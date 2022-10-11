ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: Take any chance to sell stocks during a busy week of earnings

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to take any chance to sell stocks next week as the busy earnings season continues. "The market's dominated by the tick, tick, tick of bonds, oil and the dollar. So, remember, if we have a big up day like yesterday, that is a chance to do some [selling] because there probably won't be any follow-through," he said.
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The stage was set for a meltdown Thursday. The consumer price index came in hot, indicating that inflation was not slowing down, despite the Federal Reserve's recent rate hikes. Stocks plummeted at the beginning of the trading day, falling to their lowest levels since 2020. But then a funny thing happened. The markets reversed course in a stunning manner. The Dow closed over 800 points higher while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq jumped by more than 2% each. The S&P broke a six-day losing streak. It's just one day, though, and the Fed is set to keep raising rates as long as prices keep surging. Earnings season is kicking in, as well, and that could bring more surprises for investors. (More on that below.) Read live market updates here.
CNBC

Here's why Cramer thinks defense stock L3Harris Technologies is a buy

"Recently, the stock's come down dramatically from its highs. I think it's gotten to levels where you have to pounce," he said. Cramer said that the stock, which he's liked since three years ago when Harris Corp and L3 Technologies merged into one firm, is also particularly attractive right now because it's fairly recession proof.
CNBC

Investing Club: The week in review, the week ahead — Oct. 14, 2022

It was another wild week of trading on Wall Street. Stocks fell on Friday, with all three major averages giving back gains from Thursday's sharp rally. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 ended the week lower, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to inch higher.
CNBC

China is no longer just any emerging market — it has become its own beast

The share of Chinese stocks in the benchmark MSCI emerging markets index fell from a peak of 43.2% in October 2020 to 32% in July 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts pointed out. WisdomTree last month became the latest firm to launch an emerging markets ex-China fund, following Goldman Sachs earlier in the year.
CNBC

Where is Alpha Now?

In an era of major crosscurrents, investors want to know where the greatest investment opportunities are today. Three influential players will examine the key issues influencing the markets, and share their perspective on delivering alpha.
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: You are fighting the Fed with Discover Financial

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
CNBC

Gold heads for worst week in 2 months as dollar rises

Gold prices fell more than 1% on Friday and were headed for their worst week since mid-August, dragged lower by a stronger U.S. dollar and worries the Federal Reserve will persist with sharp rate hikes to curb inflation. Spot gold had fallen 1.3% to $1,643.90 per ounce, down about 2.9%...
