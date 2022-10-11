Read full article on original website
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man facing up to life in prison after selling and make several kilos of fentanyl pills
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty last week in federal court in Boston to distributing counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl, made using multiple pill press machines. Miguel Angel Fajardo, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. U.S....
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school
Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
fallriverreporter.com
Westport and Chicopee pastor becomes first female Chaplain at Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason on Wednesday, Oct. 12, welcomed Reverend Dr. Kate Galop as a new member of the Department’s Chaplain Corps. Reverend Galop, the MSP’s first female Chaplain, serves as the Pastor of Faith United Methodist Church in Chicopee. Colonel Mason said Reverend Galop’s appointment...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts National Guard deployed soldier wins prestigious award in Tampa, FL
BOSTON/TAMPA/HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass. — Sgt. Mickey Reeve, an infantryman of Bravo Co, 182nd Infantry, Massachusetts Army National Guard, won first place out of five finalists in the Inaugural Innovation Oasis competition at Central Command (CENTCOM) in Tampa, Florida, October 14, for developing Counter Unmanned Aerial Surveillance Trainer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts crossing guard arrested on disturbing charges involving a child
Police say that a Massachusetts crossing guard has been charged this week in a disturbing crime involving a child. According to police, on Tuesday, October 11, David Spiers, a Boston Police School Traffic Supervisor, was arrested by Boston Police Detectives and charged with two counts of Rape of a Child and one count of Assault with Intent to Rape a Child. The Boston Police Crimes Against Children Unit is currently investigating this incident.
fallriverreporter.com
Police charge 16-year-old Massachusetts teen with threatening to blow up school
A 16-year-old teen from Massachusetts has been charged with threatening to blow up a school this week. According to police, yesterday morning, members of the Cumberland High School administrative team were alerted to a social media message received by a CHS student indicating threats against the high school. The student reported having received this unsolicited message from an unknown individual whom they had become digitally connected to several years ago.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man convicted of second-degree murder granted parole with conditions
A Massachusetts man convicted of a homicide will be granted parole but will have to maintain certain conditions to remain free. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on May 15, 1999, after a jury trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Dale Williams was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Windsor Raymond and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Comments / 0