitor
Get one integrated solution that does it all with the DJI Transmission. With this gadget, you’ll get not only a video receiver and a monitor but also a controller and a recorder. Designed for native integration with the Ronin series, it also works with Master Wheels. Providing long-distance HD live feed transmission, it uses O3 Pro video technology. So you can enjoy a 20,000-foot on-ground transmission range at up to 1080p and 60 fps with a maximum bitrate of 40 Mbps. Plus, its live audio monitoring is at 16 bits and 48 kHz. So, even large sets get incredible audio and video monitoring. Additionally, its end-to-end ultra-low latency design is thanks to the fact that the transmitter and receiver use the same chip as the Ronin 4D. Finally, it has up to 23 channel options for compliance and interference-free transmissions on professional crews.
Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse helps small to medium hands work in comfort
Treat your small- to medium-size hands to comfort when you use the Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse. Offering a comfortable shape, it works with macOS 10.15 or later as well as iPadOS 14 or later. Connect it via Bluetooth, and it also works with the Logi Bolt USB receiver. Based on the Logitech Lift mouse, this version suits Apple workspaces. With a design that promotes well-being, it aligns your wrist and forearm. That’s thanks to its 57º angle, which keeps your hand in a natural handshake position. In doing so, it removes pressure from your wrist throughout the day, keeping your arm and body in a better posture. Additionally, its softly textured grip provides a comfy spot for your hand to rest. And its easy-to-reach buttons make your work projects super easy for your fingers. Finally, the luxurious thumb rest and super quiet clicks round out this gadget.
StayWell Copper Phone Patch and Hand-Held Antimicrobial Tool kills 99.9% of germs
Stay healthy on the go with the StayWell Copper Phone Patch & Hand-Held Antimicrobial No Touch Tool. This set includes a Phone Patch, which attaches to your phone with strong 3M adhesive. And it has the Hand-Held No Touch Tool with a swivel-clip keychain. Made of antimicrobial copper, these kill 99.9% of harmful bacteria in only 2 hours. By killing bacteria on the things you touch all the time, the no-touch tool offers 100% natural added protection in your life. With a scientifically proven material, it helps you stay healthy and avoid picking up sicknesses. Plus, they go with you wherever you go and work when you simply rub them on your hand! Phones are the germiest thing you touch, so StayWell Copper gives you the extra protection you need to stay healthy and free of colds by avoiding harmful bacteria. Finally, StayWell Copper is proudly made in the USA.
gitaplus cargo-carrying robot is about double the size of the original gitamini robot
Let your cargo follow you while you travel comfortably with the gitaplus cargo carrying robot. Double the size of the gitamini robot, this robot comes with pedestrian etiquette. In fact, this robot is perfect for families who need larger cargo space, business owners, or anyone who wants an extra set of hands. The sleek design looks unique and one of a kind. In fact, this robot also has a built-in speaker. It allows you to use the mygita app to stream music from your smartphone. With the help of cameras and radar technology, this robot can see its surroundings and pair with its user. In fact, it takes just one tap for the gitaplus to pair to you. It stands and self-balances, braking automatically when needed and adjusting its speed to keep pace along the way.
Amazon eero PoE 10-Port Wired Gateway supplies 100 watts of pooled power for PoE systems
Give your home the internet power it deserves with the Amazon eero PoE 10-Port Wired Gateway. This gateway’s 10 Ethernet ports include two 10 GbE ports and eight 2.5 GbE ports. In fact, both of the 10 GbE ports support wired speeds up to 9.4 Gbps upload and download. Plus, the other 8 PoE-capable 2.5 GbE ports then eliminate or minimize the need for a third-party PoE/switch. Additionally, it includes a 140W USB-C power adapter for PoE systems. This power supply provides 100 watts of pooled power for PoE/PoE-enabled devices up to 802.3bt class 5. This includes multiple eero PoE 6 access points. Set it up in minutes once you have the PoE infrastructure and access points installed. Then, simply follow the guidance on the eero app to complete the setup and manage your network.
Elgato Wave DX dynamic microphone provides professional-quality audio production
Upgrade the way you record podcasts or broadcast when you have the Elgato Wave DX dynamic microphone. Delivering incredible sound, it provides true-to-life professional audio without the annoying background noise. Moreover, with a cardioid polar pattern, it hears you even if you happen to speak a bit off the axis. Plus, it works with any XLR audio interface as well. You don’t need a booster—simply speak into the dynamic mic whether it’s on a stand or on a mount. Designed for content creators, it has a frequency range that doesn’t create any coloration with your vocals. Additionally, it naturally shapes your voice as you move closer and further away. With acoustically engineered nylon fiber between 2 layers of foam, its internal pop shield reduces plosive breath sounds.
The most unusual gadgets under $500
You expect to pay a premium for an unconventional product, right? After all, research and design teams don’t pay for themselves. But not every bonkers device costs a fortune. In fact, you can snag these unusual gadgets for under $500. Wish you could type without constant notifications and web-based...
SteelSeries Arctis 7X+ gaming headset comes with a compact USB-C dongle for versatility
Enjoy versatility while you play with the SteelSeries Arctis 7X+ gaming headset. Designed for Xbox Series X⎸S, it also works with Xbox One, PlayStation, PC, Oculus Quest 2, Android, Switch, and USB-C iPads. What’s more, transitions between gaming platforms are simple thanks to the included USB-C dongle. Meanwhile, the 30-hour battery life ensures you can play all night on just a single charge. Then, a 15-minute quick charge equals a whopping 3 hours of playtime. And, with the same premium speaker drivers as the Arctis 7 Series, this headset emphasizes even subtle sounds, giving you an advantage in any game. Moreover, the ClearCast noise-canceling microphone retracts and has a bidirectional design, making your voice sound natural and clear. Finally, the steel headband is durable yet lightweight, and a ski-goggle style fabric band eliminates pressure points and distributes weight.
Sony FX30 digital cinema camera has a compact design for easy & efficient filmmaking
Take your cinematography skills to a whole new level with the Sony FX30 digital cinema camera. It comes with FX30’s back-illuminated Exmor R APS-C CMOS sensor. Additionally, it also captures memorable Super 35mm imagery with outstanding resolution and shallow depth of field. In fact, the S-Cinetone picture profile provides cinematic-looking color, skin tones, and other visual aspects straight out of the camera. You can also shoot with an S-Log gamma curve. Cine EI offers wide latitude and the highest possible image quality, while Cine EI Quick simplifies setup by automatically selecting the camera’s base ISO. Expand your storytelling options with the 4K recording at up to 120 frames per second with autofocus. Finally, the compact and lightweight design makes this cinema camera super convenient for outdoor use.
Skullcandy SLYR multi-platform wireless gaming headset has expert tuning for rich sound
Enjoy Skullcandy Supreme Sound with the Skullcandy SLYR multi-platform wireless gaming headset. This headset has all-day comfort and an advanced microphone. Additionally, the multi-platform connectivity makes this headset perfect for gaming across devices. Thanks to the 50 mm dynamic drivers, this headset will deliver a super-wide frequency range and rich, detailed sound. In fact, it also comes with a bi-directional mic for focused voice pickup and premium audio technology. This will help your team to hear everything with absolute clarity. It’s also built with lightweight materials that are tough enough to stand up to years of play. The plush memory foam ear cushions conform to the shape of your head. Listen to the world around you without a distraction or pause in the action.
Blackdove Digital Art Canvas displays your NFT collection with unparalleled quality
Securely store and display your NFT collection in style with the Blackdove Digital Art Canvas displays. These NFT displays come with the Blackdove web app compatibility that stores your NFT collection securely. Once you scan your Metamask wallet, all leading NFT platforms are supported with this display. Additionally, you can easily manage your Digital Canvas with the Blackdove suite of apps for mobile and web. In fact, the ultra HD display shines bright even in daylight with a 500 nit output. This display comes with 3 year warranty and can operate 24/7 for 5 years straight. The display also supports smart home integration. You can easily pair your NFT wallet with the display and let Blackdove do the rest with automated NFT art assets import.
