Watch: MMA Fighter Collapses Opponent With Pinpoint Headkick
MMA fighter Francisco Araujo’s headkick on Thales Morais couldn’t have landed any sweeter. Araujo and Morais met in the main event of Mr. Cage 45 on Thursday in Manaus, Brazil. And Morais was desperate for the win to avoid losing for the sixth time in a row. But...
UFC Vegas 62 Results & Highlights: Grasso Outlasts Araujo
UFC Vegas 62 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event saw top-ten women’s flyweights Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo clash, while in the co-main, 40-fight veteran Cub Swanson faced Jonathan Martinez in a bantamweight matchup.
Grasso Explains Why Araujo Fight “Had To Happen”
It may have taken longer than expected for the fight to come together, but Alexa Grasso knew a matchup with Viviane Araujo would happen eventually. The 29-year-old is set to meet Araujo in a women’s flyweight bout serving as the main event of UFC Vegas 62. Grasso is currently on the best run of her UFC career and has won three-straight fights since moving to flyweight in 2020.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Martinez’s Hard-Fought Win Over Davis at UFC Vegas 62
Mana Martinez picked up a hard-fought decision victory in his bantamweight bout with Brandon Davis at UFC Vegas 62. An early shot below the belt from Davis caused a brief delay before a competitive first round where both men had success with their striking. Martinez appeared to gain some momentum in the second round and put it on Davis, which culminated in a spinning back fist that Martinez may have been able to follow up on for a finish if the round didn’t end.
Watch: Kickboxer Sends Opponent Tumbling With Crunching Headkick
A brain-rattling headkick from kickboxer Krzysztof Mariańczyk left his opponent out for the count at The War 4. The sensational KO took place on the main card of the event on Saturday in Poland. Mariańczyk, who fights as a lightweight, was looking to keep his six-fight undefeated combat sports record in tact.
Oscar De La Hoya Makes His Prediction For Jake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva
Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya is making a pick for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight. In the world of boxing, the name Oscar De La Hoya still holds weight. The former champion has transitioned over to the promotion side of the fight game and has found success there as well. Things have changed dramatically since De La Hoya’s fighting days and maybe the biggest difference is the celebrity fights we see now.
Watch: Claressa Shields Def. Savannah Marshall In Instant Classic
10 years after Savannah Marshall defeated her during her amateur career, Claressa Shields got revenge with a unanimous decision win on Saturday. Shields and Marshall put on a show at The O2 Arena in London. The grudge match arguably surpassed expectations as two of the top female boxers in the world fought at a torrid pace in the opening rounds.
Archives: Chael Sonnen Explains Why He’s Not Sorry He Took PEDs (2014)
As you’ll learn from the following article published on this day eight years ago, bad guys don’t apologize. Chael P. Sonnen may be the most vocal member of the entire MMA community. There is seldom a day that goes by where he isn’t opining about one thing or another on his YouTube channel. But eight years ago, on the debut installment of his podcast no less, he himself was the subject of the conversation.
LFA 144 Debuts Revolutionary MMA VR Viewing Experience
LFA 144 was an MMA event that went down over the weekend, while introducing some interesting new tech for viewers. The LFA has been around as one of the biggest of the smaller MMA shows, serving a vital role of helping to funnel talent to the UFC, even going so far as to form a deal with one another so that LFA cards stream on UFC Fight Pass. In fact, many of the UFC best fighters have completed under the LFA banner, such as Anthony Smith, Kevin Holland, and Adrian Yanez to name but a few.
Twitter Reacts To Todorović’s Nasty GNP Finish At UFC Vegas 62
UFC middleweight Duško Todorović came from behind to finish Jordan Wright to wrap up a bloody war at UFC Vegas 62. Todorović and Wright put on a show in their UFC Vegas 62 main card matchup. Wright began the action by badly hurting Todorović in the first round with his striking on the feet, finding his timing with relative ease.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Alonzo Menifield Knocking Out Cirkunov
UFC light heavyweight Alonzo Menifield made a late case for ‘Knockout of the Year’ in 2022 with a wild finish at UFC Vegas 62. Menifield faced Misha Cirkunov on the main card of UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday. He was looking to continue his rise up the light heavyweight division and earn another win following a brutal finish in his last fight.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Martinez’s Low Kick Knockout Of Swanson
UFC bantamweight Jonathan Martinez earned the biggest win of his career in a unique fashion at UFC Vegas 62 against Cub Swanson. Martinez welcomed Swanson to the bantamweight division after the veteran fought at featherweight for the majority of his UFC career. He won three in a row entering the matchup and was looking to add his name to the crowded bantamweight picture.
UFC Vegas 62 Betting Tips and Plays
Welcome to the first edition of the MMANews.com betting preview, first up we have this week’s UFC Vegas 62 card. In what could be another sleeper card, as is the trend with a lot of the UFC Apex-held events, in the main event, two rising prospects on the cusp of a title shot face off in Alexa Grasso and Vivian’s Araujo. The pair are backed up by enigmatic veteran Cub Swanson as he looks to curb Jonathan Martinez’s three-fight win streak.
Khabib Names The Only 3 Fights He’s Woken Up To Watch In 2022
Some people watch UFC fights religiously, while others tune in for the pay-per-view events. Surprisingly, former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov falls closer to the latter category — keeping his 2022 tally in single digits. Following his victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in 2020, which marked his third...
UFC Vegas 62 Final Faceoffs, Betting Odds, & Preview
UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo takes place tomorrow night, and MMA News is here to get you primed for the event!. Tomorrow night, top-10 flyweights Alexa Grasso (#5) and Viviane Araujo (#6) will take part in their first UFC headliner each. In the co-main event, UFC veteran Cub Swanson will compete against a hungry Jonathan Martinez in a bantamweight bout. And in our Sleeper Scrap of the week, Raphael Assunção will be going against the relative newcomer Victor Henry.
Vieira vs. Pennington Set For January 14, Twitter Reacts
A UFC bantamweight matchup between Raquel Pennington and Ketlen Vieira has been added to the UFC Vegas 67 card. There is a big bantamweight title fight in the works between Raquel Pennington and Ketlen Vieira. Both are top in the division and could be closing in on a title shot. The news of the Vieira vs Pennington booking was first reported by MMA Fighting.
UFC Vegas 62 Weigh-In Results, One Major Fight Cancellation
UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo takes place this Saturday, October 15, 2022, from the UFC APEX, and MMA News is here to provide the weigh-in results as each bout on the card becomes official!. In the main event of the evening, top-10 women’s flyweights Alexa Grasso (#5) and Viviane...
MMA News’ Sleeper Scrap: UFC Vegas 62 Edition
Welcome the MMA News’ Sleeper Scrap! The relentless schedule of the MMA world means that some fans often don’t have a full look at a fight card until days before the event, leaving the promoters to decide which bouts you should be paying the most attention to. Everyone...
Araujo Struggled To “Keep Focus” For Delayed Grasso Fight
Even if she feels confident now that the fight has finally arrived, Viviane Araujo admits she had trouble staying motivated when her bout with Alexa Grasso was delayed by a few months. The two women’s flyweights are set to headline UFC Vegas 62 in a bout that could potentially decide...
Dominick Reyes Issues “WTF!” Response To UFC 281 Placement
Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes takes offense to the promotion’s decision to have him low on the UFC 281 card order. Reyes will face Ryan Spann in his Octagon return at UFC 281, following a lengthy hiatus from competition. He hasn’t fought since a loss to Jiří Procházka in May 2021.
