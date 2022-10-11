Read full article on original website
Related
Cramer’s week ahead: Take any chance to sell stocks during a busy week of earnings
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to take any chance to sell stocks next week as the busy earnings season continues. "The market's dominated by the tick, tick, tick of bonds, oil and the dollar. So, remember, if we have a big up day like yesterday, that is a chance to do some [selling] because there probably won't be any follow-through," he said.
Jamie Dimon says expect 'other surprises’ from choppy markets after U.K. pensions nearly imploded
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investors should expect more blowups after a crash in U.K. government bonds last month nearly caused the collapse of hundreds of that country's pension funds. "My experience in life has been when you have things like what we're going through today, there are going...
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The stage was set for a meltdown Thursday. The consumer price index came in hot, indicating that inflation was not slowing down, despite the Federal Reserve's recent rate hikes. Stocks plummeted at the beginning of the trading day, falling to their lowest levels since 2020. But then a funny thing happened. The markets reversed course in a stunning manner. The Dow closed over 800 points higher while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq jumped by more than 2% each. The S&P broke a six-day losing streak. It's just one day, though, and the Fed is set to keep raising rates as long as prices keep surging. Earnings season is kicking in, as well, and that could bring more surprises for investors. (More on that below.) Read live market updates here.
'The best buying opportunity': Why now is a good time to invest, according to a stock market historian
If you've looked at your portfolio lately, 2022 may not seem like a "sweet spot" for much of anything. The S&P 500 is down more than 22% since the beginning of the year, putting it firmly in bear market territory — defined as a decline of 20% or more from recent highs.
Here's why Cramer thinks defense stock L3Harris Technologies is a buy
"Recently, the stock's come down dramatically from its highs. I think it's gotten to levels where you have to pounce," he said. Cramer said that the stock, which he's liked since three years ago when Harris Corp and L3 Technologies merged into one firm, is also particularly attractive right now because it's fairly recession proof.
Series I bond interest expected to fall to roughly 6.48% in November. But that's still a 'really good rate,' experts say
Series I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free investment, may reduce annual rates to roughly 6.48% in November, experts say. While it's down from the current 9.62% rate through Oct. 31, it's still higher than other savings options. Despite a hotter-than-expected inflation report on Thursday, the annual interest rate for...
Chile has outperformed other emerging markets and the S&P 500 this year. Here's how
Chilean stocks this year are leapfrogging those in other countries, including the U.S. The iShares MSCI Chile exchange-traded fund (ECH) is up more than 3% year to date, while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 is down more than 20% — officially trading in a bear market. There are several...
From Whole Foods to Gamestop, here are 5 retailers that accept crypto—but there's a catch
Nearly 40% of millennials and Gen Zers who own cryptocurrency plan to use it to make payments, according to PYMNT and BitPay's "Paying With Crypto" survey. Retailers are taking notice. About 75% of them plan to begin accepting crypto or stablecoin payments within the next two years, according to a recent Deloitte survey.
Even amid inflation and recession worries, there are opportunities to build wealth, top-ranked advisors say
Financial advisors who landed on the 2022 CNBC FA 100 list are hearing concerns about high inflation and a possible recession from their clients. While those top experts admit they don't know exactly how today's uncertainties will shake out, there are definite reasons to be both optimistic and opportunistic, they say.
Investing Club: The week in review, the week ahead — Oct. 14, 2022
It was another wild week of trading on Wall Street. Stocks fell on Friday, with all three major averages giving back gains from Thursday's sharp rally. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 ended the week lower, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to inch higher.
China is no longer just any emerging market — it has become its own beast
The share of Chinese stocks in the benchmark MSCI emerging markets index fell from a peak of 43.2% in October 2020 to 32% in July 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts pointed out. WisdomTree last month became the latest firm to launch an emerging markets ex-China fund, following Goldman Sachs earlier in the year.
Bitcoin hovers at $19,000, and Tether makes big change to its stablecoin reserves: CNBC Crypto World
After noon EST, an AT&T spokesperson replied to Crypto World's request for comment on a story featured in today's show about the alleged hacking case writing in a statement that"fraudulent SIM swaps are a form of theft committed by sophisticated criminals." "We have security measures in place to help defeat...
Where is Alpha Now?
In an era of major crosscurrents, investors want to know where the greatest investment opportunities are today. Three influential players will examine the key issues influencing the markets, and share their perspective on delivering alpha.
Cramer's lightning round: I'm sticking by Intuitive Surgical
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Cramer's lightning round: You are fighting the Fed with Discover Financial
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
How Palantir's tech-based patriotism and politics grew into a multi-billion dollar company
Palantir, more than any other tech startup of the last few decades, has been closely tied to government work, often secretive in nature. Its CEO Alex Karp, who founded the company with Peter Thiel, is an outspoken patriot and advocate for the use of technology in national defense. The CIA...
Insana: Signs emerge that the big drivers behind this hot inflation reading are starting to cool
Whether the financial markets have correctly priced in "peak inflation" and a potential Federal Reserve pivot is a topic for another day. But there is ample evidence that the inputs that drove inflation higher, especially in the goods sector, are heading back to Earth. A disinflation checklist may be in...
UK cliff edge arrives as Bank of England prepares to end its emergency bond buying
The central bank announced the two-week intervention in the long-dated bond market on Sep. 28, having been informed that a number of liability driven investment (LDI) funds — held by pension schemes — were hours from collapse. Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng will now deliver an updated medium-term fiscal...
Wells Fargo shares jump 3% as bank tops expectations despite boosting loan loss reserves
Wells Fargo third-quarter profits were hurt by a decision to boost loan loss reserves. The bank set aside $784 million for credit losses after reducing its provisions by $1.4 billion a year ago. Wells Fargo shares were up more than 3%, as its results topped expectations. Here's how the bank...
Gold heads for worst week in 2 months as dollar rises
Gold prices fell more than 1% on Friday and were headed for their worst week since mid-August, dragged lower by a stronger U.S. dollar and worries the Federal Reserve will persist with sharp rate hikes to curb inflation. Spot gold had fallen 1.3% to $1,643.90 per ounce, down about 2.9%...
